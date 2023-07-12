AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:59 a.m. EDT

National League snaps All-Star Game losing streak, tops AL 3-2 behind Elias Díaz homer

SEATTLE (AP) — Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning, and the National League snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 win over the American League. The NL won for the first time since an 8-0 victory in 2012 in Kansas City thanks to Díaz, a catcher who became the first Rockies player to win the All-Star MVP award. Díaz, who was non-tendered by the Pirates at the end of 2019, drove a 2-2 pitch from Baltimore’s hard-throwing closer deep to left to put the NL in front. Díaz was the lone representative for Colorado in his first All-Star Game appearance.

Shohei Ohtani takes note of Seattle crowd asking for him to call Northwest home

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was the biggest star of the All-Star Game even if his appearance was rather uneventful. Ohtani struck out and walked in his two at-bats as the American League saw its nine-game win streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the National League. But it was what happened while Ohtani was in the batters’ box that became notable. With the Seattle crowd aware of Ohtani’s pending free agency this offseason, the stadium broke out into loud chants of “Come to Seattle! Come to Seattle!”

Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball

SEATTLE (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball and said the sport’s commercial deals with gambling companies have no impact on the status of the career hits leader. Rose agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Manfred rejected Rose’s application in 2015. Manfred says: “Pete Rose violated what is sort of rule one in baseball, and the consequences of that are clear in the rule.”

Elina Svitolina has the Ukraine war and her baby in mind as she beats Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elina Svitolina is back in her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2019. She got there at Wimbledon by beating No. 1 Iga Swiatek in three sets Tuesday. Things are much different for Svitolina now than they were the last time she made it to the final four at a major tournament. She is a mother who gave birth to a daughter nine months ago and returned to the tour three months ago. And she is concerned about the war in her native Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022. Svitolina will face Marketa Vondrousova for a berth in Saturday’s final. Novak Djokovic will play Jannik Sinner in the men’s semifinals.

US forward Christian Pulisic arrives in Italy for expected transfer to AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — United States forward Christian Pulisic has arrived in Italy for a medical with AC Milan before an expected transfer from Chelsea. The 24-year-old Pulisic has one year left on his contract at Chelsea but is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Rossoneri and become the third American to play for the club after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest. American-owned Milan is reportedly preparing to pay a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($22 million) for Pulisic. That would be less than half of what Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund for Pulisic in 2019. Pulisic never fully lived up to expectations in England.

Saudi investment in PGA Tour will top $1 billion. And Norman will exit as LIV’s CEO, tour exec says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A PGA Tour executive has told Congress that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund agreed to invest more than $1 billion in a new commercial entity controlled by the tour. Ron Price, the tour’s chief operating officer, also said at a hearing Tuesday that Greg Norman will be ousted as the CEO of LIV Golf if the business deal between the Saudis and the tour is finalized. The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is looking into the negotiations between the tour and the Saudis and the geopolitical implications of Saudi investment in American sports. However, there was no indication that Congress would block the tour from going into business with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Column: How far golf has come in a year, how far it still has to go

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Tuesday’s Senate hearing on the PGA Tour’s agreement with the Saudis is a reminder how long this has been going on. All those big controversies from a year ago that seemed like a big scandal now seem petty. In the last year, talk of defections turned into a lawsuit. That led to the big Delaware meeting to reshape the tour. That was supposed to be a watershed moment in PGA Tour history and now seems to be water under the bridge. What hasn’t changed is the nature of the questions. What does it all mean? How will it shake out?

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz faces old pal Holger Rune for a spot in the semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz needs to beat old pal Holger Rune to stay on course for a potential Wimbledon showdown with Novak Djokovic. No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 6 Rune will square off Wednesday on Centre Court for a spot in the semifinals. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev faces big-serving American Chris Eubanks in the other men’s quarterfinal. First up on Centre Court will be defending champion Elena Rybakina and No. 6 Ons Jabeur in a women’s quarterfinal. It’s a rematch of last year’s final. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 25 Madison Keys in the day’s other women’s quarterfinal.

With player stylists and Gucci collabs, MLB eyes a fresh look with younger fans

SEATTLE (AP) — There was Barbiecore and suits both serious and spicy at Major League Baseball’s red carpet show on Tuesday. The event came hours before the All-Star Game and featured baseball’s top players strutting through Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market with their spouses, kids and moms in tow, and giving their best looks to the hundreds of adoring fans gathered. Yet what was really on display was MLB’s quest for the crown of cool. The fan-friendly event was yet another indication that MLB is increasingly staking its claim on fashion as an entry to new audiences and pop culture reverence.

