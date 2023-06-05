AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:10 a.m. EDT

Series tied: Heat roar back in the 4th quarter, beat Nuggets 111-108 in Game 2 of NBA Finals

DENVER (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 21 and the Miami Heat evened up the NBA Finals by overcoming a monster effort from Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 111-108 in Game 2 on Sunday night. Max Strus scored 14 and Duncan Robinson had 10 for the Heat, who had a big early lead, then got down by as many as 15 — before reclaiming the lead in the fourth. And even then, they had to dig deep to finish it off. Jokic was 16 of 28 from the floor, the last of those shots a 4-footer with 36 seconds left to get the Nuggets within three.

Racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior highlights entrenched problem in soccer

MADRID (AP) — The vicious, relentless and high-profile racist insults directed at Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior underscore an entrenched and decades-old issue that refuses to go away in the world’s most popular sport. It is a deeper societal problem that is manifested in soccer matches predominantly in Europe, but also all around the world, and has been amplified by the reach of social media. Federations have been slow and, in some cases unwilling, to use powers to sanction teams for the racist behavior of their fans. Players past and present worry racism is just an accepted part of soccer. Experts say more education and stronger punishments are required to combat racism.

Golden Knights know from experience Game 1 victory doesn’t ensure win over Panthers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights were flying high after Game 1 in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. They just beat Washington and believed they were en route to the championship. Then reality hit in a big way. The Capitals won the next four games. It’s a memory that has stuck with the six original Knights and Chandler Stephenson, who was on the Capitals at the time. That experience could be vital after the Knights opened this year’s Stanley Cup Final with a 5-2 Game 1 victory on Saturday over the Florida Panthers.

Carlos Alcaraz likes to watch replays of his best shots, faces Stefanos Tsitsipas at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has broken a tie with rival Rafael Nadal by reaching the French Open quarterfinals for the record 17th time. Djokovic was never truly in trouble during a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Juan Pablo Varillas on Sunday. Djokovic is closing on bettering Nadal in a more prestigious category: Grand Slam singles championships. Both currently sit at 22. Djokovic will face No. 11 Karen Khachanov next. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets and now plays No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Sloane Stephens at night to reach the quarterfinals. Elina Svitolina, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Karolina Muchova also advanced.

Yankees score runs in final 3 innings for 4-1 victory over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Rizzo scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a grounder and the New York Yankees edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 in what was a pitchers’ duel for six innings between Domingo Germán and Bobby Miller. Anthony Volpe provided some insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth for the Yankees, who were without AL MVP Aaron Judge, after he injured his right foot after crashing into the right-field bullpen door while making a running catch on Saturday. J.D. Martinez homered for the Dodgers, who dropped the final two games in the series.

NCAA champ Zhang becomes 1st LPGA Tour winner in pro debut in 72 years, wins Mizuho in playoff

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang became the first LPGA Tour winner in her pro debut in 72 years, capturing the Mizuho Americas Open with a par on the second hole in a playoff against Jennifer Kupcho on Sunday. The last female player to win in her pro debut was Beverly Hanson, who edged Babe Zaharias to take the Eastern Open in 1951. Zhang shot a 2-over 74 Sunday and squandered a chance to win the LPGA event on the 72nd when she missed an 8-foot par saver after making at least a half dozen in a gritty final round performance.

TCU’s Tre Richardson hits two slams, ties NCAA postseason mark with 11 RBIs in rout of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tre Richardson hit two grand slams among his three home runs and tied an NCAA postseason record with 11 RBIs to lead TCU to a 20-5 rout of Arkansas in a winner’s bracket game of the Fayetteville Regional. Richardson hit a grand slam in the first inning and another in the second. His third home run was a two-run shot in the sixth and he added an RBI single in the ninth. He had five hits in six at-bats. The Horned Frogs had one other home run, a three-run shot by Brayden Taylor in the third inning.

Norma Hunt, wife of late Chiefs founder and only woman to attend every Super Bowl, dies at 85

Norma Hunt, the second wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the only woman to attend every Super Bowl, has died. She was 85. The Hunt family, which still owns the franchise, announced the passing of the Chiefs’ matriarch in a statement released by the team Sunday night. No cause of death was given. Norma Hunt was among the few to have attended every Super Bowl when she was present for the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Norma Hunt had two sons, Clark and Daniel, and was closely linked to the Chiefs franchise through her charitable work. The team had yet to announce memorial details.

Paul Maurice and Bruce Cassidy coaching in Stanley Cup Final shows value of experience

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Maurice walked away from coaching in the middle of last season. Bruce Cassidy was fired from his previous job despite making the playoffs six years in a row. Now Maurice’s Florida Panthers and Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights are in the final, with one of the veteran coaches set to win the Stanley Cup for the first time. Their presence in the final is more evidence of why NHL teams looking to win cherish coaches who aren’t recycled or retreads but rather have crucial experience navigating situations.

Kyle Busch holds off Denny Hamlin for NASCAR Cup Series win outside St. Louis

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Kyle Busch held off Denny Hamlin through a series of late restarts to win the chaotic, caution-filled NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway just outside of St. Louis in overtime Sunday. Bubba Wallace brought out the 11th and final yellow when his brake rotor let go with five laps remaining. Busch won a green-white-checkered shootout to the finish. There also were two red flags to go with a two-hour weather delay that caused the mid-afternoon race to finish in the twilight. Hamlin finished second while Joey Logano, the winner a year ago in the Cup Series debut at the track, got around Kyle Larson on the final lap to finish third. Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five ahead of Ryan Blaney, last week’s winner at Charlotte.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.