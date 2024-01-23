AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:54 a.m. EST

Joel Embiid scores 70 and Karl-Anthony Towns scores 62. It was a night like few others in the NBA

Joel Embiid scored 70 in Philadelphia. Karl-Anthony Towns had 62 in Minnesota. Mark it down: Jan. 22, 2024 was a day unlike almost any other in NBA history. On the 18th anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game for the Los Angeles Lakers — the second-best scoring game in NBA history — Embiid and Towns put on a scoring show of their own with a pair of career-high, franchise-record efforts.

Joel Embiid sets franchise record with 70 points in 76ers’ win over Wembanyama, Spurs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a franchise-record 70 points, the most in the NBA this season, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Embiid also set a career high with 18 rebounds. He was 24 of 41 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and made 21 of 23 free throws. He broke Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain’s 76ers record of 68 points, set on Dec. 16, 1967, with a layup with 1:41 to play. Chamberlain was playing for the Philadelphia Warriors when he set the NBA record with 100 points.

Titans agree to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been finalized. Callahan replaces Mike Vrabel, who was fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons. The 39-year-old Callahan had a virtual interview with Tennessee on Jan. 12, the first of 10 candidates to speak to the team. The Titans interviewed Callahan in person on Monday and decided to hire him. Callahan has been the Bengals’ offensive coordinator since 2019.

Caitlin Clark’s collision with a fan raises court-storming concerns. Will conferences respond?

The visual of one of the nation’s most popular athletes knocked to the floor after a fan who was staring at her phone collided with her while storming the court was a stark reminder of the dangers athletes face when crowds get out of control. Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark was shaken up but not injured in the collision, which occurred Sunday as she headed toward the locker room with teammates following a 100-92 loss to then-No. 18 Ohio State in Columbus. It was the second time in less than two weeks that fans have stormed the court at the end of a Big Ten game.

Now one win from a Super Bowl, the Ravens face a big hurdle in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are trying to reach their first Super Bowl in 11 years. The last team standing in the way is the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will be in town Sunday for the AFC championship game. That means a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and a stout Kansas City defense. And yes, the Ravens will have to contend with Travis Kelce — the tight end whose romance with Taylor Swift has brought the pop superstar to NFL games around the country this season. Baltimore beat Houston 34-10 on Saturday.

UConn, Purdue remain atop jumbled AP Top 25; No. 25 New Mexico moves into rankings

The AP Top 25 had another week of upheaval, with teams bouncing around like kernels in a popcorn maker. The same two teams remain at the top amid the poll turmoil. Reigning national champion Connecticut stayed No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving 44 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Purdue had 17 first-place votes. A loss by Kansas jumbled the rest of the top five. No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Tennessee all moved up a spot by sweeping two games each last week. No. 25 New Mexico moved into the rankings for the first time this season after a pair of wins.

US Open champion Coco Gauff is into the Australian Open semifinals after beating Kostyuk in 3 sets

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff is into the semifinals of the Australian Open after beating Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 in an error-strewn match at Melbourne Park. The American saved two set points as she came from 5-1 down to win the opener but needed a deciding set to claim victory after three hours, eight minutes. She will play either defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals on Thursday. Men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic is in action later, taking on Taylor Fritz for a place in the semifinals.

Djokovic holds off Fritz to reach Australian Open semifinals for 11th time

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has held off Taylor Fritz 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in 3 3/4 hours to reach the Australian Open semifinals for the 11th time. When he gets through the quarterfinals in Australia, Djokovic is unbeaten. He’s won all 10 semifinals he’s contested at Melbourne Park and all 10 finals. In his record-extending 48th Grand Slam semifinal, he’ll play No. 4-seeded Jannik Sinner or No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

Kansas State jumps to 4th in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina is still No. 1

Kansas State has its best ranking in 21 years after the Wildcats moved up to fourth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Wildcats, who climbed three spots, were last ranked this high in 2003. South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in the poll, receiving all 35 votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks cruised to easy wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. There was some shifting in the top 10, with UCLA moving back up to No. 2 after beating Colorado on the road. The Buffaloes remained in the third spot. Iowa dropped to fifth after falling in overtime to Ohio State.

Lions agree to sign 3-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, AP source says

The Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Ertz caught the go-ahead touchdown in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win over New England six years ago. He also set a record for catches by a tight end in a season with 116 in 2018. The Lions were lacking depth at tight end behind Sam LaPorta after injuries to Brock Wright and James Mitchell.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.