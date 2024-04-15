AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:16 a.m. EDT

Scottie Scheffler unstoppable and wins another Masters green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the Masters champion for the second time in three years. And once again, it wasn’t particularly close. Scheffler grabbed the lead for good with magnificent shots around the turn. And then he let Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa make all the mistakes. Scheffler closed with a 68 for a four-shot victory. He’s the fourth-youngest player to have two green jackets. And he stretches his lead at No. 1 in the world to levels not seen since the peak years of Tiger Woods. Scheffler now has three wins in his last four starts.

Tiger Woods finishes Masters with his highest score as a pro, sets sights on upcoming majors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods finished the Masters on Sunday wtih a 16-over 304, his highest 72-hole score ever in a career that spans three decades. All of that hardly mattered to the crowd. The 48-year-old Woods, who is still dealing with the effects of numerous surgeries that have impacted his body and limited his playing time on the PGA Tour, received a huge ovation after he pitched onto the green on No. 18 and made par while wearing his traditional Sunday red. Woods went 82-77 on the weekend. Despite the score, Woods called it a “good week” and said he plans to begin preparing for the other three majors including the PGA Championship in May, the U.S. Open in June and the British Open in July.

Amen Corner proves pivotal as Scottie Scheffler’s closest pursuers falter in final round of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The famed stretch of holes known as Amen Corner at Augusta National proved pivotal in the final round of the Masters on Sunday. Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa found the water on the 11th, Max Homa hit into the bushes on No. 12, and Scottie Scheffler escaped unscathed. He went on to shoot 68, finish 11 under for the championship and win his second green jacket. Aberg rebounded from his double bogey at No. 11 with two late birdies to finish second at 7 under. Morikawa and Homa joined Tommy Fleetwood in third at 4 under.

The NBA play-in games are set. It’ll be Heat-76ers, Hawks-Bulls, Lakers-Pelicans and Warriors-Kings

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are staying in New Orleans for a couple more days. Stephen Curry and Golden State will head back to Sacramento to face elimination again. And the Miami Heat are back in the play-in, which started their run to the NBA Finals last year. The play-in field is set. On Tuesday, it’s the Lakers facing the Pelicans for a No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, then the Warriors and the Kings in an elimination game. On Wednesday, it’s the Heat going to Philadelphia to decide No. 7 in the Eastern Conference, followed by Atlanta at Chicago in a win-or-else matchup.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark makes surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. The Iowa star is in New York for the WNBA draft on Monday night, where she’s the likely top pick by the Indiana Fever. The NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer showed up after anchor Michael Che made a joke about Iowa retiring Clark’s jersey. Che read some more jokes that Clark said she wrote that made fun of the comedian. Clark then delivered a heartfelt message about her basketball future while thanking all the great players who came before her.

Danielle Serdachny scores OT goal to lift Canada to 6-5 win over US in women’s hockey world final

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Danielle Serdachny converted a rebound in front 5:16 into overtime for a power-play goal and Canada beat the United States 6-5 in a breathtaking women’s world hockey championship gold medal game. Canada won its tournament-leading 13ths gold medal and did so on U.S. soil in central New York, a year after the Americans won their 10th tournament outside of Toronto. Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, Julia Gosling also scored, while Erin Ambrose and Emily Clark had shots bank into the net off U.S. defenseman Caroline Harvey. Harvey and Laila Edwards had a goal and assist for the Americans who finished the tournament 6-1.

Chase Elliott ends 42-race winless streak with overtime victory in NASCAR Cup race at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chase Elliott pulled ahead and cleared Ross Chastain on the first lap after the second restart in overtime at Texas Motor Speedway, ending a 42-race winless streak for NASCAR’s most popular driver. The race ended on the 16th caution after Elliott had taken the white flag for the 276th lap in a race scheduled for 267 laps. The chasing Chastain was bumped from behind by defending race winner William Byron, who finished third. Brad Keselowski was second. It was the fifth win this season for Hendrick Motorsports, the 306th for NASCAR’s winningest team. It was the first for Elliott in the No. 9 since Talladega in October 2022.

Advantage Man City in the Premier League title race after losses for Arsenal and Liverpool

Manchester City is suddenly in charge of the Premier League after a pivotal day in the title race. Arsenal and Liverpool both produced lethargic performances under pressure and lost home matches to leave City with a two-point lead with six games remaining. Liverpool lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace for its first league defeat at Anfield in 18 months. Then Arsenal was beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa for its first league defeat in 2024. City is seeking an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title and has the easier run-in on paper. It was around this time of the year that Arsenal started to implode last season as a typically fast-finishing City reeled in Mikel Arteta’s team.

OJ Simpson’s public life crossed decades and boundaries, leaving lasting echoes. Here are a few

O.J. Simpson’s death is leaving a legacy across multiple areas of American life including sports, entertainment and the criminal justice system. His death from cancer Wednesday brought mourning from some and resurgent judgment from others. No matter the reaction, it’s undeniable that Simpson’s life shaped U.S. culture. From his record-breaking performance on the football field to the racial reckoning brought on by his murder trial and the heightened awareness of domestic violence, Simpson’s life impacted several aspects of American society.

Holliday’s first hit helps the Orioles rally to a 6-4 win over the Brewers and avoid a sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackson Holliday delivered his first big league hit in the seventh inning, then scored the tiebreaking run to help the Baltimore Orioles avoid a sweep with a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Holliday, baseball’s top-ranked prospect, struck out in his first two at-bats and was 0 for 13 with nine Ks since his call-up before he singled with the Orioles down 4-3 in the seventh. Gunnar Henderson followed with a tying single, and then Holliday scored when Adley Rutschman bounced into a double play. Colton Cowser went deep the following inning for Baltimore’s third solo homer of the day. Milwaukee went 2 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.