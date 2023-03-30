AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:59 p.m. EDT

Cubs’ Marcus Stroman commits MLB’s 1st pitch-clock violation

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman committed Major League Baseball’s first pitch-clock violation in the third inning of Thursday’s opening day game against the Milwaukee Brewers. With no outs, rookie Brice Turang on second base and Christian Yelich at the plate, plate umpire Ron Kulpa called the violation on Stroman at Wrigley Field. Kulpa pointed to his wrist in announcing the call, and the automatic ball made it a 2-2 count against Yelich. Cubs-Brewers was the fourth of 15 opening day games to begin Thursday. Several more violations followed on the first day of regular season games since MLB introduced a slate of rules changes this season.

Judge HR, Cole Ks lead Yanks over Giants 5-0 on opening day

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge followed his record-setting 2022 by homering on his first swing as Yankees captain, starting New York to a 5-0 opening day win over the San Francisco Giants. Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in six scoreless innings, a Yankees record for an opener, and 21-year-old Anthony Volpe went 0 for 2 with a walk, stolen base and two nice defensive plays in his major league debut. Gleyber Torres added a two-run homer in the fourth and Judge blooped an RBI broken-bat single in a two-run seventh. Logan Webb struck out 12, the most for the Giants in an opener.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year

DALLAS (AP) — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is The Associated Press college women’s basketball Player of the Year. She led Iowa to the Big Ten tournament title and to its first Final Four in 30 years. Clark received 20 votes from the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, who won the award last season, garnered the other eight votes. Voting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

AP source: Alabama’s Brandon Miller declares for NBA draft

Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after displaying versatile talent and potential in his lone season of college basketball. But that season was also blemished by revelations that he was present at a fatal shooting near campus in January. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound freshman told ESPN his decision to leave for the NBA. A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed that decision to The Associated Press, but spoke on condition of anonymity pending Miller’s official declaration. He is projected as a potential top 5 draft pick.

MLB opening day offers clocks, shift bans, Ohtani and Judge

A major shift is coming to Major League Baseball, starting on opening day this Thursday. New rules are now in effect. There will be clocks at stadiums to hurry along pitchers and hitters, and there are restrictions on defensive shifts for fielders. The full slate of 15 games includes matchups at Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium. Aaron Judge will aiming at his own home run record, Shohei Ohtani will be trending with every pitch and swing and Houston manager Dusty Baker is trying to win another World Series ring.

Final Four: Last year’s bluebloods are this year’s no-names

HOUSTON (AP) — One short year ago, college basketball was getting ready for the game of a lifetime: North Carolina vs. Duke at the Final Four. And this year? Well, to put it kindly, who the heck are these guys? The NCAA Tournament, the annual event that has made marketing gold out of the story of underdogs and an anyone-can-win-it free-for-all, has produced an extreme rendition of what happens when all that cherished unpredictability plays itself out to the end. In one Final Four meeting, it will be San Diego State against Florida Atlantic. In the other, it will be Miami vs. UConn. Of the four teams descending on Houston, only one has ever sniffed a Final Four before. It’s the first time since 1970 that has happened.

5 NWSL players have been with the same team all 11 seasons

The Portland Thorns’ Christine Sinclair is one of just five players who helped launch the National Women’s Soccer League in 2013 and are still with their same teams. The list also includes Tori Huster of the Washington Spirit and the OL Reign’s Megan Rapinoe, Jess Fishlock and Lauren Barnes. The longevity with a single team is in itself unusual in professional sports and now for college players due to the active transfer portal. But it’s more unique given that the NWSL’s pay was paltry in the early years. The NWSL and its 12 teams have a big season ahead. Plus the Women’s World Cup this summer should bring new interest to the league and its many international players.

Mets place Verlander on IL with muscle strain on opening day

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle on opening day, sidelining the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team. The Mets announced that Verlander has a low-grade teres major strain a few hours before their game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Verlander will continue throwing lightly and will undergo more scans in a week. The club said it would have an update after the additional testing. Verlander was set to start for New York on Saturday. He was also lined up to pitch in the Mets’ home opener April 6.

Braves lose Max Fried on opening day, beat Nationals 7-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves overcame the early exit of NL Cy Young Award runner-up Max Fried because of a bad leg with the help of four hits by Travis d’Arnaud and beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 on a sunny, chilly opening day. All but two of the Braves’ 12 hits were singles. They got some help from three errors by Washington shortstop CJ Abrams and a bases-loaded walk by Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Fried allowed one run before departing with what Atlanta said was left hamstring discomfort after wincing as he he ran to cover first base for the initial out of the fourth inning.

Biden meets NFL player Damar Hamlin, praises his resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field after making a tackle during an NFL game in January. Biden tweeted a photo of him with Hamlin in the Oval Office on Thursday. Biden said it was an honor to meet Hamlin and his family. In the photo, Hamlin is seen holding a Bills jersey in his lap. Hamlin collapsed while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 during “Monday Night Football.” Since then, Hamlin has had a remarkable recovery, according to doctors. The White House says Hamlin’s efforts during his recovery had helped to “make life-saving technologies more widely available.”

