AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:00 p.m. EDT

NFL draft Day 3: All-Americans, Heisman finalists on board

Heading into the final four rounds of the NFL draft, two of the best players on the board regardless of position are cornerbacks. One is a national championship game hero and the other an All-American. With only five quarterbacks off the board through three rounds, expect about that many more to go Saturday as teams try to find the next Brock Purdy among a group that includes two Heisman Trophy finalists.

Rams draft Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 4th round

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stetson Bennett will get a chance to deliver for the Los Angeles Rams. Georgia’s two-time national championship-winning quarterback was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the NFL draft. That unites him with coach Sean McVay and fellow former Georgia signal-caller Matthew Stafford on the West Coast. The 25-year-old Bennett’s unlikely route from junior college to the heights of collegiate success has been well documented, but the NFL worthiness of the quirky quarterback known as “The Mailman” has been hotly debated for years.

Kings hope for crowd to carry them in Game 7 vs. Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are going to a winner-take-all Game 7 in their first-round playoff series. With spectacular performances on both ends against Stephen Curry and the defending champions, Sacramento gets a chance to extend this special season back home at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. The Warriors must quickly regroup and try to rediscover the energy and efficiency they had in a 123-116 win Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Curry says it will start with smart basketball despite the challenging atmosphere. Kings coach Mike Brown says he doesn’t have “magic dust” to help his team handle the Warriors.

Injured Embiid ‘doubtful’ for Game 1, says 76ers coach

CAMDEN. N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers says NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1 of the playoff series against the Celtics with a sprained right knee. Embiid was examined by doctors this week and has yet to practice ahead of Monday’s Eastern Conference semifinals opener at Boston. The Sixers have had the longest break of any NBA team after they swept the Brooklyn Nets last Saturday. Embiid was hurt in Game 3 and missed the next game.

Job done for Hodgson at Palace as Brighton hits Wolves for 6

It’s job done for Roy Hodgson. The former England coach was enticed out of retirement at the age of 75 in late March tasked with keeping Crystal Palace in the Premier League as the team plunged toward the relegation zone. Hodgson clearly still has the magic touch because the 4-3 result against West Ham secured a fourth victory in six matches for Palace since his arrival. Palace moved 11 points clear of the bottom three and is surely safe. Brighton thrashed Wolverhampton 6-0 and Brentford rallied to beat relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 2-1.

Larson: Aftermath of violent Talladega wreck ‘unsettling’

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Larson says the wreck he was in at Talladega was unsettling. Larson’s Chevrolet suffered twisted and busted support bars in his roll cage. He walked away, as did Ryan Preece. Both drivers are in good health and say they’re ready to race again Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway. NASCAR is investigating the accident and trying to determine if it needs to make safety upgrades to the car. The organization is re-creating the crash through computer-aided designs and reviewing film from the in-car cameras.

USA will open Basketball World Cup against New Zealand

The United States will open Basketball World Cup play against New Zealand this summer, with Greece and Jordan also awaiting the Americans in the group stage. And the earliest the U.S. can see France in an Olympic final rematch is the semifinals. FIBA held the World Cup draw in Manila on Saturday. The 32 teams that qualified for the field found out their initial matchups for the tournament that runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10. The Americans play New Zealand on Aug. 26, then face Greece and likely Giannis Antetokounmpo on Aug. 28, and conclude group-stage play Aug. 30 against Jordan.

Defending champ Avs force Game 7 with 4-1 win over Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, including an empty-net goal in the closing seconds, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 to force a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series. Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado in the final seconds of the first period, tying it at 1 after Seattle scored the first goal yet again. The Avalanche then dominated the final two periods, flashing some of what made them Stanley Cup champs a season ago. Erik Johnson scored his first of the playoffs on a deflected shot 7:21 into the second, and Lehkonen redirected Devon Toews’ slap pass at 16:57 to give Colorado a 3-1 lead. Vince Dunn scored Seattle’s only goal.

Ryan Truex dominates Dover for 1st career NASCAR victory

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Ryan Truex has won his first career NASCAR race after 188 starts across all three national series. He took the checkered flag Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. Truex dominated on the concrete-mile track and swept all three stages, leading 124 of the 200 laps. Josh Berry finished second. Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top five.

Stars bounce Wild in 6 with 4-1 win behind Hintz, Oettinger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored his fifth goal of the series, Jake Oettinger stonewalled his home-state team again, and the Stars eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 4-1 win in Game 6 of their first-round NHL playoff series. Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment scored in the second period when the Stars outshot the Wild 18-5. Oettinger made 22 saves as the Stars advanced to face the Colorado-Seattle winner. Freddy Gaudreau scored with 7:07 left to prevent Oettinger from posting a second shutout in the series. Max Domi added an empty-net goal for Dallas. Minnesota hasn’t advanced in the postseason in eight years.

