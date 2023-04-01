AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:09 p.m. EDT

Iowa, LSU both seeking first NCAA titles in women’s final

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark has captured the attention of basketball fans with her historic performance in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa’s sensational guard will try to finish off the unprecedented run with a championship when the Hawkeyes face LSU on Sunday in the title game. The dazzling guard, who grew up in Iowa, became the first women’s player to post back-to-back 40-point performances in the NCAA Tournament after her 41-point game lifted the Hawkeyes over previously unbeaten South Carolina in the semifinals.

Pop, Gasol, Hammon, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade heading to Hall

Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade and Becky Hammon are the headliners of the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class. They will be enshrined on Aug. 11 and 12 in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Others getting into the Hall include former North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, former Purdue coach Gene Keady, former Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair, longtime coach at Division III Amherst David Hixon, and Gene Bess, who won 1,300 games at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Aliyah Boston headed to WNBA, projected as No. 1 draft pick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina All-American Aliyah Boston has declared for the WNBA draft. Boston announced her choice a day after the Gamecocks fell to Iowa 77-73 in the national semifinals. Boston said choosing South Carolina was the best decision of her life and thanked her family, teammates, coaches and the team’s fans. She called going to the WNBA “the next best decision of my life” in going pro. Boston is projected to the No. 1 overall selection for the April 10 draft.

Anthony Rendon ‘can’t comment’ on fan altercation in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon says he can’t comment on a video posted on social media that appears to show the Los Angeles Angels All-Star third baseman appearing to swipe at an Oakland fan after the Angels lost to the Athletics on opening day. Rendon held a brief news conference on the field. MLB is investigating the incident. Angels manager Phil Nevin says players “hear things all the time” but would not comment on the incident.

Kvitova upends Rybakina for women’s Miami Open title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Twelfth-seeded veteran Petra Kvitova beat 7th-seed Elena Rybakina in the Miami Open with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 win. Kvitova snapped Rybakina’s 13-match win streak. Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title. The men’s singles final is Sunday and pits Jannik Sinner, coming off his semifinal upset of defending Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, against Daniil Medvedev.

UConn players navigate Ramadan fast during Final Four

HOUSTON (AP) — For UConn players Adama Sanogo, Samson Johnson and Hassan Diarra a traditional pregame meal before Saturday night’s national semifinal against Miami won’t be possible. The three are Muslims who observe Ramadan and adhere to a strict fast from dawn until sunset daily until April 20. With the sun setting in Houston just 10 minutes before the 7:49 p.m. tipoff, the players will only have time to scarf down a snack and down a drink before taking the court.

At Final Four, UConn in familiar territory as it faces Miami

HOUSTON (AP) — All this buzz about how a wildly unpredictable March Madness led to a Final Four nobody could’ve possibly seen coming overlooked one small detail. That detail is UConn. When Connecticut tips off against Miami in the semifinal, it will be two wins away from the school’s fifth national title since 1999. No other school has won more over that span. When the name “UConn” came up with a “4” next to its name three weekends ago on Selection Sunday, nobody raised too much of a stink. Four wins later it’s becoming apparent this is a team that might have been underestimated.

On cusp of title, Iowa’s Bluder cherishes state’s 6-on-6 era

DALLAS (AP) — Iowa coach Lisa Bluder is celebrating the state’s 6-on-6 heritage with the Hawkeyes a win away from their first national title. Bluder is pleasantly surprised to know on Iowa basketball legend was among those to see an epic semifinal victory over undefeated defending national champion South Carolina. Molly Bolin was a star of high-scoring, six-on-six basketball from the 1970s in Iowa. So was Iowa assistant coach Jan Jensen. High-scoring sensation Caitlin Clark honors the legend of Jensen while talking trash with her in practice.

NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement

The NBA will have labor peace for years to come. The league and its players came to an agreement early Saturday on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement. The deal will begin this summer and will last at least through the 2028-29 season. Either side can opt out then; otherwise, the new deal will last through 2029-30.

Final Four: At Florida Atlantic, it’s not ‘F-A-Who?’ anymore

HOUSTON (AP) — Nobody will ever mistake Tobacco Road for 777 Glades Road, which is the address of one of history’s most unexpected Final Four party crashers. But there in the upscale retirement town of Boca Raton, Florida, sits one of the fastest-growing, most-diverse college campuses that very few basketball fans had heard of until this month. Florida Atlantic University has barreled its way onto the sport’s biggest stage. It has added “Final Four” to a hoops resume that could have been scribbled down on the back of a cocktail napkin until now.

