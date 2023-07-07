AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:11 p.m. EDT

Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say no charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team. Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person, who he later found out was Spears, grabbed him from behind. Spears filed a police report, alleging battery. But police say surveillance video shows Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face after her hand was pushed off Wembanyama.

Saudi money could be headed to tennis next. Is it about sportswashing, women’s rights or both?

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Tennis appears set to follow the path of golf and other sports by doing business with Saudi Arabia and its $650 billion sovereign wealth fund. There are some in tennis, such as Billie Jean King, who hope that sort of collaboration might have a transformative effect in a kingdom where rights groups say women continue to face discrimination in most aspects of family life and homosexuality is a major taboo. Whether engagement will work or this whole phenomenon is an example of “sportswashing,” whereby countries use fields of play to change their public image, what seems quite clear is that tennis is, indeed, going to be next to do business with the country.

Andy Murray exits Wimbledon with uncertainty after a 5-set, 2-day loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been eliminated by Stefanos Tsitsipas after a five-setter contested over two days at Centre Court. Tsitsipas won the second-round match by a score of 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 that began on Thursday and concluded on Friday. Murray was loudly supported by most of the 15,000 or so spectators. But he could not hold onto the two-sets-to-one lead he built before play was suspended overnight because it was getting too late to play. Tsitsipas took the last four points of the fourth-set tiebreaker Friday and then broke early in the fifth to lead 2-1 and was on his way.

With Griffey’s help, MLB hosts HBCU All-Star Game hoping to create opportunity for Black players

SEATTLE (AP) — Major League Baseball is opening its All-Star weekend in Seattle with a showcase game for top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The HBCU Swingman All-Star Classic was forged from an idea by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. as a way to give a stage for players from HBCU schools that have lacked exposure. It comes at a time when a recent study found Black U.S. players represented just 6.2% of players on MLB opening day rosters. There’s hope at the youth level, though, after four of the top five picks in last year’s amateur draft were Black.

Northwestern suspends coach Pat Fitzgerald for 2 weeks without pay following hazing investigation

Northwestern has suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program. The school says an investigation led by law firm ArentFox did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing. But the report says there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it and report the conduct. Fitzgerald started serving his suspension on Friday. He says in a statement he was “very disappointed” when he heard about the hazing allegations. Investigators say the hazing often happened in the team’s locker room.

Wembanyama set to make his summer league debut with Spurs on Day 1 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the first time, it’s an NBA game day for Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio rookie is expected to be a Spurs lineup for the first time Friday night, when he makes his NBA Summer League debut against the Charlotte Hornets. It’s a matchup of the top two picks in last month’s draft: Wembanyama went No. 1 overall to the Spurs, while Brandon Miller went No. 2 overall to the Hornets.

Phillies’ John Middleton and Royals’ John Sherman join MLB relocation committee, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the appointments tells The Associated Press that owners of teams in two of the Oakland Athletics’ former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas. Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will serve on Major League Baseball’s relocation committee, a person familiar with their appointment says. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

NHL great Hašek demands Russians openly condemn war against Ukraine or be banned from Paris Olympics

PRAGUE (AP) — NHL great Dominik Hašek says Russian and Belarusian athletes must state loud and clear they condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine or be banned from next year’s Paris Olympics. The former Olympic champion says he is certain their presence at the Paris Games would otherwise result in “a huge promotion of the Russian war.” Hašek says democratic countries should be ready to offer the athletes and their families asylum and safety. He says they could represent a team of refugees in Paris. Hašek will present his plan at the European Parliament in July.

A 10-year-old Canadian girl is wowing the skateboarding world. Tony Hawk is her mentor for X Games

Skateboarding is more than just a way of life for Reese Nelson, it’s all she’s ever known. The 10-year-old from Calgary can’t remember when she first started skating or when she first dropped into a halfpipe, it’s just been omnipresent in her life. Given that, it’s no surprise she has caught the attention of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who is mentoring her ahead of the X Games. Nelson will be competing in the women’s vert and the best trick events at the upcoming Games. Skating in the women’s vert is especially important for Nelson, since that event hasn’t been held at the X-Games since 2010, three years before she was born.

Amid criticism over his war on gangs, El Salvador’s President Bukele turns to sports

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games have offered El Salvador President Bukele an opportunity. Hosting the games with athletes from 35 countries is a chance to showcase a safer El Salvador. It’s the largest international event there since Bukele’s government entered an all-out war with gangs. It also comes as Bukele is accused of crimes against humanity for that same crackdown. Many worry events like the Games will allow Bukele to save face internationally and hand him the legitimacy he needs to hold onto power as he seeks reelection, despite being prohibited by the constitution. Some observers accuse him of “sportswashing.” It’s the use of sports to divert attention from controversy and improve reputations amid wrongdoing.

