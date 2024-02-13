AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:14 p.m. EST

Analysis: No team has returned to Super Bowl for shot at a three-peat but don’t count out the Chiefs

Don’t count out the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won 15 of 18 playoff games and he’s 10-3 as an underdog. Oddsmakers are already saying the San Francisco 49ers have better odds of winning next year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans than the Chiefs do. But Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles last year and the 49ers this year as underdogs. They’re the first team ever to win back-to-back Super Bowls as the underdog.

Does soon-to-be NCAA scoring leader Caitlin Clark need a title to be among game’s best?

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark will soon become the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader in women’s college basketball. Does that alone put the Hawkeyes’ shooting star among the game’s best like Cheryl Miller of Southern California, Sheryl Swoopes of Texas Tech, Maya Moore of UConn and Chamique Holdsclaw of Tennessee, all of whom have won NCAA Tournament crowns? South Carolina coach Dawn Staley believes it does. She says Clark has become a can’t-miss attraction in a women’s game that is growing by leaps and bounds.

An arrest has been made in the theft of a Jackie Robinson statue later found dismantled and burned

Police say a 45-year-old man has been arrested in the theft of a bronze Jackie Robinson statue found dismantled and burned in Kansas. Wichita police say Tuesday that Ricky Alderete was taken into custody in an unrelated case earlier this month and charged Monday. Police say the motive appeared to be financial and was unrelated to race. Thieves cut the bronze statue from its base at a Wichita park where a youth baseball league called League 42 plays. It is named after Robinson’s uniform number with the Brooklyn Dodgers, with whom he broke the major leagues’ color barrier in 1947. Alderete’s attorney in the public defender’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Jenny Cavnar makes history as Oakland A’s primary play-by-play announcer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Veteran baseball broadcaster Jenny Cavnar is the new primary play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics, hired by NBC Sports California. Cavnar becomes the first woman to handle primary play-by-play duties in major league history — set to be the voice for most of the A’s games during the upcoming 2024 season. She has covered baseball for 17 of her 20 years in the media business, most recently calling Colorado Rockies games the past 12 years as a backup play-by-play announcer while also hosting pregame and postgame shows and regional coverage.

Column: Three days of noise and hype in golf will be followed by Tiger Woods playing again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golf had three big events over the past three days. Their identity was loud noise and the hype to match. Who would have guessed the tamest would be LIV Golf? It was a strange end of the week. The WM Phoenix Open got most of the attention for being out of control even by Phoenix standards. Organizers say weather contributed to fans congregating and causing congestion. Alcohol might have been a factor. Tiger Woods had a miniature rock concert in LA to announce his new brand. As for LIV? Dustin Johnson won and now the circuit goes to Saudi Arabia.

Kyle Larson joins fellow NASCAR champs Truex Jr., Busch and Keselowski in 0-for-Daytona 500 club

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — No one needs to remind Kyle Larson about his record at Daytona International Speedway. He’s frustratingly winless at the famed track and is one of six drivers and four former Cup Series champions who will try to end double-digit skids in the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Larson fell to 0 for 10 in “The Great American Race” last year after getting caught up in a final-lap melee. Martin Truex Jr. heads Daytona’s winless club at 0 for 19, just ahead of Kyle Busch (0 for 18) and Brad Keselowski (0 for 14). Larson says “eventually it’s got to work out.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid already talking about preparations for next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid already was thinking about next season on Tuesday when he talked with a small group of reporters upon his return from the Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for their second consecutive championship and third in five years. There is a celebratory parade through downtown Kansas City on Wednesday, capped by a rally at Union Station where hundreds of thousands of fans are expected. Reid plans to give his staff about a week off after that to recharge, then they will get back to work with the NFL’s scouting combine beginning Feb. 27 in Indianapolis.

ESPN, College Football Playoff agree on 6-year deal worth $1.3 billion annually, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the agreement say ESPN and the College Football Playoff have agreed to a six-year deal worth $1.3 billion annually that will allow the network to keep exclusive rights to the 12-team playoff through the 2031 season. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because a deal cannot be finalized until the CFP works through other outstanding issues regarding the format and revenue distribution. The Athletic first reported an agreement had been reached on those terms. ESPN declined to comment and CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock says negotiations are continuing.

Tiger Woods unveils Sun Day Red, a new apparel brand with TaylorMade. Here’s what it means

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods in a red shirt on Sunday has become as recognizable as a Masters champion in a green jacket. Only it’s no longer about a Sunday red shirt for Woods. It’s about a brand. Five weeks ago, Woods and Nike announced their relationship was ending after 27 years. Now the 48-year-old Woods has his own brand with TaylorMade Golf. The brand is called “Sun Day Red.” Woods unveiled the new look Monday night in Los Angeles at a high-end restaurant off Sunset Boulevard. The initial offerings are golf shirts, outerwear, caps, even a cashmere hoodie. They go on sale online on May 1.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur looks forward to ‘huge opportunity’ with Hamilton in 2025

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Lewis Hamilton’s arrival will present “a huge opportunity” for Ferrari next year but signing the seven-time Formula One champion involved some uncomfortable phone calls, team principal Fred Vasseur said Tuesday. Hamilton is joining Ferrari for next season after driving for Mercedes since 2013. He will team up with Charles Leclerc at the Italian team as Carlos Sainz Jr. leaves. Vasseur says he had some difficult conversations with Sainz and with team principal Toto Wolff of Mercedes.

