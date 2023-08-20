AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:54 a.m. EDT

Patriots-Packers preseason game called off after injury to Isaiah Bolden

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was called off on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter. The seventh-round pick from Jackson State appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath. Both teams agreed to stop the game after Bolden was carted off the field. The game stopped with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Messi scores in regulation, penalties to lead Inter Miami past Nashville in Leagues Cup final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minute. Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored. Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy.

Mahomes throws a touchdown pass as Chiefs roll to 38-10 preseason win over the Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes saw his first extended action of the preseason, throwing for 105 yards and a touchdown, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Saturday night in the second preseason game for both teams. The reigning MVP for the defending Super Bowl champs completed 10 of 15 passes, playing the entire first quarter. The Chiefs’ first-team offense wasn’t very crisp during its first two drives, fighting through a few dropped passes and penalties. But Kansas CIty found the end zone on its third try when Mahomes rolled out to his right and hit Justin Watson for an 18-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Sean O’Malley wins UFC bantamweight title by stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round

BOSTON (AP) — Sean O’Malley has won the UFC bantamweight title, stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round in the main event at UFC 292 at the TD Garden. O’Malley dropped Sterling with an overhand right early in the second. With Sterling on the mat, O’Malley hammered the defending champion with left hands to the head until referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight 51 seconds into the round. The 28-year-old O”Malley was fighting in a five-round bout for the first time. The 34-year-old Sterling dropped to 23-4. He entered the fight with 10 straight wins.

NBA investigating reasons behind Harden calling 76ers president Morey a liar, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the details says the NBA is investigating the reasons behind James Harden calling Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar. The league likely would seek to determine whether any promises were made to Harden that would have been in violation of salary cap rules. Penalties could be possible, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the investigation has not been publicly announced. It was first reported by ESPN. Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season in June, apparently with the hopes that the organization would then trade him.

Scheffler, Fitzpatrick share lead with a big chasing pack at BMW Championship

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for the lead going into the final round of the BMW Championship. Sunday at Olympia Fields brings a bunch of races into view. That starts with winning, and eight players are within four shots of the lead. The BMW Championship also decides the top 30 who make it to the FedEx Cup finale next week at East Lake in Atlanta. And there’s that small matter of the Ryder Cup. This is the final qualifying event for the Americans. Several players are in position to try to earn one of six automatic spots.

Homa has exchange with fan shouting in middle of his birdie putt at BMW

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa says he’s worried about fans disrupting shots over a bet. He experienced such a moment on the 17th hole of the BMW Championship. Homa says he a fan shouted for him to pull his 5-foot birdie putt. He says it was over a $3 wager. Homa made the cut and exchanged words with the fan. Such wagers over making putts or hitting the green have been going on for years. The PGA Tour now has live betting. Whatever the case, Homa says one concern is someone shouting at a player or disrupting the shot.

Live Updates: Lauren James on the bench for England in Women’s World Cup final against Spain

SYDNEY (AP) — England has selected the same starting lineup for the Women’s World final as the Lionesses’ used in their seminal victory, which means playmaker Lauren James is on the bench. James is returning from a two-game suspension for stomping on a Nigeria player in the knockout round of the tournament. The 21-year-old James was not available for England’s wins over Colombia and Australia. The Chelsea winger scored three goals and had three assists in the tournament prior to her red card. Ella Toone has started in place of James.

Jimmy Graham back with Saints after he was stopped by police during ‘medical episode,’ team says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Orleans Saints say tight end Jimmy Graham was in the midst of a “medical episode” and was disoriented when he was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area and transported to a hospital. Graham was stopped by police on Friday night while reportedly wandering in traffic and booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The Saints say Graham has been evaluated by team doctor John Amoss and released from a hospital on Saturday morning. He was back with the team as it prepared for a preseason game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Alcaraz and Djokovic meet Sunday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final; Gauff plays for women’s title

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet Sunday for the Western & Southern Open title in a rematch of their Wimbledon final. The top-ranked Alcaraz erased a match point in the second set and rallied past unseeded Hubert Hurkacz, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first men’s semifinal Saturday. Then, No. 2 Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev, the 2021 tournament champ, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to earn a shot at his third title in the U.S. Open tuneup. Coco Gauff will play for the women’s title after upsetting top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4. She will face Karolina Muchova, who overcame No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

