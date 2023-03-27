AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:12 p.m. EDT

Lamar Jackson says he has requested trade from Ravens

Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, saying the team “has not been interested in meeting my value.” The star quarterback said Monday in a series of tweets that he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him. That version of the franchise tag allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes.

AP source: Texas reaches deal with Terry as full-time coach

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says Texas has reached an agreement with Rodney Terry to be the Longhorns’ full-time head basketball coach. The person tells The Associated Press that the university is taking the interim tag off Terry’s title after he led the program to the Elite Eight following the midseason firing of Chris Beard. Texas was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Miami on Sunday. Terry and Texas officials reached the agreement Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter until it was officially announced.

Final Four newcomers: Grab your name tag at the door

Everyone’s heard of UConn. The rest of the participants in next weekend’s Final Four may need name tags. When they travel to Houston to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will all be making their first appearances at the Final Four. It’s the first time since 1970 that three first-timers all showed up in the same year. There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011. Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, two 5s in SDSU and Miami, and a 4 seed in UConn, which opens as an overwhelming favorite.

Miller, Wong rally Miami past Texas 88-81 for 1st Final Four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Miller scored 27 points and made a series of crucial foul shots down the stretch as Miami rallied to an 88-81 victory over Texas for a spot in the Final Four. Miller finished 7 of 7 from the field and 13 of 13 from the foul line, while Isaiah Wong scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Hurricanes. They are headed to NRG Stadium in Houston for a date with UConn on Saturday night. Two more first-time Final Four participants, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic, will play in the other national semifinal. Marcus Carr had 17 points to lead the Longhorns.

MLB 2023: New rules, big money Mets, Ohtani’s walk year

Baseball has transformed in the 145 days since Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros sealed the franchise’s second title in six seasons. As New York Mets owner Steve Cohen dominated an offseason that saw billions spent, the sport braced for a new world that includes pitch clocks, bigger bases, limits on defensive shifts and pickoff throws, and an overarching attempt to reverse decades of lengthening games and the Analytics Era domination of the Three True Outcomes — strikeouts, walks and home runs. No player will be watched more closely this season than Shohei Ohtani, a two-way megastar in the final year under contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

José Abreu, Trea Turner among key players in new spots

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu and Trea Turner are among a group of key players who could have a big impact on new teams this season. Abreu has been one of baseball’s most consistent performers since his big league debut in 2014. He had at least 25 homers and 100 RBIs in six of his first nine seasons. After beginning his major league career with the Chicago White Sox, Abreu finalized a $58.5 million, three-year contract with Houston in November. Turner’s $300 million, 11-year contract with Philadelphia sure seems like an ideal match of player and team. Turner brings his speed and athleticism to a Phillies lineup that also includes Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft campaigns against antisemitism

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has launched a $25-million national ad campaign against antisemitism. The ads will be featured during popular television programs such as “The Voice” and during the NFL draft, and NBA and NHL playoffs. Antisemitism has been on the rise over the last five years. Statistics show that while Jewish people are 2.4% of the U.S. population, they are the targets of 55% of religion-motivated hate crimes. Kraft said the ads will show how non-Jewish people can stand in solidarity with their Jewish neighbors against antisemitism and all types of hate.

College athlete influencers confront security concerns

The number of college athletes who are monetizing their social media followings has grown over the past 18 months. The NCAA cleared the way for athletes to cash in on their celebrity in July 2021. Many of those influencers are female athletes. Some say they are aware their growing popularity can draw attention from fans who may overstep their bounds. Sometimes it’s in the comments on their social media posts. And sometimes they show up at sporting events just to meet the athletes.

Sabres’ Russian player won’t take part in Pride night warmup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Lyubushkin is citing an anti-gay Kremlin law and fears of retribution at home in Russia for electing to not participate in the Buffalo Sabres’ pregame warmup on Pride night when players are expected to wear Pride-themed jerseys. The team announced Lyubushkin’s decision Monday morning. Lyubushkin is from Moscow, where he has family and visits regularly in the offseason. The defenseman is expected to play Monday night against Montreal despite not taking part in warmups. Other players are set to not only wear the rainbow-colored jerseys but use Pride tape on their sticks.

Cavs complete long climb back to NBA playoffs without LeBron

CLEVELAND (AP) — Five years felt like 50 for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They ended their modest NBA playoff drought on Sunday night with a win over Houston. The Cavs are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018, when their run of four straight Finals appearances was followed by LeBron James leaving for the second time as a free agent. But after enduring two 19-win seasons, coaching changes and roster turnover, the Cavs are back in the playoffs with bigger goals in mind. They’ve won 9 of 11 and are just two games behind Philadelphia for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with two weeks left in the regular season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.