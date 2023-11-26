AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:06 p.m. EST

AP Top 25: No. 3 Washington, No. 5 Oregon move up, give Pac-12 2 in top 5 for 1st time since 2016

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll to give the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 52 of 62 first-place votes. Michigan returned to No. 2 following a week at No. 3 and received 10 first-place votes after beating Ohio State 30-24. The Buckeyes slipped from second to No. 6 and cleared the way for Washington to reach its best ranking since finishing the 2000 season at No. 3.

FBS newcomers James Madison and Jacksonville State along with 5-7 Minnesota get last 3 bowl slots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Football Bowl Subdivision newcomers James Madison and Jacksonville State along with five-win Minnesota are bound for bowls because of a shortage of six-win teams. Those three teams round out the 82 available spots because only 79 teams achieved the six wins necessary for bowl eligibility. James Madison is 11-1 and Jacksonville State is 8-4 but they are transitioning to full FBS status and wouldn’t be eligible if there were enough six-win teams. Minnesota gets the final slot based on its high Academic Progress Rate score.

Trevor Lawrence throws for 364 yards, Texans miss late field goal as Jags hold on for 24-21 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards and a touchdown, and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars escaped with a 24-21 victory over the division rival Houston Texans. Houston had a chance to tie it with 34 seconds left, but Matt Ammendola’s 58-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar. The Jaguars improved to 8-3, avenging their 37-17 home loss to Houston in Week 3 and creating some separation in the division. The Texans fell to 6-5. C.J. Stroud threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

Steelers pile up season-high 421 yards without Canada, beat Burrow-less Bengals 16-10

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards and the Pittsburgh Steelers showed new life on offense days after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, beating the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals 16-10. The Steelers totaled 421 yards, snapping a streak of 58 games without gaining 400 yards. Pat Freiermuth had a career-high 120 yards receiving as the Steelers outgained their opponent for the first time this season under interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner. Chris Boswell kicked two fourth-quarter field goals to keep the Bengals at bay. Cincinnati got a field goal from Evan McPherson just before the 2-minute warning, but the Steelers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Boise State-UNLV set for Mountain West title game after computer breaks three-way tie for first

UNLV will host Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday after a computer ranking was used to break a three-way tie for first place. Boise State, UNLV and San Jose State each finished the regular season 6-2 in conference play. Because all three teams did not face each other and no team was included in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the tie was broken by an average of four computer rankings. The Rebels had the highest overall average ranking and earned the right to host the championship game.

Dana Holgorsen fired as Houston football coach after five seasons

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Cougars fired football coach Dana Holgorsen a day after finishing his third losing season in five years. The Cougars ended the year with three consecutive losses, capped by a 27-13 defeat at UCF on Saturday. Houston was 4-8 overall and 2-7 in Big 12 play in its inaugural season in the newly configured conference.

Tom Allen won’t return as Indiana Hoosiers coach. The sides reached a $15.5 million buyout

Football coach Tom Allen and Indiana are parting ways. Allen had four years left on a contract he received in 2021 and was owed $20.8 million. The two sides reached a financial settlement worth $15.5 million. It would be the biggest buyout ever paid by a Big Ten school, surpassing the $15 million Scott Frost receiver from Nebraska last year. Allen led the Hoosiers to back-to-back bowl games in 2019 and 2020 and coached them to a 6-2 record during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was named Big Ten and AFCA national coach of the year that season. But Indiana fell on hard times since, posting three consecutive losing seasons and a three-year conference record of 3-24.

Giants edge Patriots and their woeful quarterbacks 10-7, aided by late missed field goal

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Xavier McKinney set up Randy Bullock’s go-ahead 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter with New York’s third interception of New England’s woeful pair of quarterbacks, and the Giants won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Patriots 10-7. New England had a chance to win in the final minute, but coach Bill Belichick played for a tie and Chad Ryland was wide left on a 35-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left. Tommy DeVito threw a touchdown pass for New York, which did more than enough against quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe to send the Patriots to their fourth straight loss.

Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom in Killington for record-extending 90th career victory

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin built on her first-run lead to win a women’s World Cup slalom for her record-extending career victory No. 90. The American two-time Olympic champion pleased the home crowd in Vermont by posting the fastest time in both runs and beating her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by 0.33 seconds. Shiffrin said “it’s amazing to do this … with the home crowd.” Shiffrin is from Colorado but honed her skills at the Burke Mountain Academy near Killington as a teenager. Shiffrin gathered her 90 wins from 254 starts on the World Cup since her 2011 debut. Swiss skier Wendy Holdener finished third.

Sinner leads Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly 50 years with a 2-0 win over Australia

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy has won its first Davis Cup title since 1976 with a 2-0 victory over Australia. Jannik Sinner beat Alex de Miñaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second singles match of Sunday’s final. Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy the first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin. The Italians had lost the last three finals it played against Australia, which was last year’s runner-up to Canada. Sinner helped Italy defeat Novak Djokovic’s Serbia in the semifinals on Saturday. Australia eliminated Finland in the last four.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.