AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:04 a.m. EST

The Rams get 4 field goals to beat the 49ers 12-6 in a sloppy game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Karty kicked four field goals and the Los Angeles Rams survived a slugfest a week after winning a shootout, beating the San Francisco 49ers 12-6 in a key game in the NFC West race. Four days after beating Josh Allen and Buffalo 44-42 in the NFL’s highest scoring game of the season, the Rams outlasted the 49ers on a rainy night to move within a half-game of division leading Seattle. San Francisco led 6-3 headed into the fourth quarter but came up short, dealing a major blow to the dwindling playoff hopes for the defending NFC champion 49ers.

49ers LB De’Vondre Campbell refuses to enter game after losing his starting spot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco linebacker De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game in the third quarter after losing his starting job when Dre Greenlaw returned from an injury. Campbell played 90% of defensive snaps for the 49ers but was benched after Greenlaw came back for his first game since tearing his left Achilles tendon in last season’s Super Bowl. When Greenlaw left with soreness in the third quarter Thursday night against the Rams, Campbell told the coaches he didn’t want to play and left the field. Coach Kyle Shanahan says he has never seen that before and the team will “figure out something” on how to deal with it going forward.

Deebo Samuel’s key drop part of a bad night for the 49ers offense

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel called for the ball more often this week on social media. When the ball came his way at a big spot in the game for San Francisco, Samuel ended up dropping it in a key play in a 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that just about doomed the playoff hopes for the 49ers. Samuel ended the night with three catches on seven targets for 16 yards and two rushes for 3 yards as he was held to less than 30 yards from scrimmage for a fifth straight game in the lowest scoring game for San Francisco since coach Kyle Shanahan’s first game in 2017.

Luke Littler was an unknown a year ago. Now he’s making millions and taking darts into mainstream

Luke Littler is a kebab-eating, Xbox-playing darts player who grabbed the attention of Britain and beyond this time last year by reaching the final of the world championship as a 16-year-old. Littler returns to darts’ biggest tournament 12 months later as a winner of 10 events around the world, ranked No. 4 in the world, with around $1.3 million in prize money and 1.3 million followers on Instagram. “Luke The Nuke” still lives at home with his parents but is one of the most recognizable sports stars in his country. Google says he was the third most-searched person in Britain in 2024. Experts say his earnings potential is huge. More kids around the world are starting to play darts because of the Littler effect.

To lure Juan Soto, Mets created a video of his statue outside Citi Field next to Tom Seaver’s

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets wanted Juan Soto to know his future with them could be set in stone. When the free agent outfielder traveled to owner Steve Cohen’s house in Beverly Hills, California, for a presentation last month, the team unveiled a video that included an image of a future Soto statue outside Citi Field, next to the one erected of franchise great Tom Seaver. Soto put on a New York Mets jersey and cap for the first time Thursday after his record $765 million, 15-year contract was finalized and talked about what made the difference in his decision.

Bill Belichick ‘always wanted’ to give college coaching a try. Now he will at North Carolina

New North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick said he had long been interested in coaching in the college ranks. But it had never worked out until now, as he takes over the Tar Heels program. Belichick led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during a 24-year run there that ended last year. Belichick’s five-year deal pays him $10 million in base and supplemental salary per year. It is guaranteed only for the first three years, including for buyout purposes. There is also up to $3.5 million in annual bonuses.

NFL world reacts with excitement, surprise, questions after Bill Belichick is hired to coach UNC

Bill Belichick is already the most decorated coach in NFL history. His next challenge is college football after he agreed to a five-year deal to coach at North Carolina. The reaction around the NFL ranged from excitement at seeing him back on the sideline to disbelief. Some of his former players believe his skill set will work at any level. Others caution that the players he brings into UNC should prepare to have their limits tested.

Dick Vitale says he’s cancer-free after 4th bout with the disease in just over 3 years

Dick Vitale said he’s cancer-free after his fourth bout with the disease in just over three years. The 85-year-old ESPN college basketball analyst posted Thursday on X that he got the news after a morning scan, saying: “SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 AM came back CLEAN OF CANCER !” Vitale posted on X. “OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your (prayers). Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship!” Vitale had surgery in the summer to remove cancerous lymph nodes from his neck. The Basketball Hall of Famer was previously treated for melanoma and lymphoma, and had radiation treatments last year for vocal cord cancer.

Travis Hunter, the 2-way standout for Colorado, is the AP college football player of the year

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Hunter received 26 of the 43 votes from a panel of AP Top 25 voters. Boise State tailback Ashton Jeanty finished second with 16 votes, and Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo received one vote. A throwback player who rarely left the field, Hunter had 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver. He had four interceptions and 11 passes defensed as a shutdown corner. Hunter helped the the 20th-ranked Buffaloes to a 9-3 record and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl against BYU.

Hidalgo scores 29 as No. 8 Notre Dame holds off No. 2 UConn 79-68

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 8 Notre Dame handed second-ranked UConn its first loss with a 79-68 victory Thursday night. Olivia Miles toughed out an early ankle injury to score 16 points and Liatu King also had 16 for the Fighting Irish (8-2). Paige Bueckers led the Huskies (8-1) with 25 points. Sarah Strong scored 14. Notre Dame forced UConn into 3-of-16 shooting from 3-point range, while the Fighting Irish were 10 for 18 behind the arc.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.