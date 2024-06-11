AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:56 p.m. EDT

Celtics’ Porzingis has tendon issue in lower left leg, hasn’t been ruled out of Game 3 of NBA Finals

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis has a dislocated tendon in his lower left leg but hasn’t been ruled out for Game 3 of the NBA Finals for the Boston Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks. The team says the injury to Porzingis occurred in the third quarter of Boston’s 105-98 victory in Game 2. It’s unrelated to the right calf strain that sidelined the 7-foot-2 Latvian for 10 consecutive playoff games. The team calls injury rare and says Porzingis’ availability is day-to-day. Boston takes a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 on Wednesday night in Dallas.

Tiger Woods returns to Pinehurst after 19 years and it’s not the same. Neither is he

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods has never gone this long without seeing a major championship course he has played before. He last played Pinehurst No. 2 in a U.S. Open 19 years ago. So much has changed about the Donald Ross course. It now has Bermuda greens instead of bent. And the rough as been replaced by sandscapes. So much has changed about Woods, too. He’s now 48 with a battered body. He hasn’t won since the fall of 2020 and hasn’t finished closer than 10 shots of a tournament winner in about three years. This is his first U.S. Open since 2020.

Why Germany’s 2006 World Cup patriotic fervor is unlikely to repeat at Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — When Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup, it unleashed an unexpected burst of national pride across the country. It was the first time many Germans felt they could wave the flag unburdened by the country’s dark past. Germany is getting ready to host another major soccer tournament, the European Championship. But the scenes of patriotic fervor from 2006 are hard to imagine happening again. The national team could yet coax reluctant Germans to celebrate. But the country itself is going through difficult times politically, with a far-right surge making many uncomfortable about public displays of national pride. There are few German flags hanging from balconies or windows just days before Germany’s opening game against Scotland on Friday.

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises concerns about the future of the sport

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — In 2022, a veteran of the Bauer Hockey equipment giant said the number of kids playing hockey in Canada was spiraling downward. Participation numbers have been dropping for some time in the nation that is home to the sport. Many watching the trend see ominous signs when it comes to young people choosing hockey in Canada and worry that some of the solutions will not be easy. The sport has become more and more expensive to the point where some parents feel they can’t take part.

The US cricket team is closing in on a major achievement at the Twenty20 World Cup

The United States national cricket team already made a dent in the hierarchy of the game by beating Pakistan last week at the Twenty20 World Cup. The team’s next game is set for Wednesday against India outside New York at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The Americans aren’t expected to win that one, but neither were they expected to beat Pakistan. The U.S. team has a good chance to advance to the quarterfinal round at the tournament with another match against Ireland still to come on Friday. Pakistan needs to beat Ireland on Sunday to have a chance of advancing.

Caitlin Clark and other rookies draw near-record crowds, record ratings for 1st month of WNBA season

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA says the first month of the season drew its highest attendance since the league’s second season in 1998 and the best television ratings in the league’s history. The figures are the latest evidence of the surging popularity of the WNBA since it added prominent rookies including Indiana’s Caitlin Clark, Chicago’s Angel Reese and Los Angeles’ Cameron Brink. The league says its games are averaging 1.32 million viewers, nearly tripling last season’s average. The WNBA says it sold out more than half its games in May, with arenas filled to 94% capacity.

Jayson Tatum knows his shooting numbers aren’t great. The Celtics control the NBA Finals anyway

DALLAS (AP) — There have been two versions of Jayson Tatum so far in the NBA Finals. Tatum is shooting a dismal 12 for 38 from the field, just 31.6%. That’s the worst percentage by far of any starter in the series between his Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. But Tatum is also second in the finals in total rebounds, leads the series in assists and, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, is currently favored to win the NBA Finals MVP award. Add them up, and the Celtics seem completely satisfied what they’re seeing from Tatum, as usual.

Analysis: Jon Rahm playing on one bad foot and trying to move past two bad weeks in the majors

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Jon Rahm is getting attention at the U.S. Open for all the wrong reasons. That starts with the sandal on his left foot. He has an infection between the last two toes and it forced him to withdraw from a LIV Golf event in Houston last week. Then there’s his performance, particularly in the majors. Rahm hasn’t won since the 2023 Masters when he was still No. 1 in the world. He hasn’t won in eight LIV events this year that have short fields. And after a pedestrian performance at the Masters, he missed the cut in the PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy arrives at the U.S. Open content with his career, yet burning to end his major drought

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy arrived at the U.S. Open this week insisting that he is content with his career. Yet in the very next breath, the 35-year-old from Northern Ireland admitted that it has taken “quite a while” for him to win his fifth major championship. A full decade, to be exact, since McIlroy triumphed at the PGA Championship in 2014. He came close to ending the drought in the U.S. Open a year ago, finishing one shot back of Wyndham Clark at Los Angeles Country Club. McIlroy will try again this week at Pinehurst No. 2, the classic Donald Ross layout that winds its way through the North Carolina pines.

College World Series might offer glimpse of future with only SEC and ACC teams in the field

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The College World Series opens Friday at Charles Schwab Field and, for the first time since the event expanded to eight teams in 1950, only two conferences will be represented on the college game’s biggest stage. The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference have combined to send the most teams to the CWS over the last decade, including this year. Their exclusivity in the 2024 field hints at an even greater concentration of power in the sport as college athletics move into an era where players, already able to move around freely, can make more money than ever.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.