AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:55 a.m. EDT

Nikola Jokic leads NBA champ Denver Nuggets past LeBron James and Lakers 114-103 in playoff opener

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets powered past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-103 in their Western Conference playoff opener. Two other Nuggets posted double-doubles — Jamal Murray (22 points, 10 assists) and Anthony Gordon (12 points, 11 rebounds) — and Michael Porter Jr. came close with 19 points and eight boards. James scored 27 points for L.A. and Anthony Davis had 32 points and 14 rebounds, but the Lakers lost to the Nuggets for the ninth consecutive time and Denver handed James just his fourth loss in 17 first-round openers.

Knicks beat 76ers 111-104 in Game 1 of playoffs. Brunson and Hart score 22 points and backups star

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart each scored 22 points, Deuce McBride led a huge effort by New York’s backups with 21 and the Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 111-104 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. McBride outscored the 76ers by himself with 13 points in the second quarter, when Joel Embiid had to leave after appearing to reinjure his surgically repaired left knee on a dunk. He returned and rallied the 76ers into the lead in the second half, but Hart hit a couple big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Knicks pull it out. Hart also had 13 rebounds for the No. 2-seeded Knicks, who host Game 2 on Monday.

Donovan Mitchell scores 30, Cavaliers open playoffs with tough-minded 97-83 win in Game 1 over Magic

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 reounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 97-83 in Game 1 of their playoff series. Evan Mobley added 16 points for Cleveland, which got bullied and bounced in just five games by the New York Knicks in the 2023 postseason. That experience scarred the Cavs, who entered these playoffs more confident and relatively healthy after a regular season filled with injuries. Paolo Banchero scored 24 points for the Magic, but he had nine turnovers in his playoff debut. Orlando shot just 33%v from the floor, and made just 8 of 37 3-pointers.

Timberwolves take down Suns 120-95 in Game 1 behind 33 points from Anthony Edwards

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 33 points in the third quarter and had nine rebounds to carry the Minnesota Timberwolves in a tone-setting 120-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns to start the first round of the playoffs. The Wolves got their first Game 1 home win in the playoffs in 20 years. Kevin Durant scored 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting to lead the Suns, whose disadvantages in depth and size were exploited. They were outrebounded 52-28 and outscored 52-34 in the paint by the Wolves.

Chinese doping case sparks unusually harsh spat between global and US drug-fighting agencies

DENVER (AP) — Revelations of nearly two dozen Chinese swimmers whose positive doping tests went unpunished have sparked an intense flurry of accusations and legal threats between the World Anti-Doping Agency and the head of the U.S. drug-fighting organization. WADA says it will turn to legal counsel to address a statement released by Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Tygart says WADA and anti-doping authorities in China failed to fairly and evenly follow the global rules that apply to everyone else in the world.

Masters champ Scottie Scheffler posts a 63 and leads the RBC Heritage by 1 shot

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is not letting up. He won the green jacket last week. Now he’s in position to add the plaid jacket from Harbour Town in the RBC Heritage. Scheffler was bogey-free for a 63. That took him from a three-shot deficit to a one-shot lead over Sepp Straka. Collin Morikawa was another shot back and Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg was among those three behind. Scheffler is going for his fourth win in his last five tournaments. He’s trying to become the first player since Bernhard Langer to win in the next week after winning the Masters.

Another race, another victory for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at Chinese GP

SHANGHAI (AP) — The three-time defending F1 champion Max Verstappen has won the Chinese Grand Prix. He started from pole for his fourth victory in five races this season and his 23rd in the last 27 extending through last season. Only a brake failure last month in the Australian GP in Melbourne probably kept him from winning all five. Lando Norris of McLaren was second followed by Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Korda 1 stroke back in suspended 3rd round of Chevron Championship as she chases 5th straight win

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda was one shot off the lead at the Chevron Championship when the third round was suspended Saturday because of lightning in the area. Play at Carlton Woods was halted just before 3 p.m. and called for the day two-and-a-half hours later with dangerous conditions remaining. The third round of the LPGA’s first major of the season will resume Sunday morning, with the final round scheduled to commence just before 9:30 a.m. Korda, who is trying to tie an LPGA Tour record with her fifth straight victory, was 10 under overall through 11 holes and tied with Canadian Brooke Henderson. Atthaya Thitikul is leading the field at 11 under through 12 holes.

Ryan Garcia knocks Devin Haney down 3 times and hands his amateur rival his first pro loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Garcia knocked Devin Haney down three times and handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first loss, winning the fight by majority decision but not the title because he was over the weight limit. Garcia’s odd behavior in public and on social media throughout the buildup led to questions about how serious he was about this fight. It sure seemed As though he didn’t devote enough time for training when he was more than 3 pounds above the 140-pound limit Friday. But the speed and power in his hands was too much for Haney, who was hurt right from the opening round and went down in the seventh, 10th and 11th.

DeBrusk nets 2 power-play goals, Swayman saves 35 as Bruins win 5-1 to open series with Toronto

BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves to lead the Boston Bruins to a 5-1 victory over the the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of power play goals, and Bruins rookie Jonny Beecher scored on his first postseason shot on goal. Brandon Carlo added a goal for Boston about a minute after Matthews caught Swayman away from the crease but banged the puck off the near goalpost. David Kampf scored for Toronto and Ilya Samsonov stopped 23 shots for the Maple Leafs. Game 2 is Monday night.

