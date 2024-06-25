AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:05 a.m. EDT

Top Cats: Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There was no collapse. The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time, and they took about the hardest path possible to the title. Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe scored goals, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves and the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Monday night in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was the third title-round appearance in Florida’s 30-year history; it was swept in 1996 by Colorado and routed 4-1 by Vegas last season. This time, they were on the right side of history — after avoiding what would have been a historic collapse.

Connor McDavid wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP despite Oilers losing Stanley Cup Final to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Connor McDavid has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP despite he and the Edmonton Oilers losing the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers in seven games. McDavid was the biggest reason the Oilers fought back from a 3-0 series deficit to get to Game 7. He was the first player to have consecutive four-point games in the final. His 42 points led all scorers in the NHL postseason and were five shy of the record of 47 set by Wayne Gretzky in 1985.

Athing Mu stumbles, falls in 800 meters and will not have chance to defend her Olympic title

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Olympic champion Athing Mu’s hopes for a repeat title came crashing down during the first lap of the 800-meter final at U.S. track trials. Racing in the middle of the pack, Mu got tangled up with a bunched pack of runners and went crashing to the ground. She got back to her feet and finished, but was more than 22 seconds behind the winner, Nia Akins. Mu headed quickly off the track and through the tunnel after the race. The Olympic trials were her first meet of the year after dealing with injuries all season.

Tennessee earns first national title in baseball with 6-5 win over Texas A&M

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Christian Moore hit a leadoff homer, Dylan Dreiling went deep for the third time in three games and Tennessee won its first national championship in baseball with a 6-5 victory over Texas A&M in Game 3 of the College World Series finals. The Volunteers bounced back from a Game 1 loss to win two straight and become the first No. 1 national seed in the NCAA Tournament to win the title since Miami in 1999. Tennessee held an Aggies’ offense averaging 8.5 runs per game for the season to six runs over the last 20 innings of the finals.

Caitlin Clark wins Honda Cup as top female college athlete for second consecutive year

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the fourth person ever to win the Honda Cup twice, earning the prestigious honor Monday night. The former Iowa star, who finished her career as the all-time Division I scoring leader, joined Tracy Caulkins (1982, 1984), Maya Moore (2010, 2011) and Rachel Garcia (2019, 2021) as the only people to accomplish that. Moore is the only other person to win the award in back-to-back years. This year there was a tie in voting for the top three finalists resulting in four outstanding honorees. In addition to Clark, the others were Texas volleyball player Madisen Skinner, LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant and Stanford softball player NiJaree Canady.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been shut down after experiencing lingering soreness

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been shut down for a week after experiencing lingering soreness in his comeback from left shoulder surgery. Manager Dave Roberts says the 36-year-old Kershaw had an MRI that “showed no new incidents.” Roberts says the team is confident this is just “a blip.” Kershaw had surgery in November, a month after he recorded just one out in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against Arizona. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner re-signed with Los Angeles in February, staying with his only big league club.

Their podcast is over. New Lakers coach JJ Redick still hopes to create great content with LeBron

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have formally introduced JJ Redick as their next head coach. The 17-time NBA champion franchise has hired the retired guard for his first coaching job at any level. The 40-year-old Redick acknowledged the unlikeliness of his hiring during a news conference alongside general manager Rob Pelinka. Redick called the process “surreal.” Redick replaces Darvin Ham, who was fired May 3 despite leading the Lakers to two winning seasons, the 2023 Western Conference finals and a victory in the inaugural In-Season Tournament.

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy remains hopeful that Klay Thompson will return

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson has been a pillar of the Golden State Warriors dynasty that won four NBA titles the past decade. Whether he will be part of the franchise as the team looks to rebound after missing the playoffs remains unknown. Thompson is set to become a free agent on July 1 as the two sides have been unable to agree on an extension to keep Stephen Curry’s Splash Brothers running mate on the team. General manager Nike Dunleavy said he’s hopeful he can retain Thompson but negotiations are ongoing.

Brazil held to 0-0 draw by Costa Rica in a stunner to open Copa America group play

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brazil was held to a 0-0 draw by Costa Rica in its Copa America group play opener. Although Brazil controlled play and outshot Costa Rica 18-2, the team known for decades of sublime offensive play was held scoreless by a defense led by goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira, who had to make just three saves thanks to Brazil’s erratic aim. Brazil also had an apparent goal by Marquinhos taken off the board in the first half after a lengthy VAR check. The result left Colombia on top of Group D after its 2-1 victory over Paraguay.

Phillies turn rare 1-3-5 triple play against Tigers, 1st since 1929

DETROIT (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies turned a rare 1-3-5 triple play to snuff out a possible Detroit Tigers. Trailing 4-0, the Tigers had a chance to get something going when Zach McKinstry and Carson Kelly hit back-to-back singles to start the third inning, putting runners on the corners. Matt Vierling hit a broken-bat liner back to Aaron Nola, who tossed to Bryce Harper to double Kelly off first. McKinstry had never stopped running, so Harper flipped to Alec Bohm to finish the triple play. Major League Baseball says it’s the first 1-3-5 triple play in the majors since the Tigers turned one against the Red Sox on July 11, 1929.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.