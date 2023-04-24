AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:10 p.m. EDT

AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights and massive expectations of the Big Apple. The New York Jets agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not officially announced the deal. The Jets will also receive the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers, according to another person with knowledge of the trade. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

AP source: Fox doubtful for Game 5 with broken finger

A person familiar with the injury says Sacramento star guard De’Aaron Fox broke the index finger on his shooting hand and is doubtful to play in Game 5 of the Kings’ first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t publicly release details. Fox got hurt late in Game 4. He remained in the game after the injury and even made a key 3-pointer in the closing minute before Sacramento lost the game 126-125. The series is tied at two games apiece headed into Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

ESPN announces layoffs as part of cost cutting by Disney

ESPN began informing employees of layoffs Monday, which are job cuts that are taking place throughout its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs. ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said in a company memo sent to employees that those affected will hear from their supervisor or human relations department this week. ESPN was not part of the first phase of Disney reductions last month. Another round of cuts will take place by June. Both phases impact off-air employees.

NBA Playoffs: 76ers waiting for more teams to make 2nd round

Philadelphia is waiting, and in Joel Embiid’s case, ailing. The lone team with a ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs will get some company over the next few days, possibly as early as Tuesday. The 76ers finished off a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, despite being without their MVP candidate center. Embiid isn’t the only big name dealing with injury. All eyes will be on Miami on Monday and whether Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo can play through his bruised lower back.

NFL draft back to being all about QBs at the top

Quarterbacks are back on top in the NFL draft. A year after the first 19 picks were non-QBs and Kenny Pickett was the only signal-caller selected in the first round, this draft class is loaded with potential franchise players. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have been the center of attention since before last year’s draft even took place. They could become the ninth pair of QBs selected 1-2 in the Super Bowl era. Anthony Richardson and Will Levis should make it four QBs in the top 15, which has happened only five times previously. If they all go in the top 10, it’ll be the second time ever. Then there’s Hendon Hooker, who may end up being a late first-round pick despite his age and knee injury.

NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, who will go No. 1

The NFL never really stops so the offseason continues with the draft starting on Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and a lot of the hype surrounds the quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the coveted prospects. The other top athletes include edge rushers such as Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. The first round begins Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. The fourth through seventh rounds are Saturday starting at 12 p.m.

Manfred: ‘Sorry’ for Oakland fans; A’s can compete in Vegas

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he feels “sorry for the fans in Oakland” about the Athletics’ plans to relocate to Las Vegas but denies claims by Oakland’s mayor that the franchise used negotiations with the city as leverage. Manfred discussed the A’s plans Monday during a meeting with the Associated Press Sports Editors. The franchise announced last week it has signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark close to the Las Vegas Strip after being unable to construct a new venue in Oakland. Manfred believes the A’s can be more competitive in Vegas.

Injuries force teams to adapt, push through in NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs are facing the test of trying to move forward despite injuries sidelining key players at the top of the lineup. The list includes Carolina being down multiple top forwards such as Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov. It also includes Dallas playing without Joe Pavelski or Minnesota getting just one shift out of Joel Eriksson Ek in a first-round series against the Stars. That has opened the door for players like Dallas’ Tyler Seguin to take larger roles and keep teams moving forward entering Tuesday’s schedule of three Game 5s in the first round.

Old-time hockey returns with coaches sniping in NHL playoffs

Dallas coach Peter DeBoer hasn’t been shy to point out Minnesota was one of the most penalized teams in the NHL this season,. The New York Islanders’ Lane Lambert was surprised to hear Carolina counterpart Rod Brind’Amour sound off about a missed call. And Toronto’s Sheldon Keefe elicited a confused reaction from Jon Cooper for saying Tampa Bay is manipulating referees. The first round of the playoffs is an old-school throwback to coaches sniping at each other off the ice. It all sets the tone for their teams in their series.

Column: Kyle Busch helps RCR return to NASCAR’s victory lane

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing seemed a strange pairing considering a rocky history between the driver and team owner. But when Busch needed a new job, the two sides came together for a partnership that is helping RCR return to prominence. Busch won at Talledega on Sunday. That gave RCR its second win of the season through just 11 races.

