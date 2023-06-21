AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:54 p.m. EDT

With Wembanyama a player like few others, there’s no debate at the top of this NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s towering shadow has hung over this NBA draft for months, blocking much of what is usually part of the process. There has been no debate about who the San Antonio Spurs should take with the No. 1 pick on Thursday night. When a player like Wembanyama comes along — and maybe none ever has — there’s no real reason to drum up any drama. The Spurs are not going to pass up someone who is listed at 7-foot-4 but has the skills of a player much smaller. The 19-year-old from France has been called the best prospect since LeBron James came out of high school in 2003.

NBA mock draft: Wembanyama easy No. 1; AP has Miller second, Henderson third

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA draft experience will be quite unlike last year’s No. 1 pick. Paolo Banchero could never be certain he would be taken first. There was too much speculation that Orlando was also considering Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren, with some mock drafts listing Banchero below both. The eventual Rookie of the Year said he didn’t find out he was the Magic’s choice until less than a minute before Commissioner Adam Silver went on stage in Brooklyn. But Wembanyama has owned permanent residence atop mock draft boards, including all four versions of the AP’s, and could begin walking to the stage Thursday night before Silver finishes announcing the San Antonio Spurs’ selection.

Morgan and Rapinoe selected for the US Women’s World Cup roster

Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson is among the 23 players selected for the United States team that will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup next month. Thompson is among a mix of veteran and newcomers named Wednesday to the team by head coach Vlatko Andonovski. Among the experienced players are Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who will each be making a fourth World Cup appearance in Australia and New Zealand. Thompson is joined by fellow up-and-coming stars Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman, who is the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference

DENVER (AP) — Denver is hosting a conference this week that’s being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that more research is needed on the drugs’ efficacy and safety. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.

MLB views the UK as a gateway to European growth, with eyes on Paris and Germany

LONDON (AP) — Major League Baseball has big plans for Europe with a reintroduction coming this weekend when the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs square off for a two-game series in London. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox featured in London four years ago before the pandemic threw a curveball into the league’s plans. The Cards-Cubs series had been slated for 2020. Another London series is scheduled next year, and Paris is the likely destination in 2025. MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak says longer term Germany could be part of the plans to host games, as well as the Netherlands if they can find a suitable stadium. He says London is “the jumping off point for us to get into Europe.”

Who’s No. 2? Kupchak says Hornets likely to keep that pick in NBA draft

The Charlotte Hornets are leaning toward keeping the pivotal No. 2 pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft. General manager Mitch Kupchak says the Hornets are likely to choose between two players, believed to be Alabama wing Brandon Miller or NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson. Kupchak says there’s a “significant separation” in talent among the top three players in the draft. While Kupchak says he anticipates the Hornets will keep the No. 2 pick, he says Charlotte will listen to trade offers up until the final minute. France’s Victor Wembanyama is expected to go No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

Mystery solved? Wembanyama listed at 7-foot-4, but check back later in September

NEW YORK (AP) — The tall task of determining Victor Wembanyama’s height isn’t finished yet. The expected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft might be 7-foot-4. Maybe not, though. Check back in September The league is using 7-4 in the draft guide on its media website, which falls in the middle of most reports about the French forward’s height. That’s not official, though, because Wembanyama didn’t attend the NBA Draft Combine in May, where prospects are measured. He has said 7-3 and some internet sites show 7-5. The final answer will come once the San Antonio Spurs — assuming they take Wembanyama No. 1 Thursday night — submit to the league an official height without shoes. They have until September.

Saudi Arabia’s lavish recruitment drive rolls on despite Messi miss

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Missing out on Lionel Messi hasn’t slowed Saudi Arabia’s ambitious recruitment drive as the oil-rich kingdom tries to establish itself as a viable destination for the world’s top players. Having already lured two of the sport’s biggest stars in Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, the Saudis are brushing off allegations of sportswashing to target a host of other high-profile players from Europe’s best leagues. World Cup and Champions League winner N’Golo Kante became the latest stellar player to head to the lucrative Pro League, signing a three-year contract Wednesday to team up with Benzema at Al-Ittihad. Messi opted for Inter Miami, rather than the Middle East, but Premier League stars like Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves are expected to follow Kante this summer.

Henrik Lundqvist headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame’s goalie-heavy class of 2023

Henrik Lundqvist headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame’s goaltender-heavy class of 2023. Fellow netminders Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon were also among the five players elected. Former NHL forward Pierre Turgeon and Canadian women’s hockey star Caroline Ouellette were also chosen. Stanley Cup-winning coach Ken Hitchcock and late executive Pierre Lacroix were picked in the builder category. Lundqvist is set to be inducted into the Hall in his first year of eligibility after winning Olympic gold for Sweden in 2006 and a pro career that included backstopping the New York Rangers to 11 playoff appearances in 12 seasons.

Jake Fraley’s homer sends the surging Reds to their 11th straight win, 5-3 over the Rockies

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games, rallying past the Colorado Rockies 5-3 for a three-game sweep. Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz hit a one-out bloop to left that fell for a double against Daniel Bard (3-1), and Fraley hit the next pitch over the wall in right. That sent the Reds to their majors-best 12th comeback win of the season and the Rockies to their season-worst eighth straight loss. Cincinnati trailed 3-0 after four innings as rookie left-hander Andrew Abbott gave up the first runs of his career following three straight scoreless starts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.