AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:53 p.m. EST

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich’s NCAA Division I scoring record

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has become the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader, breaking the late Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called in the No. 6 Hawkeyes’ 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State. Clark finished with 35 points. She entered the game needing 18 to pass Maravich’s total of 3,667, amassed in just 83 games over three seasons at LSU. Maravich’s record fell four days after Clark broke Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s record with 33 points against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Foden leads Man City fightback for 3-1 derby win over Man United after Haaland’s glaring miss

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Phil Foden has led Manchester City’s fightback after an astonishing miss by Erling Haaland for a 3-1 win over Manchester United in a one-sided derby that exposed the gulf between the two Premier League rivals. City trailed 1-0 at halftime after Marcus Rashford’s rasping long-range strike in the eighth minute and a glaring miss from the prolific Haaland from barely two meters out. Foden succeeded where Haaland earlier failed by smashing in a rising drive for the equalizer in the 56th and then sweeping in a low shot in the 80th minute off Julian Alvarez’s inside pass. There was still time for Haaland to atone for his mistake with City’s third in stoppage time.

Column: Horner dodges through messy F1 opening amid leaked evidence, Verstappen’s father, fan flames

Christian Horner said midway through the Red Bull internal investigation that it was “business as normal” for the Formula 1 team and star of “Drive to Survive,” and he wasn’t kidding. Horner in one race weekend alone gave Netflix an entire season of material in what could be the performance of his lifetime. Cleared by Red Bull last week on allegations of misconduct levied against him by a team employee, he moved on to the season-opening race in Bahrain, where the team went 1-2.

No. 3 UConn routs Seton Hall 91-61 to earn first outright Big East regular-season title in 25 years

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Donovan Clingan scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead a balanced attack and No. 3 UConn clinched its first outright Big East regular-season title in 25 years Sunday with a 91-61 rout of Seton Hall. Freshman Stephon Castle tied a career high with 21 points and Tristen Newton had 17 points and 10 assists for the Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East), who finished this season undefeated at home (16-0). Alex Karaban added 13 points. Dre Davis had 20 points and Kadary Richmond scored 15 to lead Seton Hall (18-11, 11-7), which remains in fourth place in the Big East with the loss, a game ahead of Villanova.

Cardoso and Paopao lead No. 1 Gamecocks to perfect regular season with 76-68 win over Lady Vols

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Te-Hina Paopao scored 14 points and No. 1 South Carolina completed its second straight perfect regular season with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee. Cardoso and Paopao are both seniors and they excelled on Senior Day in the final game of the regular season. The Gamecocks won their 47th straight regular-season SEC game, their 57th straight at home and their sixth in a row over Tennessee. Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols with 29 points.

Family ties link a small group of NFL combine invitees to famous football fathers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Alt had the perfect role model growing up in Minnesota. He became a big-time recruit, played in a big-time football program and made a seamless transition from tight end to left tackle just like his father, John. The younger Alt is now hoping to become a first-round draft pick like his father. Alt is one of a dozen players at the NFL annual scouting combine who had fathers play pro football. They all share the stories and expectations their surnames raise. But each wants to carve out his own path to the pros.

Surfers from Brazil and Australia win final Olympic qualifier in warm and windy Puerto Rico

ARECIBO, Puerto Rico (AP) — Top surfers Gabriel Medina of Brazil and Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia have won the final qualifier for the upcoming Olympics following nine days of volatile weather. The competition held in Puerto Rico and organized by the International Surfing Association began in late February with 266 surfers from 55 nations, nearly half of them women. The athletes ranged in age from teenagers to those in their 40s. Eight women and six men also qualified in recent days. Among them is 14-year-old Siqi Yang. She became the first Chinese surfer to qualify for the Olympics and the youngest surfer overall to qualify. The competition ended Sunday.

LeBron James reaches 40,000 points to extend his NBA career scoring record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James reached 40,000 points Saturday night, still going strong in his 21st NBA season as he tries to put the career scoring record out of reach.James drove past Michael Porter Jr. and hit a layup with 10:39 left in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets for the historic basket.James received a standing ovation at the next timeout, while coach Darvin Ham gave him a congratulatory pat on the chest. There was an in-arena video presentation, which was preceded and followed by James raising the ball over his head.

Shead breaks tie with short follow with 0.4 seconds left, No. 1 Houston beats Oklahoma 87-85

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jamal Shead hit a short follow shot with 0.4 seconds left and No. 1 Houston beat Oklahoma 87-85 on Saturday night, giving coach Kelvin Sampson a victory over one of his former schools. Shead missed a driving layup attempt, but corralled the rebound and put the Cougars back ahead after they blew a 15-point lead. Emanuel Sharp tipped away a desperation pass by Oklahoma’s Milos Uzan as time expired. L.J. Cryer led Houston (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) with 23 points, making 5 of 9 3-pointers. J’Wan Roberts added 20 points and Shead had 14 points. Rivaldo Soares had 16 points for Oklahoma (19-10, 7-9). Sampson coached Oklahoma from 1994 to 2006 and ranks second in program history with 279 wins.

Acing drills at the NFL scouting combine can lead to riches but don’t forecast football greatness

All eyes may be on the draft prospects at the NFL scouting combine as they run the 40-yard dash, bench press 225 pounds and see how high and far they can jump and how quick they are. But while acing any one of these tests can lead to a better draft selection and more money, they’re not necessarily a sign of success to come on the field. Many who have set records in various drills at the combine haven’t found similar success on Sundays.

