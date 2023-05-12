AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:08 p.m. EDT

Heat, Lakers get another chance to move to conference finals; Knicks, Warriors on brink

MIAMI (AP) — Whatever it takes. That’s the credo at this time of year in the NBA playoffs. It’s why New York teammates Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes are playing 48 minutes. It’s why Miami’s Jimmy Butler is playing through ankle soreness. It’s why Golden State’s Stephen Curry is taking more shots per game than he ever has in a playoff run. It’s why the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis will likely play through whatever is ailing him after he had to leave early Wednesday night. The Heat play host to New York and the Lakers play host to Golden State on Friday. Both home clubs have 3-2 series leads.

Black College World Series hopes to spur MLB careers for HBCU players

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Black College World Series played this week in Alabama hopes to spur pro careers amid declining numbers of U.S.-born Black players in the major leagues. Not a single alum from a historically black college or university was on a Major League Baseball opening day roster. U.S.-born Black players made up only 6.2% of those rosters. Last year’s World Series was the first without a U.S.-born Black player since 1950. Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith said it’s a trend that concerns current players and his contemporaries alike.

Commanders’ record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family. The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion. The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions. Harris’ group includes Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.

Analysis: Only the NFL can dominate sports headlines with a 2-day schedule release

Only the NFL can turn a schedule release into a two-day event that dominates sports headlines in the middle of the NBA and NHL playoffs. Social media crews for the league’s 32 teams outdid themselves with clever, hilarious ways to reveal the full slate of dates and opponents after the NFL released many of the spotlight games through their network partners Wednesday and early Thursday. It’s probably only a matter of time before the league releases the schedule over a week-long stretch. Captivated football fans eat it up. It works.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson signs contract, debuts No. 7 jersey at rookie minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Bijan Robinson has a new number with a big Atlanta history, a newly signed contract and huge expectations no rookie Falcons running back has faced in recent years. The Falcons announced Robinson signed a $21.96 million, four-year contract with a fifth-year option. The opening day of the Falcons’ three-day rookie minicamp gave Robinson his first chance to debut his new No. 7 jersey, also the number worn by former Atlanta quarterback Michael Vick. Robinson worked out an agreement with placekicker Younghoe Koo, who switched to No. 6, to have the number this season.

NHL suspends Pietrangelo, Nurse on eve of critical Game 5 between Golden Knights, Oilers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be without their best defenseman in Game 5 with their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers hanging in the balance. Alex Pietrangelo was suspended for one game for his slash on Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl in the final two minutes of the Oilers’ 4-1 victory. The series is tied at two games apiece. The Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse for Friday night’s Game 5. He was given a one-game suspension for penalties after the Pietrangelo slash.

Questions linger about horse deaths in Kentucky with Preakness up next

Horse racing has a Kentucky Derby winner headed to the Preakness with a chance at the Triple Crown. But that pales in comparison to the questions facing the sport after what National Thoroughbred Racing Association president Tom Rooney called a “challenging” stretch. Seven horses died over a span of 10 days at Churchill Downs leading up to and on Derby day. Trainers confident in their horses racing May 20 at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore would like some answers about what happened in Kentucky.

How does the NBA lottery work, and who has the best chance to draft Wembanyama?

The NBA draft lottery has offered teams a quick path from bad to good for nearly four decades. The stakes this year are as high as they’ve ever been with French phenom Victor Wembanyama the top prospect. The lottery format has undergone a few changes since the New York Knicks won the first one in 1985. There were seven teams in the lottery then. There are twice as many now. The league will hold this year’s lottery Tuesday night in Chicago, with the winner getting the No. 1 pick and the chance to select Wembanyama. Detroit, Houston and San Antonio all have a 14% chance of getting him. Here’s a look at how the lottery works.

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets become 1st team to reach this year’s NBA final four

The Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA’s Final Four. The top seed in the Western Conference became the first team to make it to the conference final round of these NBA playoffs, after ousting the Phoenix Suns 125-100 on Thursday night. It’s Denver’s first time in the conference finals since 2020, the bubble season. The Nuggets will meet either the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors for the West title. Philadelphia could have gotten to the conference finals as well on Thursday, but dropped a Game 6 at home to Boston 95-86. Game 7 of that series is Sunday, in Boston.

Oak Hill a major course unlikely to look or feel the same for PGA

Oak Hill is no stranger when it comes to hosting major events. It’s one of only five courses to have held a U.S. Open, PGA Championship and Ryder Cup. But it might not look or feel the same for this PGA Championship. Oak Hill has gone through a restoration to the original Donald Ross design. And the PGA Championship is now in May. That has raised concerns about the weather in upstate New York. Mother Nature appears to have cooperated. Now it’s up to Jon Rahm and the strongest field of the majors to see what they can do.

