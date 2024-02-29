AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:08 p.m. EST

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says he is married and his bride is Japanese

TOKYO (AP) — Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has announced on social media he is married. He’s written on Instagram in Japanese, “The season is approaching but I would like to announce to everyone that I have gotten married.” He says his new wife is a “Japanese woman” without identifying her. He says he will reveal more in an interview on Friday. He’s asked media to refrain from “conducting unauthorized interviews.” The two-way star joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in December on a $700 million, 10-year contract. The 29-year-old Ohtani is Japan’s biggest celebrity, and there has always been curiosity around his personal life, which he has always kept very private. His focus, and his image, has always been 100%-baseball focused — free of scandals or tabloid news.

Stacy Wakefield had a passion for service that continued after husband Tim Wakefield’s death

Stacy Wakefield is being remembered for her passion for service, which included visits with cancer-stricken kids up until the final months of her life. Wakefield, the widow of former Boston Red Sox pitcher and two-time World Series champion Tim Wakefield, died Wednesday. Both she and her husband had cancer. Lisa Scherber, the director of patient and family programs at Dana Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic, said Stacy Wakefield was a “powerhouse” who “put herself last.”

Red Bull’s Horner dismisses ‘anonymous speculation,’ denies misconduct after alleged evidence dump

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is dismissing “anonymous speculation” after alleged evidence in his misconduct investigation was widely distributed from a generic email account. The material has not been verified by The Associated Press. It was sent one day after the team’s parent company dismissed a complaint that alleged misconduct by Horner toward a team employee. He again denied the allegations and says the team is focused on winning a fourth consecutive F1 championship.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark declares for WNBA Draft, will skip final season of college eligibility

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark says she will will leave the Hawkeyes after this season and enter the WNBA Draft. Clark made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. Clark is less than 20 points away from becoming the all-time scorer in NCAA basketball history. She is expected to be a top pick in the April 15 draft.

Spain women celebrate another soccer title. This time without the distractions

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s women’s soccer team is finally getting attention for its play on the field, rather than the behavior of its officials. Spain followed up its Women’s World Cup win in August with victory in the inaugural Women’s Nations League on Wednesday and this time the talk in Spain was about the great performances of the team and not about an unwanted kiss that ruined the team’s World Cup title celebrations. The kiss by former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup awards ceremony sparked widespread outrage in Spain.

Analysis: Big Ten and SEC power play undermines credibility of playoff, marginalizes ACC and Big 12

The 12-team College Football Playoff that was unveiled in 2021 looked like an exciting evolution of the postseason. After three years of destructive conference realignment, the playoff that was promised is not what is being delivered. The Big Ten and Southeastern Conference are throwing their weight around and demanding more access than their competitors. A 14-team playoff is being considered that would reserve spots for six teams that don’t even win their leagues.

For some, Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring mark cannot be eclipsed by Caitlin Clark or anyone else

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Iowa star Caitlin Clark is close to passing the late Pete Maravich as the all-time scorer in NCAA basketball history. Maravich’s son Jaeson calls Clark a fantastic player who’s been great for basketball. He says he will always consider her scoring mark separate” from his father’s. Clark needs 18 points to eclipse Maravich’s mark of 3,667 in what would he her 130th game over four seasons. Freshman couldn’t play varsity basketball when Maravich arrived at LSU in 1966. He averaged 44.2 points over 83 games during three seasons in an era when there was no 3-point line or shot clock.

Ramey shoots a bogey-free 64 at PGA National, grabs early lead at Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chad Ramey’s first two trips to PGA National as a professional were largely forgettable. He might have a chance to change that this week. Ramey shot a bogey-free round of 7-under 64 on Thursday in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, grabbing a one-stroke lead after the morning wave over Cameron Young, Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Austin Eckroat and Andrew Novak. No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy opened with a 67.

The Philadelphia Phillies are scrapping $1 hot dog nights following unruly fan behavior

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have scrapped their popular $1 hot dog nights for the 2024 season. The Phillies replaced dollar dogs on select dates with a two-for-one deal at two April games at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies BOGO nights this season are April 2 and April 16. The Phillies said the change was made based on the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans in attendance. Some Phillies fans last season threw hot dogs throughout the ballpark.

The first stadium built for a National Women’s Soccer League club is ready to open in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Current are preparing to open one of the few stadiums in the world built expressly for a women’s sports team. CPKC Stadium was built at a cost of nearly $120 million and almost entirely financed through private investors. It will be christened March 16, when the National Women’s Soccer League club plays Portland in a game that will be televised by ABC. The stadium is built on the banks of the Missouri River near downtown Kansas City and will seat about 11,000 with room to expand. It comes after Current owners built an $18 million practice facility for the team in recent years.

