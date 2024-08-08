AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:04 a.m. EDT

3 years after the NFL added a 17th game, the push for an 18th gets stronger

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The debate about whether the NFL will expand the regular season once again seems to have been resolved and now it’s a matter of how soon the league adds an 18th game. Commissioner Roger Goodell has talked openly about it, union chief Lloyd Howell recently told the Washington Post that the NFLPA is open to doing it before the current collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2030 season. Players seem resigned to the inevitability no matter how they might personally feel. The bigger question now might be what concessions can players get to agree to a longer season.

It’s some Olympic rematches in the Paris basketball semifinals, with US-Serbia and Germany-France

PARIS (AP) — U.S. men’s basketball coach Steve Kerr knows something unexpected is going to happen when his team plays against Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics. Maybe Serbia will change its lineup. Maybe Nikola Jokic will play the entire game. Or maybe the surprise will be that there’s no surprise at all. Whatever the case, Kerr knows the Americans have to be ready for anything. The U.S. will look to reach the gold-medal game for the 18th time in its 20 Olympic appearances when it faces Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Games on Thursday night. France will play Germany in the other semifinal.

Quincy Hall gets a gold in the Olympic 400 meters with yet another US comeback on the Paris track

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Quincy Hall became the latest American to electrify Olympic track and field with an out-of-nowhere comeback, sprinting from far behind in the 400 meters to reel in three runners and capture the gold medal. Hall, buried in fourth place as the runners rounded the last bend, outran the runner on his outside, then two more to the inside to cross the line in 43.40 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever. Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith finished second and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia finished third. Hall is the first American since LaShawn Merritt in 2008 to win the one-lap race. His victory came an evening after American Cole Hocker came from behind late to beat the favorites in the men’s 1500.

Raven Saunders, the masked shot putter, takes the stage for qualifying at the Paris Games

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Who was that masked person? It was Raven Saunders, of course — the theatrical American shot put standout who uses the pronouns they and them and brings their own distinctive style to every meet they attend. Saunders was throwing Thursday at the Olympics, wearing a full-faced black mask and bronze sunglasses and their hair dyed neon green. Saunders refers to this as the “Hulk” look, one that helps them feel like a superhero getting ready to hurl that 8.8-pound hunk of metal. Saunders recorded a scratch on the day’s first throw but had two more chances to qualify for Friday’s final.

A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young help US rout Nigeria 88-74 to reach Olympic women’s hoops semifinals

PARIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 20 points and Jackie Young added 15 points to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 88-74 in the quarterfinals, extending its record winning streak to 59 consecutive Olympic wins. Breanna Stewart also had 13 for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 1992 Barcelona Games and are now two victories away from an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal. They will face a familiar foe in Australia in the semifinals on Friday night. The Opals routed Serbia 85-67. The other medal round game will feature host France playing Belgium.

NCAA hands former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh a 4-year show cause order for recruiting violations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The NCAA says former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had impermissible contact with recruits and players while access was restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has handed him a four-year show-cause order if he wants to return to college coaching. The NCAA says Harbaugh engaged in unethical conduct, failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and violated head coach responsibility obligations. Harbaugh left the national-championship winning Wolverines to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. The NCAA has already given Michigan three years of probation, a fine and recruiting limits in the same case.

Kyle Schwarber slugs 3 homers and has 7 RBIs for Phillies in 9-4 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a career high with seven RBIs in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 9-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. Schwarber hit his 27th homer of the season leading off the ninth against Michael Grove. It was his second career three-run homer game, the last coming in 2021. The seven RBIs are the most by a Phillies player since Carlos Ruiz had that many against Atlanta in 2012. Schwarber had a three-run blast in the sixth that gave Philadelphia an 8-4 lead. He led off the game with a two-strike shot off Gavin Stone.

Rafael Nadal withdraws from the US Open, the 3rd Grand Slam tournament he’ll miss this year

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the U.S. Open. He announced his withdrawal via social media on Wednesday. It is the third Grand Slam tournament he’s missed this season and raises more questions about his future in tennis at age 38. He has won four of his 22 major championships at Flushing Meadows, most recently in 2019. The draw for the year’s last Grand Slam tournament is scheduled for Aug. 22 and play is set to begin Aug. 26. Nadal has not announced anything about a possible retirement, but his age and a recent history of injuries suggest he might not play much longer. He says the Laver Cup in September will be his next event.

Lin Yu-ting advances to gold-medal Olympic bout, excelling amid misconceptions about her gender

PARIS (AP) — Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan has advanced to the gold-medal bout in the women’s featherweight division at the Paris Olympics. She beat Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey 5:0 for her third consecutive victory in the tournament while dealing with widespread scrutiny regarding misconceptions about her gender. Both Lin and Imane Khelif have responded to the scrutiny generated by the International Boxing Association’s decision to disqualify them from last year’s world championships by going on two of the best runs of their careers in Paris. Lin again used her superior height and technique to beat the more physical Kahraman. Lin will fight for gold on Saturday, taking on Julia Szeremeta of Poland.

Everything Simone Biles did at the Paris Olympics was amplified. She thrived in the spotlight

PARIS (AP) — Every single thing Simone Biles has done at the Paris Olympics has been spotlighted. She won four medals, had an online feud with a former teammate and a social media post that appeared to take a swipe at presidential candidate Donald Trump. Her TikToks regularly draw millions of views and her revelation that she’d gotten Botox made headlines. Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all-time and America’s golden girl. She has a unique ability to retain her staying power beyond Olympic cycles, in part because of her remarkable career achievements. But it is also her authenticity that has made her relatable, inspirational and liked by millions around the world.

