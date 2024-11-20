AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:01 p.m. EST

Trump feuded with NFL players in his first term. Now, some are busting out his dance moves

Donald Trump and the National Football League had an adversarial relationship during his first term in the White House. Now, players are breaking out the ‘Trump dance’ to celebrate sacks and scores. It involves swaying one’s hips slowly and swinging the arms back and forth like Trump has long done on the campaign trail. The celebrations began two weekends ago when Nick Bosa hit the Trump dance following a sack only days after he was fined for wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap on TV after a game. On Sunday, four players made the Trump dance the centerpiece of their celebrations.

Former student pleads guilty to fatally shooting 3 UVa football players on campus in 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia student has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three football players and wounding two other students in an attack on campus in 2022. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. entered his plea Wednesday in a court in Charlottesville. He pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. The 25-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced in February and could receive five life terms. Authorities say Jones opened fire on a charter bus in Charlottesville after a campus field trip to the nation’s capital. Jones was a former member of the university’s football team. Though no motive was given, a witness told police Jones targeted specific victims.

UConn set to honor coach Geno Auriemma as he tries to become NCAA all-time wins leader

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Geno Auriemma has spent four decades building UConn into the standard for women’s basketball. The school will celebrate those 40 years Wednesday night. The Huskies coach, along with longtime assistant Chris Dailey, will be honored before his second-ranked team faces Fairleigh Dickinson. He is currently tied with Tara VanDerveer for the most wins in college basketball history with 1,216. It would be a monumental upset if he doesn’t break it against the Knights.

Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA

Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Detroit’s Tarik Skubal are left-handed starters who won an MLB-high 18 games while leading their respective leagues in strikeouts and ERA. They are now among the finalists for the Cy Young Awards to be named Wednesday night. Sale was 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts for the Braves. The other NL finalists are Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler and hard-throwing Pittsburgh starter Paul Skenes, the 22-year-old right-hander who was named Monday the NL Rookie of the Year. Skubal, who turned 28 on Wednesday, led the majors with 228 strikeouts while going 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and Kansas City starter Seth Lugo are the other AL finalists.

Steinbrenner wants his relationship with Soto to be similar to how he gets along with Judge and Cole

NEW YORK (AP) — Hal Steinbrenner wants his relationship with Juan Soto to be similar to his friendship with Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, and the New York Yankees owner emphasized the team’s commitment to continually improve its roster if the star free-agent outfielder stays in the Bronx. Steinbrenner said the Yankees delegation at Monday’s meeting included team president Randy Levine, general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and senior adviser for baseball operations Omar Minaya. Asked how confident he was about keeping Soto, Steinbrenner said: “No idea. We’ll be in the mix. I’ll leave it at that.”

Maui Invitational returns to a Lahaina still grappling with raw emotions left by deadly wildfire

HONOLULU (AP) — Residents of the Hawaii town devastated by last year’s wildfire are awaiting the return of one of the nation’s most prestigious basketball tournaments with mixed feelings. Fans are excited about the Maui Invitational bringing high-caliber competition to Lahaina. And they welcome the economic boost Lahaina will get from the thousands of travelers eating in restaurants and staying in hotels. But there’s also a fear that travelers might show disrespect by wandering into the burn zone and taking photos of the devastation. And there is worry tourists might trigger unpleasant memories with questions about that catastrophic day. Residents say feelings are still raw.

Gallaudet women’s volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sometimes opponents think players on Gallaudet’s women’s volleyball team are trying to distract them by using their hands and arms to talk in American Sign Language. They’re happy to let them think that because the team made up almost entirely of deaf and hard of hearing athletes is 30-4 this season. Gallaudet is back in the NCAA Division III Tournament, succeeding in silence in a sport usually predicated on verbal communication. A victory would be the program’s first in the tournament since 2006.

Freddie Freeman’s historic walk-off grand slam ball from the World Series to hit the auction block

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Freddie Freeman’s historic walk-off grand slam ball from Game 1 of the World Series is hitting the auction block. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman homered in the 10th inning against the New York Yankees last month, giving the Dodgers a 6-3 victory. They went on to win the Series in five games and Freeman was named MVP. A 10-year-old boy named Zachary Ruderman corralled the ball in the stands. It will be part of a sale run by SCP Auctions from Dec. 4-14. Company president David Kohler says he believes the Freeman ball is “easily worth seven figures.”

Las Vegas Grand Prix in better shape after ironing out inaugural year kinks that nearly ruined race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s never been a faster 180-degree turn than the one Max Verstappen took a year ago at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Dutchman hated the event before he arrived. By the time he crossed the finish line for his 18th win of the season, he was singing “Viva! Las Vegas!” on his radio. Just like that, the race that seemed on a crash course for failure was stamped as one of the best of the 2023 season. The second Las Vegas Grand Prix is coming up on Saturday night and Verstappen could clinch a fourth consecutive title.

Lockers used by Ronaldo, Beckham and other Real Madrid stars are up for auction

LONDON (AP) — Metal lockers that once held the sweat-stained shirts and muddy cleats of some of the world’s greatest soccer players are up for auction. Sotheby’s is selling 24 lockers from the dressing room of storied club Real Madrid. Used by the team between 2002 and 2022, they were removed from the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium during renovations. They went on public display at the auctioneer’s London showrooms on Wednesday. The storage spaces once used by players including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham. Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos and Luís Figo are being sold individually. Bidding starts at 10,000 pounds apiece, and is open until Nov. 26 on Sotheby’s website.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.