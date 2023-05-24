AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:01 p.m. EDT

A’s, Nevada legislative leadership reach tentative agreement for new ballpark

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Wednesday a preliminary agreement between his office, legislative leaders in the state and the Oakland Athletics for a stadium funding plan after weeks of negotiations over how much public assistance the state will contribute to a $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas. The preliminary agreement indicates a funding bill could come to the Nevada Legislature in the coming days with less than two weeks until the session’s end. It still needs approval from both the state Senate and Assembly. The A’s have been looking for years for a home to replace Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season.

Ja Morant is ‘fine,’ taking a social media break, police say after welfare check due to cryptic post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have conducted a welfare check on suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and say “he is fine” after cryptic messages appeared on his Instagram account and were later deleted. The post from Wednesday included messages and pictures saying “Love ya ma,” “Love ya pops” and “You da greatest babygirl love ya.” A fourth message simply read: “Bye.” Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman John Morris told The Associated Press deputies checked on Morant at his home Wednesday morning. Morris says Morant told them he was “taking a break from social media.” Morant was suspended from all team activities May 14 after a video showed him flashing a gun for a second time.

Still down 3-1 to Heat, Celtics cling to hope as East finals shift back to Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics finally found cohesion between their defense and offense in their Game 4 win, capitalizing off 16 Heat turnovers and finding their 3-point shot. Now down 3-1, the question is whether Boston can carry that energy home, a place where it is just 4-5 this postseason to keep alive its hopes of extending the series. At the very least the Celtics’ win made their hopes of becoming the first NBA team in 151 tries to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series shift from insurmountable back to possible heading into Game 5.

Nuggets make Denver a hoops town with first trip to NBA Finals in 47 years

DENVER (AP) — It took 3,787 regular-season games and 29 trips to the playoffs, countless ripoffs of rainbow uniforms and even more ‘yeah, buts’ than any city should have to stomach. Finally, 47 seasons into an entertaining, often frustrating and almost always overlooked journey in the NBA, Denver is at the center of the basketball world. The Nuggets are in the NBA Finals. The Nuggets brushed aside their long-held irrelevance by completing their first sweep in 44 NBA playoff series. They did it against the Lakers, the team had beaten them in their seven previous playoff series. Next up, Denver will play the winner of the Miami-Boston series that the Heat lead 3-1. The first game of the NBA Finals is set for June 1.

Where’s Diggs? Von Miller not concerned by Bills receiver skipping voluntary practices

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller knows Stefon Diggs’ competitive makeup all too well to buy into the narrative the Bills receiver wants out of Buffalo. The Bills pass rusher discounted the cryptic messages Diggs posted on social media months ago and his absence from the start of voluntary practices this week. Miller assured Bills fans, saying he expects the receiver to be back for the team’s mandatory minicamp next month. Diggs has a history of being mercurial dating to his first five seasons in Minnesota. He is entering his fourth season in Buffalo after being acquired in a trade in March 2020.

Lamar Jackson at voluntary practice for Ravens after skipping last year’s

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson practiced with the Baltimore Ravens during their voluntary session. Jackson says the reason he came was because the team is learning a new offense under new coordinator Todd Monken. The star quarterback reached a $260 million, five-year deal with the Ravens late last month. Jackson skipped this part of Baltimore’s offseason work last year, although he attended the mandatory camps. Rookie receiver Zay Flowers was at practice as well. So was wideout Rashad Bateman, who is back from a foot injury that limited him to six games last season.

A.J. Foyt returns to the Indy 500, his legacy long secured and grief fresh from his wife’s death

WALLER, Texas (AP) — A.J. Foyt has defied death more times than anyone count. From killer bees and capsized boats to triple bypass surgery and terrifying racing accidents, the first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 has made it to 88 years old with an irreverent view about death. But then his wife of 68 years died suddenly last month and Foyt is now facing his own mortality. He didn’t want to leave Texas to attend the Indianapolis 500. But he says the racetrack is the best place for him to work through his grief.

Real Madrid players wear Vinícius Júnior’s jersey before Spanish league game

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior is not on the field but his Real Madrid teammates have all come out wearing his No. 20 jersey in support of the Brazil forward ahead of the game against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. Vinícius came out briefly to salute the fans as the Madrid squad lined up with their backs to the stands showing his jersey. Outside the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium many fans arrived displaying messages condemning racism and praising Vinícius. A huge banner was displayed behind one of the goals with the words “We are all Vinicius. Enough.” Valencia earlier said it will appeal the partial closure of its stadium following the racial abuse directed at Vinícius.

FRENCH OPEN 2023: Nadal’s absence changes complexion of Roland Garros

There’s a reason a statue of Rafael Nadal stands outside Court Philippe Chatrier on the southwest outskirts of Paris. No player has lorded over a Grand Slam tennis tournament the way Nadal ruled the French Open, winning it year after year after year for a total of 14 times. It is impossible to overstate what a monumental development it is that Nadal’s name will be absent from the bracket when play begins Sunday. The last time they held the clay-court major without him? All the way back in 2004 — back before women and men received equal prize money there, before the main stadium was reconstructed with a retractable roof, before night sessions were added.

NCAA survey shows 58% of 18- to 22-year-olds are wagering; athlete-only study is set for fall

An NCAA-commissioned survey of 18- to 22-year-olds shows more than half acknowledged placing sports wagers and two-thirds of those who live on college campuses saying they engage in betting. The survey results come less than a month after the baseball coach at Alabama and athletes at Iowa and Iowa State were found to have made wagers in violation of NCAA rules. The purpose of the survey was to explore the prevalence of gambling. Thirty-percent of the 3,500 respondents said their typical wager was between $10 and $20. But 6% said they have lost more than $500 in a single day.

