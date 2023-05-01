AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:55 p.m. EDT

NBA Playoffs: A star-studded Round 2 of the playoffs is here

Steph vs. LeBron. Celtics vs. 76ers. Knicks vs. Heat. Jokic vs. Durant. Big names. Big rivalries. The NBA has gotten a starry second-round slate, with Stephen Curry and Golden State set to meet LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, along with Philadelphia taking on Boston in the renewal of a rivalry between two of the best sports cities in the country. Already underway in Round 2: Miami vs. New York, another matchup with tons of past playoff history, and a Denver-Phoenix series pitting two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets against past MVP Kevin Durant of the Suns.

The race to the Stanley Cup filled with first-round chaos

The first round of the NHL playoffs is usually chaotic. This year is no exception. The Stanley Cup favorite, the defending NHL champion and the team that made three consecutive trips to the final are all out. After winning a playoff series for the first time since 2004, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now favored to win its first championship since 1967. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers also have a chance to come out of the West in another bid to end Canada’s 30-year Cup drought.

Game 7 of Rangers vs Devils is the last of NHL’s first round

The New York Rangers visit the New Jersey Devils in one final Game 7 to finish off the first round of the NHL playoffs. It’s the third series to go to a Game 7. It’s also the fourth-most games in a round in league history with 50. The Rangers staved off elimination by winning Game 6 at home 5-2 on Saturday night. This is the third time they’ve gone to a Game 7 in their past four series. A majority of Devils players are facing elimination at this level for the first time. The winner faces the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

Liverpool’s Klopp risks ban over feud with match referee

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp risks getting a touchline ban over a feud with a referee who has been strongly defended by the Premier League match officials group. Klopp was shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney after the German manager ran over to the fourth official to celebrate Liverpoo’ls late winning goal. Klopp then accused Tierney of saying something that was “not OK” and suggested that the referee had some kind of agenda against his club. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited says it reviewed audio of the incident and defended Tierney’s conduct with Klopp.

Texas college ballplayer stable after struck by stray bullet

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A baseball player for a small college in Texas was in stable condition after he was struck by a stray bullet during a game over the weekend. Matthew DeLaney was not in uniform for Texas A&M-Texarkana. Police said he was standing near the bullpen and batting cages near the southwest corner of George Dobson Field Sunday when he was hit by a bullet fired from a neighborhood west of the ballpark. The 18-year-old from Princeton, Texas, was struck in the chest and taken to a Texarkana hospital. He remains in intensive care.

Presidents’ Trophy curse hits record-setting Boston Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — The Presidents’ Trophy curse was too strong — even for a team coming off the best regular season in NHL history. After a record-setting year, the Boston Bruins failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs. They lost to the Florida Panthers in overtime in seven games. And suddenly, Boston fans who were eagerly planning for two parades are instead wondering where this Bruins’ collapse ranks among the city’s all-time worst. Next year could look quite different, with captain Patrice Bergeron and forward David Krejci already teasing retirement once. Bergeron was noncommittal on his future.

AP Interview: Owner Vincent Viola talks Panthers, Forte

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Vincent Viola has a problem. It’s a good problem. Viola is one of the owners of Forte, the presumed favorite for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. He also owns the Florida Panthers, who just knocked off the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. And this weekend, Viola might need to be in two places at once. For the first time, the Panthers have reached the NHL’s second round in back-to-back years. Viola feels like the team is getting closer on making good on its promise to bring a Stanley Cup to South Florida.

Flames fire head coach Sutter after disappointing season

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames fired head coach Darryl Sutter on Monday, the latest major change at the NHL club after a disappointing season. The Flames missed the playoffs this season after posting a 38-27-17 record. Sutter’s departure comes two weeks after former Flames general manager Brad Treliving turned down a contract extension and parted ways with the team.

Panthers, Maple Leafs meet in round 2 after big series wins

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There was a time in Paul Maurice’s coaching career when he wanted his teams to immediately move on after a big win and start thinking about the next challenge. Not now. He wanted the Florida Panthers to spend a little extra time savoring their upset of the Boston Bruins in one of the biggest NHL playoff shockers ever. He figures that will help get them ready for the next challenge. The Panthers start Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday night, facing a Maple Leafs team that ousted perennial power Tampa Bay in Round 1.

Truex wins NASCAR race at Dover for 3rd time on a Monday

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. mastered the Monster Mile on a Monday for the third time in his career and the former NASCAR champion snapped a 54-race winless streak overall in the Cup Series at Dover Motor Speedway. It was a weekend sweep for the Truex brothers at Dover. Younger brother Ryan Truex won the second-tier Xfinity Series race on Saturday for his first NASCAR victory across all three national series in 188 career starts. Rainouts and Monday races have been good for Martin Truex. He raced to his first NASCAR Cup win in June 2007 at Dover and 12 years later used another rainout to take the checkered flag in May 2019.

