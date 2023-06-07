AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:06 a.m. EDT

PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud

The PGA Tour abruptly dropped its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf venture on Tuesday and instead announced a stunning merger that creates a global operation featuring the world’s top players backed by the Saudis’ massive wealth. As part of the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, the sides immediately are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf. From the golf side, still to be determined is how players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson can rejoin the PGA Tour after defecting last year for signing bonuses reported to be in the $150 million range.

LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger reignites not-so-clean debate over sportswashing

The PGA Tour’s merger with rival LIV Golf has reignited a debate over sportswashing and drawn critics ranging from current professional golfers to the families of Sept. 11 victims. Sportswashing has been going on for decades in the Olympics and other sports across the globe. The sportswashing angle with LIV Golf gained steam last year when its first big-name signing, Phil Mickelson, was quoted as calling the Saudis “scary (expletives)” as he discussed what the CIA concluded was the Saudi-backed killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Family members of Sept. 11 victims who blame Saudi Arabia for the 2001 terror attacks have also been vocal critics of Mickelson and others who have accepted multiple millions from LIV Golf.

PGA Tour commissioner has ‘heated’ meeting with players after LIV Golf merger

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan spent more than an hour explaining to players Tuesday afternoon why he changed his mind about taking Saudi funds in a surprise collaboration, saying it ultimately was for their benefit. And to think it was nearly a year ago to the day that Saudi-funded LIV Golf teed off in its inaugural event as a rival and a threat, flush with defectors from golf’s top circuit. Morals were questioned. Lawsuits were filed. Golfers doubled down on their affiliations. A merger, it seemed, wasn’t in the cards. But on Tuesday, professionals from both tours were caught off guard by news that their worlds would collide — that the PGA Tour, European tour and LIV Golf were merging.

Game 3 awaits in the NBA Finals, with Heat loose and Nuggets facing adversity

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra has preached about the value of adversity for months, not shying away from saying that it helped the Miami Heat get to these NBA Finals. And now Denver is dealing with a little taste of it as well. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday night in Miami, the series between the eighth-seeded Heat and top-seeded Nuggets knotted at a game apiece. It got that way after Miami rallied to win Game 2 in Denver 111-108 on Sunday night, an outcome that prompted Nuggets coach Michael Malone to openly share frustrations primarily over a lack of discipline on a lot of possessions.

Jacob deGrom, oft-injured Rangers ace, to have season-ending right elbow surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, cutting short his first season with the AL West-leading Rangers after the oft-injured pitcher signed a $185 million, five-year contract. General manager Chris Young says the decision came after the latest MRI on deGrom’s ailing right elbow. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched since April 28 against the New York Yankees, when he exited early because of injury concerns for the second time in a span of three starts. DeGrom spent his first nine seasons with the Mets. Injuries limited him to 156 1/3 innings over 26 starts during his last two years in New York.

Yankees star Aaron Judge headed to injured list for 2nd time this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is headed to the injured list for the second time this season after the New York Yankees star hurt his right toe making a spectacular catch at Dodger Stadium. The reigning AL MVP missed his second consecutive game Tuesday night. He met with team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and underwent testing that showed a bruise and a sprained ligament, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following his team’s 3-2 loss to the White Sox. Boone said Judge will be placed on the IL but did not give a timeline for his return. The slugger received a platelet-rich plasma injection. Boone said Judge’s toe is not fractured.

Gun tragedies hit close to home for Stanley Cup Final opponents, who helped their communities heal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers were connected by tragedy five years before meeting in the Stanley Cup Final. Both teams helped their communities recover after the 2017 Las Vegas Strip shooting that left 60 dead and the 2018 massacre of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Both teams have honored the victims, worked with their families and donated to foundations. In each arena, there is a memorial to their community’s respective tragedy. Duke University professor Orin Starn says sports teams can help communities heal after tragedy. He points to the New York Yankees’ first home game after 9/11 and New Orleans Saints players assisting relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina.

Kobayashi to make NASCAR debut as 1st Japanese driver to race with Toyota in Cup Series

LE MANS, France (AP) — One of the top sports car racers in the world will make his NASCAR debut when Kamui Kobayashi drives for Toyota on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in August. Kobayashi will drive for 23XI Racing. The team is owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. The announcement at the 24 Hours of Le Mans makes Kobayashi only the second Japanese driver to race in NASCAR’s top Cup Series and only the fifth to race in the top three national series. Kobayashi will be the first Japanese driver to race in the Cup Series in a Toyota. Toyota entered NASCAR’s top series in 2007.

Browns defensive players robbed of jewelry, vehicle by masked men in downtown stickup

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub, according to police. Police redacted the names of the players in a field case report. A person familiar with the situation identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Perrion Winfrey. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. According to police, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30 a.m. when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle. The player said he was not injured during the theft.

Soccer players demand change for rampant online racist abuse, turn to AI for protection

LONDON (AP) — Online racist abuse of soccer players is prolific on social media platforms. It’s the latest form of racism blighting the world’s most popular sport. It’s technology-fueled, visual, permanently intrusive, 24/7 and a haunting reminder of the 1980s-style monkey chants and banana throwing. Players and teams targeted by abuse are coming up with ways to raise awareness and reduce their exposure to offensive users. It includes using companies who configure AI software to act as a filter to stop discriminatory comments from being seen. Some are choosing alternative platforms to promote not just themselves but more ethical behavior online. There’s also legislation in the works in the European Union and Britain to force big tech companies to act tougher on racism.

