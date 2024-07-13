AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:14 p.m. EDT

Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon by beating Jasmine Paolini for her second Grand Slam trophy

LONDON (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova has won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini in the final. Krejcikova is a 28-year-old from the Czech Republic who added Saturday’s trophy to her championship at the French Open in 2021. She was unseeded in Paris back then and was only the 31st of 32 seeds at the All England Club after illness and a back injury this season limited her to a 7-9 record entering this tournament. Krejcikova is the eighth woman to leave Wimbledon as the champion in the past eight editions of the event. The seventh-seeded Paolini also was the runner-up at the French Open last month.

Spain phenom Lamine Yamal has electrified Euro 2024. In hometown, family and friends not surprised

MATARO, Spain (AP) — Spain’s teenage phenom Lamine Yamal has taken the European Championship by storm by helping his team reach Sunday’s final against England. His family and friends back home are proud but not surprised. Yamal’ meteoric rise began as soon as he could kick a ball according to his people who remember his start in soccer. Yamal’s father Mounir Nasraoui says “I always thought he would get this far.” Son of a Moroccan father and mother from Equatorial Guinea, soccer’s next big talent is also the new face of an increasingly multi-cultural Spain.

Spain and England to contest Euro 2024 final in a former Nazi stadium where Jesse Owens won gold

BERLIN (AP) — Spain and England will play the European Championship final on Sunday in an imposing stadium with a dark history. Built for the 1936 Olympic Games, Berlin’s Olympic stadium still bears the scars of World War II and contains relics from its Nazi past. But the Olympiastadion, as it’s known in German, is also associated with the rebirth of a democratic Germany after the war. It hosted matches during the 1974 World Cup in what was then West Germany and again at the 2006 World Cup, 16 years after German reunification.

Novak Djokovic is 37 and had knee surgery last month but faces Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is 37 and had knee surgery last month but still is back in the Wimbledon men’s final against Carlos Alcaraz. They will meet on Sunday in a rematch of the 2023 final at the All England Club. Alcaraz won that one in five sets for one of his three Grand Slam titles. He is just 21 and is 3-0 in major finals. Djokovic will be trying to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight Wimbledon championships and collect a 25th Slam singles trophy overall. That would give Djokovic more than any player in the history of tennis. He and Margaret Court are currently tied with 24.

Orioles’ Heston Kjerstad goes on the 7-day concussion list a day after being hit in the head

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles put outfielder Heston Kjerstad on the seven-day concussion injured list, less than 24 hours after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch. The Orioles initially penciled in Kjerstad to start Saturday against the New York Yankees. Then they released a revised lineup without him. Moments before the beginning of the game, they announced his move to the IL. Baltimore recalled outfielder Kyle Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk. Kjerstad was hit around the ear flap by a 97 mph pitch from New York’s Clay Holmes in the bottom of the ninth Friday night. Benches cleared soon after that.

Phillies get MLB-leading 8th All-Star with Sánchez replacing Atlanta’s Chris Sale

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez is set for his first All-Star Game appearance as the replacement for Chris Sale. The Atlanta lefty is scheduled to start for the Braves in the final game before the break. The game is Tuesday night at the home of the Texas Rangers. The Phillies have an MLB-leading eight All-Stars. The Phillies have three All-Stars in their rotation, but only Sánchez has a chance to participate. Right-hander Zack Wheeler had already been ruled out because of back spasms, and lefty Ranger Suárez is out for the same reason. Suárez was replaced by Atlanta’s Max Fried.

Princess of Wales set to attend Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in rare public appearance

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis. Kensington Palace confirmed Saturday that Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic. However, she will not attend Saturday’s women’s final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova. Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, with ceremonial duties that include handing out the winner’s trophy after each men’s and women’s singles final.

French sports minister takes a dip in the Seine ahead of Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has taken a symbolic dip in the Seine in a bid to ease concerns about water quality before the start of the Paris Olympics. Oudéa-Castéra was dressed in a body suit and dove into the famous river after an initial slip and swam a few meters near the Alexandre III bridge where the Olympic open water swimming competition will be held. The Games begin on July 26.

Euro 2024 final: Spain goes for record 4th title, England looks to end 58-year wait for major trophy

BERLIN (AP) — Spain and England meet in the final of the European Championship on Sunday. The match is at Olympiastadion in Berlin. Spain is seeking a record fourth Euro title to break a tie with Germany/West Germany. England is bidding for a first major trophy in men’s soccer since the 1966 World Cup. Spain has won all six of his matches at Euro 2024 and is widely regarded as the best team at the tournament. England has been more resilient after coming from behind in each of its games in the knockout stage.

Euro 2024 takeaways: Lamine Yamal shines and fans party but the big names struggle

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Tournament soccer offers a chance for young players to break through. They’re not normally this young. Lamine Yamal has been the star of Euro 2024 especially after his stunning goal against France in the semifinals. He turned 17 on Saturday a day before the final against England in Berlin. This hasn’t been a tournament for Europe’s biggest names to shine as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé struggled. After a European Championship held during pandemic restrictions and a World Cup in Qatar, Euro 2024 was a chance for fans to mass in numbers not seen for years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.