AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:51 p.m. EDT

Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 — and retired in his prime to become an actor. Brown appeared in more than 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.” Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black power movement of the 1960s and dedicated much of his life to social causes.

PGA Live Updates | Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners surge to the top of the leaderboard at the PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has picked up right where he left off at the PGA Championship. The world’s second-ranked player began the second round with back-to-back birdies to move to the top of the leaderboard at drizzly Oak Hill. Scheffler hit his approach shot stiff at the par-4 first hole for a tap-in birdie and rolled in a 9-foot putt on the second hole to move to 5-under for the tournament. Scheffler is tied at the top with Canadian Corey Conners. Conners started on the back nine and birdied the 13th and 15th holes to join Scheffler at 5-under.

Tkachuk ends 6th-longest game in NHL history, Panthers outlast Hurricanes 3-2 in 4th OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk beat Frederik Andersen in the final seconds of the fourth overtime to lift the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 early Friday to open their Eastern Conference final series. Tkachuk took a feed from Sam Bennett after Florida had won a battle for the puck as Carolina tried to clear the puck. He then whipped a shot from the right circle past Andersen with 12.7 seconds left for the winner. It marked the longest game in history for either team, as well as the sixth-longest game in NHL history.

Murray’s big fourth quarter propels Nuggets past Lakers 108-103 for 2-0 lead in West finals

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Nikola Jokic had another triple-double for the Nuggets, who have never been this close to reaching the NBA Finals before. Game 3 is Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena, where LeBron James and the Lakers are 8-0 in the playoffs. The Nuggets have lost to the Lakers all three times they’ve advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 1985, 2009 and 2020 in the NBA bubble.

Column: A city fights back against the ol’ arena flimflam

Congratulations are in order for the good people of Tempe, Arizona. They might’ve cost themselves an NHL team, but that was a small price to pay to hang on to their wallets. In a rare setback for billionaire owners and their endless scams to get the public to build them new places to play, the Phoenix suburb decisively turned back a $2.3 billion proposal that included a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes. This one was a stunner for the NHL and the Coyotes, who are likely headed to a new city in their endless quest for a new arena.

Eastern Conference finals coaching matchup as intriguing as the action on court

BOSTON (AP) — As much as this latest Eastern Conference finals pairing between the Heat and Celtics is a matchup that will lean heavily on stars like Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, Game 1 proved it also will be a clash of Boston’s rookie coach Joe Mazzulla and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra. Mazzulla is trying to find ways to motivate a team with championship expectations. Spoelstra knows that position all too well and is proving this postseason how good he is at getting the best out of his players.

Brittney Griner set for first WNBA game since detainment in Russia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a four-game slate on the first day of the WNBA season. It’s the first regular-season game for Griner since she was detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December after she was part of a high-profile prisoner swap.

Analysis: Rafael Nadal might never play again; he also might surprise us and win something

Rafael Nadal’s superlative tennis career will be admired for achievements such as 22 Grand Slam titles and a record 14 French Open championships. No matter when it comes to a close. No one really knows for sure when that will be. Nadal said Thursday he will not be able to compete at Roland Garros, where play begins later this month. He is going to take some time off to let his injured hip and his mind rest and heal. The 36-year-old expects 2024 to be his final year as a pro tennis player. But he does not want it to amount to a farewell tour. He wants to be able to win.

Super teams in Las Vegas, New York and Brittney Griner’s return headline upcoming WNBA season

Expectations and intrigue surround the WNBA as the league tips off its 27th season this weekend. There are super teams in Las Vegas and New York loaded with star power and championship aspirations. Brittney Griner is set to make her long-awaited return to the league with the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night in a road game at Los Angeles. She missed last season while detained in a Russian jail on drug-related charges before the saga ended with a prisoner swap in December. On Sunday, Griner plays her first regular-season home game since her release when the Mercury face the Chicago Sky at 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn resigns after 3 1/2 years in charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California athletic director Mike Bohn has resigned. USC confirmed the 62-year-old Bohn’s resignation roughly 3 1/2 years after he succeeded Lynn Swann in the high-profile job. The Trojans’ athletic department experienced a surge of success during Bohn’s tenure. The football team made a dramatic turnaround after the hiring of coach Lincoln Riley last year, while the men’s basketball team has made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances under Andy Enfield. Bohn mentioned “ongoing health challenges” in a statement issued to the Los Angeles Times about his resignation, but provided no clear reason for the surprising move.

