AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:50 p.m. EST

Michigan vs Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida St left out

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are in the College Football Playoff. Florida State is not and is the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the four-team field in its 10-year history. The Seminoles lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury two weeks ago. They continued to win but the committee passed them over. Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington will play Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The winners will play for the national championship Jan. 8 in Houston.

AP Top 25: Michigan is No. 1 for first time in 26 seasons, Georgia’s streak on top ends at 24 weeks

Michigan is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since its won its last the national championship in 1997, and Georgia slipped to No. 6 after its 29-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama. Michigan received 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington had 11 first-place votes. Texas was No. 3 and Florida State No. 4. Alabama moved up three spots to No. 5. The Bulldogs had their string of 24 straight weeks at No. 1 snapped. It is the second longest in AP poll history behind Southern California’s 33 straight from 2003-05.

The NBA’s in-season tournament quarterfinals are here. Next stop: Las Vegas

It’s four regular-season games in early December. Ordinarily, they’d be forgotten shortly after the final buzzer. That likely won’t happen this time. The NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament has reached the knockout stage. Quarterfinal games on Monday and Tuesday will decide which four teams go to Las Vegas later this week to play for the NBA Cup and the bulk of a prize pool that will total about $18 million. Monday’s games have Boston visiting Indiana and New Orleans going to Sacramento. On Tuesday, it’ll be New York at Milwaukee and Phoenix at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Washington to play Texas in semifinal at Sugar Bowl. Huskies beat the Longhorns in 2022 bowl meeting

Washington will meet Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1. It will be a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl. This time the stakes are much higher. No. 2 seed Washington won the Pac-12 championship with a 34-31 win over Oregon. No. 3 seed Texas jumped four spots from No. 7 in the CFP rankings after winning the Big 12 championship with a 49-21 win over Oklahoma State. No. 1 seed Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The championshipo game is Jan. 8 in Houston.

Sam LaPorta has career day for Lions, Saints QB Derek Carr hurt as Detroit wins 33-28

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sam LaPorta had career highs of nine catches for 140 yards, including an early touchdown and a crucial first-down snag in the final minutes, and the Detroit Lions beat the reeling New Orleans Saints 33-28. Detroit improved to 9-3, its best record through 12 games since it was 10-2 in 1962. The Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr in the fourth quarter to back, shoulder and head injuries. Carr was hurt on a penalized hit by Bruce Irvin, who drove the weight of his body into the quarterback. New Orleans fell to 5-7, one game behind first-place Atlanta in the NFC South.

Hill has 2 TDs as the Dolphins beat the Commanders 45-15. They’re 9-3 for the 1st time since 2001

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tyreek Hill had two touchdowns among his 157 yards receiving to help the Miami Dolphins rout the Washington Commanders 45-15. The AFC East-leading Dolphins are 9-3 for the first time since 2001. Tua Tagovailoa was turnover-free after giving the ball away four times over the past two games. De’Von Achane ran for two touchdowns in his return after missing five of the past six with a knee injury. The Commanders have lost four in a row. Washington’s Sam Howell threw a pick-6 for a third consecutive game.

Collins has 191 yards receiving, Ward saves game with interception as Texans beat Broncos 22-17

HOUSTON (AP) — Nico Collins had a career-high 191 yards receiving and a fourth-quarter touchdown, and Jimmie Ward intercepted Denver’s Russell Wilson in the end zone with 9 seconds left to left to help the Houston Texans hold on for a 22-17 win over the Broncos. Ward leapt in front of intended receiver Lucas Krull to secure the fourth victory in five games for Houston and snap a five-game winning streak for Denver. Wilson was intercepted a season-high three times, all of them after halftime. Derek Stingley Jr. had the first two picks for the Texans. Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards for Houston.

Top-seeded Michigan returns to Rose Bowl to face Alabama in College Football Playoff semifinal

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Top-seeded Michigan will face Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal to be played as the 110th edition of the Rose Bowl Game. When the lineup for the final four-team playoff was announced, the unbeaten Wolverines ended up booking another bowl appearance in the Southern California sun against the Crimson Tide. Jim Harbaugh’s team will make a long-anticipated return to Pasadena, its home for so many New Year’s Days in the past. The Wolverines will be playing in their 21st Rose Bowl, more than any school except USC, but Michigan hasn’t been to the Granddaddy of Them All since 2007.

The Orange Bowl is for the snubbed. Florida State and Georgia will square off Dec. 30 ahead of CFP

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Florida State won every game this season. Georgia won 29 in a row including back-to-back national championships, then lost by a field goal. And neither was deemed good enough by the College Football Playoff committee. A trip to the Orange Bowl is what two very angry teams will get instead. No. 4 Florida State (13-0 ACC, No. 5 CFP) will play No. 6 Georgia (12-1 SEC, No. 6 CFP) on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl, after both programs felt like they deserved a chance to play for the national title.

Houston hires Tulane coach Willie Fritz to replace the fired Dana Holgorsen

HOUSTON (AP) — Willie Fritz has been hired as Houston’s coach, replacing Dana Holgorsen, who was fired a week ago after five seasons with the Cougars. Fritz spent the last eight seasons at Tulane, where he was named American Athletic Conference coach of the year in the last two seasons. Fritz has led Tulane to consecutive AAC championship games. The Green Wave lost to SMU 26-14 in the AAC title game Saturday to end the regular season 11-2. Fritz’s 54 coaching victories at Tulane ranks second all-time for the Green Wave. Fritz’s departure comes less than two months after former Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen left for Washington. Now newly hired Tulane A.D. David Harris will begin his tenure with a coaching search.

