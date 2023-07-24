AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:04 p.m. EDT

Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe

SYDNEY (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe after missing out on Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal. He instead plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is among the stars to have made the move to play in Saudi Arabia.

Russians can qualify for Olympic spots in some sports. That doesn’t mean they’ll be allowed in Paris

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Officials from many of the sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes one year before the Paris Games and nearly a year-and-a-half since the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Various governing bodies are increasingly allowing teams of Russians back into Olympic qualifying competitions as neutral competitors without national flags or anthems. Most sports initially barred Russians from competing soon after last year’s full-scale invasion. The International Olympic Committee strongly backs those moves even as the body itself says it hasn’t decided if athletes from Russia and ally Belarus can compete at the Paris Games.

Penalty pain: Players converted just 4 of the first 8 penalty kicks at the Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — How’s this for a pair of stats? The first eight matches of the Women’s World Cup each included a penalty kick – and the attacking team converted just four times from the spot. Some of the attempts were turned away by goalkeeping heroics, others were clean misses and all four denials had some of the game’s biggest names on the short end. A mere 50% conversion rate, if it continued through the 2023 tournament, would be notably low. Norwegian psychologist Geir Jordet reported a near-80% success rate across 409 chances in top senior international competition in his 2006 research on the penalty kick.

Dare to dive from 27 meters or 90 feet? Impact is like a car crash at 85 kph — 50 mph

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — American Matt Cooper and his Dutch wife Ginni van Katwijk are high divers. They take risks diving off platforms that are taller than many buildings. In the World Aquatics Championships this week, men will dive from heights of 27 meters — that’s about 90 feet — and women go from 20 — or 66 feet. Matt says the impact of going off a nine-story building into a tank of water is like a car crash at 85 kph — or 50 mph. Injuries are common as they try to manage the danger and stoke the adrenaline.

Lawsuits filed by ex-volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University

CHICAGO (AP) — The hazing scandal at Northwestern University has widened to include a volleyball player who has become the first female athlete to sue the university over allegations she was retaliated against for reporting mistreatment and a new lawsuit by former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates. Identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, the volleyball player says she was physically harmed to the point of requiring medical attention during a hazing incident in 2021. The lawsuit filed on behalf of Yates alleges hazing that includes sexual abuse.

Biles, Ledecky, McLaughlin-Levrone all look for Olympic encores in Paris

The city itself will be one of the brightest stars at the Paris Olympics, with ceremonies on the Seine, beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower and a marathon route that passes through Versailles. In the end, though, it will be the 10,000 athletes who will grab the spotlight once the festivities begin one year from Wednesday. Gymnast Simone Biles is on a comeback, Track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone never left. A skateboarder who also likes to surf named Sky Brown is in contention to win gold medals in two events some 9,500 miles apart and Katie Ledecky is still going strong heading into her fourth Olympics. They are among the top athletes to watch next year at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Bills RB Nyheim Hines will miss the season after being hit by a jet ski, AP source says

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a serious knee injury when he was hit by a jet ski. Hines was expected to be the Bills’ primary kick returner and a backup running back used primarily on third downs. Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck by another jet skier, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement. Hines will require surgery.

Bengals owner Mike Brown stays mum on the state of contract negotiations with QB Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI (AP) — Owner Mike Brown and other Cincinnati Bengals executives are staying quiet about the state of contract negotiations with Joe Burrow. Signing the franchise quarterback to an extension was a goal of the team this summer. Both sides have done an incredible job of keeping details of the progress locked down tight. Brown answered questions from the media on Monday but refused to talk about Burrow’s contract. The new deal for the top overall pick in the 2020 draft is expected to make him one of the highest paid players in the NFL. The Bengals open camp on Tuesday.

Following a historic start, the slumping Rays are suddenly playing catch-up in the AL East

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baseball’s best team for much of this season has seen a historic start give way to a July swoon that’s loosened its stranglehold on the top record in the American League. The slumping Tampa Bay Rays believe in themselves, though, and are confident they will pull out of the tailspin that has dropped them into second place in the AL East two games behind the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles won three or four between the division rivals over the weekend at Tropicana Field. The Rays have lost seven of their last eight games and are an AL-worst 4-14 in July.

Is Jordan Love the future? Packers CEO says it may take ‘at least half a season’ to find out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says it will probably take “at least half a season” for the team to know what it has in new starting quarterback Jordan Love. Murphy noted the parallels to 2008. That’s when Aaron Rodgers took over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback after backing up Hall of Famer Brett Favre for three seasons. Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets clears the way for Love to take over. Love has made one career start since the Packers selected him out of Utah State with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

