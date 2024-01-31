AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:05 p.m. EST

Seahawks to hire Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as new coach, AP source says

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, a person informed of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Seahawks haven’t announced the hiring. Macdonald, 36, spent the past two years running Baltimore’s defense, including this past season when the Ravens finished with the NFL’s best regular-season record and reached the AFC championship game before losing to Kansas City. This will be the first head coaching position at any level for Macdonald.

Early money heavily on Kansas City Chiefs to repeat as Super Bowl champions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The early money is heavily on Kansas City to repeat as Super Bowl champion when the Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. That caused sportsbooks to drop the opening number that favored the Niners by 2 or 2 1/2 points to 1 or 1 1/2 points. FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Niners as 2 1/2-point favorites. That number was 1 1/2 on Tuesday night.

Super Bowl-bound Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift: ‘Thanks for joining the team’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce thanked his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, for “joining the team” during his podcast with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce. Swift began dating the younger Kelce after he invited her to a Chiefs game early in the season, and she has been a frequent attendee every since. Whether she makes it to Las Vegas to watch the Chiefs play the 49ers in the Super Bowl remains to be seen. She resumes her Eras Tour next week with four shows in Tokyo, and the last of them ends on Saturday about 10 p.m. local time. That could give her enough time to make the trip for Sunday’s game.

With scoring up less than 1% over last season, the NBA is not seeing cause for alarm

Joe Dumars went to an NBA game a couple of weeks ago that came down to the very last shot, and he thought it was one of the best games of the season to this point. The final score was Denver 102, Boston 100. It was a reminder that defense still can get played in the NBA. Amid a flurry of big individual performances — Luka Doncic scoring 73, Joel Embiid scoring 70, Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns each scoring 62 — in the last two weeks alone, Dumars said Wednesday that NBA officials aren’t alarmed by such numbers because the league’s scoring average is up only slightly compared to last season.

PGA Tour strikes $3 billion deal with Fenway-led investment group. Players to get equity ownership

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The PGA Tour is getting a $3 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group. The deal gives players access to more than $1.5 billion as equity owners in the new PGA Tour Enterprises. The launch of PGA Tour Enterprises comes eight months after the PGA Tour signed a framework agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. That led to private equity groups wanting to join. The tour still is negotiating with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. PIF is not yet part of the venture. The tour says its partnership with SSG allows for the Saudis to be co-investors.

U.S. sportsbooks won’t take bets on possible Taylor Swift appearance at the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fans have been wondering for days whether Taylor Swift will make it to the Super Bowl next week to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs and, if so, how many times she’ll show up on TV during the game. They can speculate all they want, but they won’t be able to bet on it legally in the United States. Betting laws vary from state to state, but the general rule of thumb is that wagering is limited to what happens on the field. Wagers on Swift and other off-the-field events can be made with offshore sportsbooks.

Tennessee, Virginia AGs suing NCAA over NIL-related recruiting rules with Vols under investigation

The attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA that challenged its ban on the use of name, image and likeness compensation in the recruitment of college athletes. The legal challenge comes in response to the NCAA’s investigation of University of Tennessee athletics for potential recruiting infractions. The lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee claims the NCAA is enforcing rules that unfairly restrict how athletes can commercially use their name, image and likeness. The NCAA already is facing other antitrust suits challenging transfer rules, employment status for athletes and athlete compensation rules.

Embiid undergoing MRI after hurting left leg in 76ers’ loss at Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is undergoing an MRI after the reigning MVP hurt his left leg in a 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Embiid scored 14 points in Tuesday’s game before limping to the locker room with 4:04 remaining after Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga fell on the 7-footer’s left leg. 76ers coach Nick Nurse said this issue is unrelated to the knee problem that prevented Embiid from playing Saturday at Denver or Monday at Portland. Embiid already has missed 12 games this season, jeopardizing his chances of being eligible for a second straight MVP award.

Repeating in NFL used to be more common, but Chiefs aim to be first back-to-back champs in 19 years

Repeat championships in the NFL used to be more common. Over the first 39 Super Bowls, it happened eight times. But no team has done it since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won two in a row following the 2003-04 seasons. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champs in 19 years when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. The Chiefs had a chance to do it three years ago, but lost 31-9 to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Formula One rejects Michael Andretti’s bid to join series, will reconsider when GM has engine built

Formula One has rejected Andretti Global’s application to join the global racing series in 2025 or 2026 but says it is willing to revisit the issue in 2028 when General Motors has an engine ready for competition. Governing body FIA in July approved Michael Andretti’s application to expand the grid by two cars for his new team, but F1 took six months to do its own review. The FIA had given F1 a Wednesday deadline to make its decision. F1 is only interested in allowing Andretti in when GM has an engine built for competition. Had Andretti received approval for a new team, he would have had to use another manufacturer’s engine until 2028. Mario Andretti tweeted that he was “devastated” by the decision.

