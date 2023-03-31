AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:57 a.m. EDT

Cubs’ Marcus Stroman commits MLB’s 1st pitch-clock violation

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman committed Major League Baseball’s first pitch-clock violation in the third inning of Thursday’s opening day game against the Milwaukee Brewers. With no outs, rookie Brice Turang on second base and Christian Yelich at the plate, plate umpire Ron Kulpa called the violation on Stroman at Wrigley Field. Kulpa pointed to his wrist in announcing the call, and the automatic ball made it a 2-2 count against Yelich. Cubs-Brewers was the fourth of 15 opening day games to begin Thursday. Several more violations followed on the first day of regular season games since MLB introduced a slate of rules changes this season.

Aaron Judge homers in 1st swing as New York Yankees captain

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge rang in opening day the same way he marked many nights last season: with a home run. In his first game as New York Yankees captain, Judge hit a solo drive in the first inning off San Francisco’s Logan Webb, a 422-foot shot into the netting above Monument Park in center field. Judge hit a thigh-high cutter on the outside part of the plate for a 109 mph drive and his first opening-day home run. Judge hit an American League-record 62 home runs last year, one more than Roger Maris’ total with the 1961 Yankees.

Tatum, Brown help Celtics demolish NBA-leading Bucks 140-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 40 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Boston Celtics steamrolled the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks 140-99. The Celtics shot 22 of 43 from 3-point range and moved within two games of the Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics won the season series with the Bucks 2-1 and therefore would win the tiebreaker if both teams finish the regular season with the same record. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 24 points. Bucks forward Khris Middleton left midway through the third quarter after taking an elbow to the face from Brown.

Shohei Ohtani strikes out 10 in Angels’ opening loss to A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 over six scoreless innings in his season debut coming off the World Baseball Classic title before Oakland capitalized once he exited with Aledmys Díaz rallying the Athletics on a tiebreaking single in the eighth for a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Esteury Ruiz singled and Tony Kemp hit a tying double to start the rally against Aaron Loup. Rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe singled in the fifth to break up a scoreless game and put the Angels ahead. Then Los Angeles right fielder Hunter Renfroe made an amazing no-look catch for the opening-day highlight reels. Trevor May pitched the eighth for the win. Dany Jimenez earned the save.

AP source: Alabama’s Brandon Miller declares for NBA draft

Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after displaying versatile talent and potential in his lone season of college basketball. But that season was also blemished by revelations that he was present at a fatal shooting near campus in January. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound freshman told ESPN his decision to leave for the NBA. A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed that decision to The Associated Press, but spoke on condition of anonymity pending Miller’s official declaration. He is projected as a potential top 5 draft pick.

Final Four: Last year’s bluebloods are this year’s no-names

HOUSTON (AP) — One short year ago, college basketball was getting ready for the game of a lifetime: North Carolina vs. Duke at the Final Four. And this year? Well, to put it kindly, who the heck are these guys? The NCAA Tournament, the annual event that has made marketing gold out of the story of underdogs and an anyone-can-win-it free-for-all, has produced an extreme rendition of what happens when all that cherished unpredictability plays itself out to the end. In one Final Four meeting, it will be San Diego State against Florida Atlantic. In the other, it will be Miami vs. UConn. Of the four teams descending on Houston, only one has ever sniffed a Final Four before. It’s the first time since 1970 that has happened.

March Madness came early in topsy-turvy college hoops season

HOUSTON (AP) — The college basketball season started with familiar faces and ended up with an unexpected Final Four. North Carolina was the preseason No. 1-ranked team only to miss the NCAA Tournament. Fellow bluebloods like Duke and Kentucky all fell out of the rankings at points. And reigning champion Kansas was among the first No. 1 seeds to fall short of making even the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. The transfer portal allowing players to move freely is a factor in redistributing talent to quickly change rosters. That meant more opportunities for some and tougher roads for some traditional top programs.

Lawyer: Steenkamp’s parents to oppose parole for Pistorius

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — A lawyer representing the parents of the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago says they will oppose the former Olympic runner’s application for parole. Lawyer Tania Koen said ahead of a parole hearing for Pistorius scheduled for Friday that “unless he comes clean, they don’t feel that he is rehabilitated.” Pistorius is a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 Olympics. He was convicted of murder for the Valentine’s Day 2013 shooting of Reeva Steenkamp at his home. Pistorius claims he shot Steenkamp by mistake, thinking she was an intruder. He is eligible for parole after having served half of his sentence.

Miami’s motivational Larrañaga leads another Final Four run

HOUSTON (AP) — Jim Larrañaga led one of the greatest mid-major runs in NCAA Tournament history when George Mason reached the 2006 Final Four. The 73-year-old coach is at again at Miami, leading the Hurricanes to their first Final Four game against UConn this weekend. Both teams had similar trajectories, knocking off higher seeds to go on deep runs. The teams are similar as well, with undersized, gritty players who play hard no matter the score. Larrañaga has been the common thread to the two runs, a motivator who also listens and a coach who truly takes joy in his players’ personal successes.

Bruins wrap up Presidents’ Trophy with win over Blue Jackets

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his 53rd goal of the season 41 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy with their franchise-record 58th victory, 2-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night, The Presidents’ Trophy goes to the NHL regular-season points leader. Boston broke a tie with the 1970-71 team for the franchise victory mark and moved four away from tying the NHL record of 62 set by Detroit in 1995-96 and matched by Tampa Bay in 2018-19. Tyler Bertuzzi had a tying power-play goal in the second and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves to help the Bruins win for the eighth time in nine games. Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus. The Blue Jackets have lost six of eight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.