AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:09 a.m. EST

Texans wrap up playoff spot with 23-19 victory over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans wrapped up a playoff spot with a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, with Devin Singletary scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run with 6:20 left. The Texans (10-7) are going to the postseason for the first time since 2019. They won seven of their final 10 games and still could win the AFC South if Jacksonville loses at Tennessee on Sunday. Indianapolis (9-8) was eliminated from the playoff chase with its third loss in five weeks. Stroud was 20 of 26 with 264 yards and two touchdowns, and Nico Collins had nine catches for 195 yards and a score. Jonathan ran for 188 yards and a TD for the Colts.

Dropped 4th-down pass costly as Colts squander playoff chance with 23-19 loss to Texans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew tried to console Tyler Goodson after the running back dropped a fourth-down pass with 1:06 seconds left in a win-or-go home game against Houston on Saturday night. Heck, Minshew even said after the after the 23-19, playoff-eliminating loss he should have made a better throw. Regardless of who was to blame, Goodson, Minshew and the Colts had no choice but to accept the cold, hard reality — their season is over because on a night they converted only one of third-down chance, they also blew their only fourth-down attempt of the game. Goodson was wide open. And had they connected, Goodson had blockers and a possible lane to the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.

Steelers top Lamar-less Ravens 17-10, will make the playoffs if Buffalo or Jacksonville loses

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mason Rudolph threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Pittsburgh Steelers took a step toward the postseason with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Rudolph led Pittsburgh to three straight wins to close the season, and now the Steelers wait. They would make the playoffs Sunday if Buffalo loses to Miami or Jacksonville loses to Tennessee. There was some bad news for the Steelers. The Ravens have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and held Lamar Jackson out of this game.

Harbaugh’s future at Michigan is subplot to CFP title game as Washington tries to lock up DeBoer

HOUSTON (AP) — With NFL franchises apparently intrigued with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh again, the question hanging over the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night between the top-ranked Wolverines and No. 2 Washington is: Could this be his last as the coach of his alma mater? Harbaugh was having none of the speculation at media day. What makes the latest round of will-he-or-won’t-he with Harbaugh and the NFL unique is how it has reverberated all the way out to Seattle, where Washington has been working on a new contract for Kalen DeBoer since November.

Experience abounds in CFP title game. 14 starters for Huskies, 9 for Wolverines in 5th or 6th years

HOUSTON (AP) — That extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season is paying off for the teams playing in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night. Among Washington’s 22 offensive and defensive starters, seven are in their sixth seasons and seven are in their fifth. Michigan has one starter in his sixth season and eight in their fifth. Michigan co-defensive coordinator Jesse Minter says all that experience was a factor in both teams making it to Houston.

Draymond Green reinstated from suspension by NBA after missing 12 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Draymond Green has been reinstated by the NBA from his suspension after the Golden State star missed 12 games for hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12. The league says Green “demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players” during his suspension, which began Dec. 14. He has met with a counselor as well as had multiple joint meetings with representatives of the league, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association. Those meetings, the league added, will continue throughout the season. The Warriors have gone 7-5 without Green, who was also suspended five games in November for placing Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

South Dakota State seeking FCS title repeat, Montana in first championship game since ’09

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — South Dakota State is seeking to repeat as NCAA champions in the Football Championship Subdivision. The top-seeded undefeated Jackrabbits take a 28-game winning streak into Sunday’s title game against No. 2 seed Montana in Frisco, Texas. This is Jimmy Rogers’ first year as the Jackrabbits head coach. He was their defensive coordinator for last year’s championship, and was a linebacker and captain for their first playoff team in 2009. Montana is playing in its first title game since 2009. The Grizzlies are two-time champions in the second-tier of Division I football. They won titles in 1995 and 2001.

Chris Kirk takes Kapalua lead with final birdie. A dozen players are lined up behind him

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Chris Kirk takes a one-shot lead into the final round of The Sentry in the PGA Tour season opener. And he has plenty of company. Kirk escaped a tee shot into the weeds for a par on the 15th and birdied the final hole for a 66. He leads by one over 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia. Two shots behind were Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth Both have won at Kapalua before and know to expect anything in the final round. There were 12 players within four shots of the lead. The Plantation course is renowned for wild finishes of low scoring.

Nadal withdraws from the Australian Open with an injury just one tournament into his comeback

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open with an injury after playing just one tournament in his comeback from 12 months on the sidelines. Nadal said he had concerns over his surgically repaired hip after needing a medical timeout in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson on Friday. He posted on social media on Sunday that scans in Melbourne revealed a small tear in the muscle and he was flying back to Spain for treatment. He says: “Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level.”

Shiffrin straddles gate as Slovakian skier Vlhova takes lead in 1st run of women’s World Cup slalom

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has straddled a gate and did not finish the first run of a women’s World Cup slalom with Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova leading the race. Shiffrin trailed her main rival by 0.47 seconds at the first checkpoint before the American’s left ski went the wrong side of a gate 24 seconds into her run. Shiffrin last straddled a gate in a World Cup race on the same hill in Slovenia in January 2022. Shiffrin has been fighting a cold this week and finished in only ninth position in Saturday’s giant slalom. All five slaloms this season have been won by either Shiffrin or Vlhova.

