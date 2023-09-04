AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:58 p.m. EDT

Carlos Alcaraz rolls over unseeded Italian and into US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz had little trouble beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals. The No. 1-seeded Alcaraz is seeking to defend his title after winning Wimbledon. He said he now prefers hard courts over any other surface and also likes playing under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof. He enjoyed both against the unseeded Arnaldi. The Italian proved little match for Alcaraz’s power, which produced 31 winners and 22 unforced errors. The 20-year-old Spaniard next faces the winner of the match later between sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner and No. 12 Alexander Zverev.

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are putting the ‘US’ in the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — There are three American men in the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2005. Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are the trio this time and all will be in action Tuesday. Fritz goes up against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic for a spot in the semifinals, while Tiafoe and Shelton play each other. Djokovic says he understands why American tennis fans aren’t happy that they haven’t had a male Grand Slam singles champion since Andy Roddick 20 years ago. He knows they got used to having champion after champion in earlier days.

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near Los Angeles stadium where Messi was playing MLS game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records show Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

Georgia football staffer Jarvis Jones arrested for speeding, reckless driving

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say former Georgia and NFL linebacker Jarvis Jones was arrested for speeding and reckless driving ahead of the Bulldogs’ season opener. Jones now works as a player coordinator for the football program. His arrest late Friday is the latest driving investigation to tarnish the two-time reigning national champions. They have struggled to deal with the issue since a high-speed crash killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15. Georgia coach Kirby Smart declined comments other than to say Jones will face “internal discipline.”

No. 4 Alabama, No. 11 Texas meet in rematch of last year’s down-to-wire game

No. 11 Texas and No. 4 Alabama are set to meet again a year after going down to the wire. The two tradition-rich programs and future Southeastern Conference opponents are set to face off in a potential Top-10 showdown in Tuscaloosa. Alabama won 20-19 last year on a field goal in the final seconds. The close loss was still enough to vault the Longhorns into the Top 25. It gave Steve Sarkisian and Texas a measure of credibility while exposing the Tide’s vulnerability. Alabama had 15 penalties in the game.

Coach Prime’s matchup with Nebraska’s Matt Rhule will be a contrast in program building methods

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s Matt Rhule says it’s not for him to say how other coaches should go about building their football programs. He is taking a slow and deliberate tact and hopes to rely on the development of high school recruits to create a strong foundation and staying power. Colorado’s Deion Sanders has almost totally flipped his roster. His team of transfers is the story of college football this week after it beat TCU on the road. Nebraska and Colorado renew their rivalry from their days in the Big Eight and Big 12 when they meet Saturday in Boulder.

Acuña and Betts battling back-and-forth as NL MVP favorites over the final weeks of the season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NL MVP race is going down to the wire. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers are in a back-and-forth battle over the final month of the regular season. Acuña is having a career year playing for a 90-win Braves team with the best record in baseball. Betts is posting his best numbers since winning AL MVP with Boston in 2018. The two dynamic stars put on a head-to-head show during their weekend series at Dodger Stadium, with Acuña shining brightest as the Braves won three of four games. In the opener, Acuña launched a grand slam to become the first player in big league history with 30 homers and 60 steals in a season. Betts hit two homers in the same game.

Grand Slam tournaments are getting hotter. US Open players and fans may feel that this week

NEW YORK (AP) — After a mild start to the U.S. Open, the forecast calls for much higher temperatures in the second week. That is not a surprise: An Associated Press analysis shows the average high temperatures during the U.S. Open and the three other Grand Slam tennis tournaments steadily have grown hotter and more dangerous in recent decades, reflecting the climate change that created record heat waves around the globe this June and July. The maximum temperatures at those tournaments keep climbing. That can keep athletes from playing their best and, worse, increases the likelihood of heat-related illness. And the U.S. Open often is the hottest of the four majors in any given year.

Iga Swiatek’s US Open title defense and stay at No. 1 end with a loss to Jelena Ostapenko

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek’s U.S. Open title defense has ended with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round. The loss Sunday night also means Swiatek’s stay at No. 1 in the WTA rankings will end next week. Current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will rise to the top spot for the first time. Swiatek’s shots were off-target in Arthur Ashe Stadium and she had a difficult time handling the hard hitting from the 20th-seeded Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open. Ostapenko is now 4-0 against Swiatek over their careers. No other player owns four victories against the woman who has led the WTA rankings since April 2022. Ostapenko will face Coco Gauff next.

Brian Burns’ status for Panthers opener against Falcons uncertain because of contract dispute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns sat out his second consecutive practice Monday because of a contract dispute, raising questions about whether the two-time Pro Bowler will play in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Burns did not practice last Thursday, with the team saying that was because of “personal reasons.” But after the Panthers returned to practice on Monday following a long weekend, Burns again sat out a walkthrough practice and coach Frank Reich indicated it was because of his contract situation. Burns is set to make $16 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.