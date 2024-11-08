AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:57 a.m. EST

Jackson leads rally, and Ravens stop 2-point attempt to hold off Bengals 35-34

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, and Baltimore stopped Cincinnati on a 2-point conversion with 38 seconds remaining to hold off the Bengals 35-34. The Ravens rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit, overcoming a huge game from Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He finished with 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns, including a 5-yarder in the final minute to bring the Bengals within one. Cincinnati decided to go for 2 and the lead, and Joe Burrow’s pass for Tanner Hudson sailed high.

Bengals fritter away another big lead in a second frustrating loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Another tight game, another loss for the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a frustrating pattern that has put the struggling team in danger of missing the playoffs despite the outstanding play of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. For the second time in two games against the division rival Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals blew a big lead Thursday night and lost 35-34. Cincinnati was on the cusp of reaching .500 following an 0-3 start, but those hopes vanished as quickly as its 14-point lead in the third quarter. In their previous game against Baltimore last month, the Bengals (4-6) frittered away a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before losing 41-38 in overtime.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a hamstring tear and surgery is an option, AP source says

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Dak Prescott’s injured hamstring is partially torn away from the bone and surgery for the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is possible. The injury is known as a partial avulsion and is likely to lead to an absence longer than the minimum of four games that would be required by putting Prescott on injured reserve. Former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith missed 13 games two years after sustaining what is called a full avulsion in training camp. The complete tear of the hamstring off the bone requires surgery.

Christian McCaffrey expected to make season debut for 49ers this week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has looked good in his first week back at practice after being sidelined by Achilles tendinitis and is on track to make his season debut Sunday against Tampa Bay. McCaffrey returned to practice on Monday and has made it through three days of work on the field without any setbacks. That led coach Kyle Shanahan to say he expects his star back to play. McCaffrey has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis since early August.

Money in NCAA sports has changed life for a few. For many athletes, college degree remains the prize

PHOENIX (AP) — Money from name, image and likeness deals has changed what it means to be an NCAA athlete for some college players. But outside the highest-profile athletes, who now can earn millions of dollars while still in school, a college degree remains the ultimate prize for many players. Where academics rates as a priority varies with each individual. But several Division I athletes say the money available to them through NIL remains a small consideration compared with earning a degree and competing in the sports they love.

NASCAR’s championship weekend shrouded in off-track drama from lawsuit to alleged race manipulation

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR heads into its championship weekend locked into a federal antitrust lawsuit with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Its officiating has been under months-long scrutiny, and this week it issued a wave of hefty fines for alleged race manipulation in the final playoff qualifier. Other than that? Three champions will be crowned starting Friday at Phoenix Raceway. But those national series races have become a sideshow to the off-track drama that has engulfed NASCAR the last several months. Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick will race for the championship Sunday.

Spurs unsure when Popovich will return after recent medical episode

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are unsure when, or if, Gregg Popovich will return as coach this season. Popovich suffered an undisclosed medical episode last Saturday about 2 1/2 hours prior to the Spurs’ home game against Minnesota. Popovich has missed three games since, including Thursday’s home game against Portland. When asked if there was any clarity about Popovich returning this season, San Antonio acting head coach Mitch Johnson could not provide an answer.

Bronny James is assigned to the Lakers’ G League affiliate ahead of its season opener

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James has been assigned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate. That puts him on the roster in time for the South Bay Lakers’ season opener this weekend. The 20-year-old son of LeBron James has played in three games for the Lakers, scoring four points in 13 combined minutes of action. LeBron and Bronny made NBA history on Oct. 22 when they became the first father and son to play together during the Lakers’ season-opening win over Minnesota. Bronny then scored his first NBA basket for the Lakers in Cleveland on Oct. 30.

NCAA lifts eligibility ban in allowing Canadian Hockey League players to compete at US colleges

The NCAA Division I Council has cleared the way for players with Canadian Hockey League experience to compete at U.S. colleges starting next season. It is a landmark decision that has the potential of shaking up the NHL’s two largest sources of developmental talent. The decision is effective Aug. 1. CHL players were previously deemed to be professionals because they received a monthly stipend for living expenses. The decision also applies to skiing, bringing both in line with NCAA eligibility rules for other sports.

Amsterdam police say 5 hospitalized and 62 detained after attacks on Israeli soccer fans

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam police say that five people were hospitalized and 62 arrested after authorities said antisemitic rioters attacked Israeli supporters following a soccer match. Amsterdam authorities say rioters “actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them” after Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Israel said it was sending planes to the Dutch capital to fly fans home. The violence that was condemned by the leaders of both the Netherlands and Israel as antisemitic. A statement issued by the Dutch capital’s municipality, police and prosecution office said that the night after the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv “was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters.”

