AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:56 a.m. EDT

In ‘brutal’ US Open heat, Daniil Medvedev warns during his win that a player is ‘gonna die’

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has reached his fourth U.S. Open semifinal as the heat and humidity continue to rise at the Grand Slam tennis tournament. He looked into a courtside TV camera in the final set of a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday and warned that a player is ‘gonna die’ in the nearly 95-degree Fahrenheit (35-Celsius) conditions. Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, will face defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz next. Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will meet in the women’s semifinals on Thursday. Both won in straight sets Wednesday.

Carlos Alcaraz reaches the US Open semifinals and closes in on a second consecutive title

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. Alcaraz is trying to become the first man to win consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer claimed five in a row from 2004 to 2008. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who has won 24 of his past 25 Grand Slam matches. That includes a trophy at Wimbledon in July. He will try to get back to the final in New York by beating 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in Friday’s semifinals. The other matchup in the men’s final four is Novak Djokovic against unseeded American Ben Shelton.

The long road winding down at the World Cup, where semifinals await Team USA

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — This seemed so far away in the beginning. There was a week of training camp in Las Vegas for USA Basketball to get through, then a week in Spain, then a week in Abu Dhabi, the group stage of the World Cup, then the second round, then the quarterfinals. They’ve flown 14,000 miles, eaten more than 100 meals away from home, played 11 games, posed for countless photos. All for this. The medal round at the Basketball World Cup is here. The U.S. plays Germany on Friday night in the World Cup semifinals with a berth in Sunday’s gold-medal game awaiting the winner.

SafeSport Center ‘in potential crisis’ according to panel’s survey of Olympic system

A wide-ranging survey into the state of the U.S. Olympic system leveled criticism at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, with a draft analysis concluding that feedback collected about the 6-year-old agency “paints a picture of a center in potential crisis.” SafeSport Center CEO Ju’Riese Colon was among the Olympic leaders who testified at a hearing in Washington held by the Congressionally appointed Commission on the State of the U.S. Olympics and Paralympics. Colon painted an overall positive picture of the center that Congress formed in 2017 to deal with abuse allegations in Olympic sports. But the commission survey of more than 3,000 people said 50.6% of respondents were neutral, disagreed, or strongly disagreed with the question of whether SafeSport was meeting its goals.

Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones amid holdout as season approaches: ‘I just want a raise’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones says he “just wants a raise” as he threatens to take his holdout into the regular season with Kansas City scheduled to face the Detroit Lions in the NFL’s opener Thursday night. Jones was back in Kansas City on Wednesday to visit with children and their families at Ronald McDonald House Charities. The All-Pro pass rusher left open the possibility he could be on the field against the Lions, and reaffirmed his hope that he can sign a long-term deal with the Chiefs. The 29-year-old Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract.

MLB places Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave after arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave. Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles.

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors say soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales is the suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation. He kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. Rubiales has since been suspended from his post by FIFA.

Pro Picks: Mahomes, Chiefs up for a tough task vs. Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs will have Patrick Mahomes under center after they raise their championship banner and embark on a quest to become the first team to repeat in nearly two decades. Travis Kelce and Chris Jones may not be there. Kelce, the All-Pro tight end, is dealing with a knee injury. Jones, the All-Pro edge rusher, has been holding out for a new contract. Mahomes should be enough to squeak past the upstart Detroit Lions. Jared Goff is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Lions, who have plenty of playmakers around him on offense. Stopping opponents from scoring was Detroit’s problem last season and a revamped defense has to deal with Mahomes right away.

College football picks: The Longhorns and Aggies have opportunities to make statements on the road

Since splitting up 11 years ago, No. 11 Texas and No. 23 Texas A&M have traveled similarly underwhelming paths. They will be reunited next year when Texas joins the SEC so this is the last season where the rivalry plays out vicariously. This weekend is another opportunity for both to make a statement. Texas visits No. 3 Alabama for the return match of last season’s one-point victory for the Crimson Tide. Texas A&M has a road game against Miami.

49ers sign Nick Bosa to a record-setting contract extension to end his lengthy holdout

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa’s lengthy contract holdout ended four days before the start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers when he agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s richest defensive player ever. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the two sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa is on his way to the team facility. Shanahan said he expects Bosa to be able to play in the season opener on Sunday at Pittsburgh despite missing all of training camp. ESPN first reported the extension and said it was worth $170 million over five seasons with $122.5 million guaranteed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.