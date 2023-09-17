AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:07 a.m. EDT

Shedeur Sanders sparks No. 18 Colorado to thrilling 43-35 win over Colorado State in 2 OTs

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw a TD pass to Michael Harrison in the second overtime after leading a 98-yard drive to tie the game with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and No. 18 Colorado rallied to beat Colorado State 43-35 early Sunday in front of a full house packed with celebrities. Sanders connected with Harrison for an 18-yard score and then found an open Xavier Weaver on the 2-point conversion. The Colorado defense took it from there, with Trevor Woods intercepting Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s pass on fourth-and-23 to end the game at nearly 2:30 a.m. ET. The Rams were a 23 1/2-point underdog.

Missouri upsets No. 15 Kansas State on Harrison Mevis’ 61-yard field goal with no time remaining

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Mevis kicked a 61-yard field goal with no time remaining, sending Missouri to a come-from-behind 30-27 victory over No. 15 Kansas State in a nonconference showdown of former Big 12 rivals. The SEC-record-long kick Saturday came after a delay-of-game penalty had pushed the Tigers back five yards. Brady Cook finished with 356 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Tigers, despite hobbling around on sprained knee. Luther Burden III had both of the scoring grabs, finishing with seven catches for 114 yards. Will Howard threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the Wildcats, who had plenty of chances to put the game away. They were done in by late penalties and their inability to convert on third down.

No. 1 Georgia bounces back from 11-point halftime deficit to beat South Carolina 24-14

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 269 yards, Daijun Edwards, Dillon Bell and Cash Jones ran for second-half touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia rallied from 11 points down to beat South Carolina 24-14. The two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs won their 20th consecutive game in uncharacteristic fashion. They trotted off the field trailing 14-3 — their largest halftime deficit in nearly three years. But Georgia played like a champ after the teams returned to the field, improving to 3-0 on the season. Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks couldn’t get anything going over the final two quarters and slipped to 1-2.

Florida upsets No. 11 Tennessee 29-16 for the Gators’ 10th straight victory at home in the series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Etienne ran for a career-high 172 yards and a touchdown, Montrell Johnson scored twice and Florida upset No. 11 Tennessee 29-16 on Saturday night to extend the Volunteers’ losing streak in Gainesville to 10. The victory was the first in a rivalry for Florida’s Billy Napier, who last year became the first coach in school history to lose to Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida State in the same season. Getting the first one under his belt should help quell outside noise about Napier’s long-term viability with the Gators. For the Volunteers, the 550-mile trip from Knoxville ended much like all the others over the last two decades: in heartache. Tennessee last won at the Swamp in 2003.

No. 3 Florida State survives late Boston College rally to win 31-29

BOSTON (AP) — DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run as No. 3 Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead and survive a late Boston College charge to win 31-29. Boston College set a school record for penalties, missed an extra point, went for 2 points after another touchdown and failed, and opted not to kick a field goal from the Seminoles 5 when trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles still trailed by only 2 points with the ball in the final three minutes before Kalen DeLoach sacked Thomas Castellanos on third down to stall BC’s last possession. With the unexpectedly close victory over a team that had struggled against non-Power Five opponents, Florida State could fall in The Associated Press Top 25.

Hamlin wins at Bristol as reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano eliminated from playoffs

Denny Hamlin won NASCAR’s playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway while two former champions were eliminated Saturday night. Joey Logano became the first reigning champion eliminated in the first round when he crashed early in the third stage and finished 34th. He was watching as a spectator as former teammate Hamlin celebrated his 51st career win. Kevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of the season, also was eliminated after finishing five laps down in 29th. Harvick was the first driver in 2014 to win the championship in this elimination format. Also eliminated were Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, who finished sixth.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani will have elbow surgery soon, out for the season because of oblique injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will have surgery soon on the ligament tear in his pitching elbow after the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star was ruled out for the rest of the season due to an oblique injury. Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He hasn’t played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament. The two injuries ended one of the most remarkable seasons in major league history, two-way production that made him a favorite to win his second AL MVP award in three years and created speculation about a potential $500 million contract as a free agent this offseason.

Dodgers wrap up NL West title for 10th time in 11 years with 6-2 win over Mariners in 11 innings

SEATTLE (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched the NL West title for the 10th time in 11 seasons with a 6-2 win in 11 innings over the Seattle Mariners. Max Muncy’s single off Gabe Speier scored Mookie Betts from second base with one out in the top of the 11th to give the Dodgers the lead. Chris Taylor and Kike Hernández followed with two-run singles off Isaiah Campbell, and the numerous fans in Dodger blue roared their approval as Seattle fans headed for the exits. Evan Phillips pitched the 10th inning for the win and Joe Kelly got the final three outs. Afterward, the Dodgers held a brief celebration on the field filled with hugs, and division-title shirts and hats.

Theegala still leads Fortinet, while Justin Thomas inches closer at Silverado

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas continued up the leaderboard Saturday at the Fortinet Championship with a 7-under 65 that matched the best score of the day and moved the former No. 1 player within two shots of leader Sahith Theegala. Theegala, in search of his first PGA Tour victory, had four birdies on the back nine, then holed a 9-footer for par on No. 18 for a 67 and a 17-under 199 total. Cam Davis birdied his last four holes for a 65 to join Thomas and S.H. Kim (69) at 15 under. Kim had shared the lead with Theegala heading into the third round at Silverado Resort, but had to scramble after consecutive bogeys on the back nine.

Krueger beats Zhu at Japan Open for maiden tour title

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — American Ashlyn Krueger capped a perfect week to win her maiden tour title by stunning top-seeded Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the final of the Japan Open. Krueger hadn’t dropped a set at the tournament leading into Sunday’s final and the 19-year-old Texan showed few nerves as she broke No.35-ranked Zhu’s first service game of the match and then maintained composure through a tight second set and tiebreaker to claim her breakthrough title in one hour and 36 minutes. Before this week, the 123rd-ranked Krueger’s best tour result was the quarterfinals on the grass of ’s-Hertogenbosch.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.