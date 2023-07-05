AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:03 p.m. EDT

Layover, cramped seating, security lines: A day with players on a WNBA commercial flight

The New York Liberty had a 13-hour travel day from Connecticut to Las Vegas during a recent three-game road trip. The Associated Press accompanied the team on the trip, which required two bus rides, two commercial flights and a few hours in three airports. The wear-and-tear on their bodies is one reason players have lobbied for charter flights, with New York paying a hefty price for ignoring the travel restrictions. The Liberty received a WNBA-record $500,000 fine last year for using chartered flights in 2021 during the second half of that season. The league this season has allowed teams that have games on back-to-back nights to charter flights. That still makes for some long, uncomfortable and sometimes grueling travel days.

Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy. MLB says the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason. Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”

Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL ‘late to party’ in launching inclusion coalition

Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are feeling betrayed and confused after being excluded by the NHL in its decision to launch an inclusion coalition. The HDA released a lengthy statement in accusing the league of attempting to appropriate what they’ve been doing over the past three years. The NHL listed the HDA as a partner when first announcing its inclusion committee in September 2020. In accusing the NHL of having little to show since 2020, the HDA points to the ball hockey and ice hockey programs it’s established for at-risk youth in under-served communities.

FIA wonders how it can deny General Motors a spot on Formula One grid, president tells AP

The president of the FIA is telling The Associated Press the motorsports governing body has received more than five applications for expansion into Formula One. The applicant Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he is taking most seriously is Andretti Global because of its partnership with General Motors. Although the existing F1 teams are against expansion because it would dilute revenue, Ben Sulayem told AP it makes little sense to reject General Motors and exclude the top automaker in the United States from F1 competition. A decision is expected by the end of July.

You can watch Wimbledon on TV outdoors in Brooklyn. It’s part of a bid to blend the past and present

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon is the oldest Grand Slam tournament, and there are many ways in which the All England Club is setting one foot in the modern age while keeping another solidly rooted in its famous past. Tennis fans in New York City can gather to see live TV coverage of the last three days of Wimbledon at an outdoor watch party at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Those are when the women’s final and the men’s semifinals and final will be played. Online registration for 1,500 free tickets for each day ends Thursday but walk-ins will be allowed.

3 protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches by throwing confetti on court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Three environmental activists have been arrested at Wimbledon after running onto one of the courts and disrupting two matches by throwing orange confetti and puzzle pieces onto the grass. A pair of protesters from an organization that wants the British government to stop new oil, gas and coal projects first made it onto the field of play at Court 18. Play was suspended by rain before the debris was cleared from the court. A third protester from the same group interrupted a different match on that court later in the day. The All England Club increased its security in coordination with London police and other agencies for this year’s tournament. That is in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.

Antetokounmpo had knee surgery this offseason, should be ready for training camp, Bucks coach says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason. But Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp. Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks’ summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a “routine” procedure and “it went great.” Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP balloting this past season. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 63 games. Eleven of the games he missed over the course of the season were due to what the team described as left knee soreness.

Vegas Golden Knights are the first team to get the Stanley Cup engraved before their summer parties

The Vegas Golden Knights are the first NHL team to have the Stanley Cup engraved before the summer days when players, coaches and executives get to celebrate around the world with hockey’s hallowed trophy. The decision by members of the front office is something the Hockey Hall of Fame and Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard hope becomes an annual tradition. The Cup is being engraved in Montreal with 52 names from owner Bill Foley down and is expected to be done this weekend. The tour will begin after.

Swanson and Williamson among the top players sidelined for the Women’s World Cup

United States forward Mallory Swanson will miss the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand because of a torn tendon in her left knee. She’s not the only high-profile player who will miss soccer’s biggest tournament because of an injury. England has been especially hard hit with Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson all staying home. The Americans will be without captain Becky Sauerbrunn, Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis. France forward Delphine Cascarino is also sidelined.

Ex-NCAA gymnastics champion Trinity Thomas eyes Paris Olympics with gas still in the tank

Former NCAA gymnastics champion Trinity Thomas is making a push toward the 2024 Olympics. The 22-year-old Thomas says she still has “fuel in the tank” following a collegiate career in which she posted a record-tying 28 perfect 10s while competing for the University of Florida. Thomas’ final year with the Gators was marred by a calf strain. Thomas says the injury has nearly healed but added she is going to take it slow over the next few months. Thomas says her goal is to make it to the U.S. national team camp in November then go from there.

