AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:49 p.m. EST

NFL reaches ‘major milestone’ with record 9 minority head coaches in place for the 2024 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The National Football League has urged teams for years to hire more minority head coaches. That mission finally seems to be paying off. Already four minority head coaches have been hired this year, including Atlanta’s Raheem Morris, New England’s Jerod Mayo, Las Vegas’ Antonio Pierce and Carolina’s Dave Canales. That brings the number of coaches of color entering the 2024 season to nine, the most in league history. Seattle and Washington have yet to fill their vacancies. Dr. Richard Lapchick, founder of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics In Sport, called it a “major milestone” for the NFL.

Sinner ends 10-time champion Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open streak, faces Medvedev for the title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner upset Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals to end the 10-time champion’s long unbeaten streak at Melbourne Park. Then he got to relax while Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev after midnight to take the other place in Sunday’s final. Sinner broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets and missed a match point in the third before securing a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. Djokovic’s bid for a record-extending 25th major title will have to wait. He hadn’t lost an Australian Open match since 2018.

Analysis: Don’t write off Novak Djokovic after his Australian Open loss to Jannik Sinner

It might be tempting to see some tidy symbolism and greater significance in Novak Djokovic’s loss to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals. It marks the end of the thirtysomething Djokovic’s 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park and the end of his bid for an 11th championship there and 25th Grand Slam trophy overall. It also is a breakthrough for the twentysomething Sinner, an up-and-coming talent who will now get to play in his first major final, against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. But after Djokovic lost to Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s Wimbledon final, Djokovic went right back out and won the U.S. Open a couple of months later.

Analysis: Mahomes and the Chiefs must win a Super Bowl this season to challenge Patriots’ dynasty

If Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to challenge Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ unprecedented two-decade run of success, they have to win a Super Bowl this season. Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs are facing their toughest road yet to a Lombardi Trophy. They have to go to Baltimore and take down the No. 1 seed Ravens in front of a hostile crowd. After hosting the last five AFC championship games, the Chiefs finished with the No. 3 seed so they didn’t get a bye or home-field advantage. They shut down Miami at home in the wild-card round and stunned Bills Mafia in Buffalo last week to advance. Now, it’s on to Baltimore.

Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool after the season because he’s ‘running out of energy’

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season. Klopp has led Liverpool to the Champions League and English Premier League titles since being hired in October 2015. He says he is “running out of energy.” Klopp’s status as a Liverpool icon is secure after returning the club to the summit of European soccer and ending its 30-year wait for an English league title in 2020. Former Liverpool player and current Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has been quickly linked as a potential successor.

Shiffrin sore but relieved after avoiding more serious injury in downhill crash

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has crashed into the safety nets after landing a jump during a World Cup downhill in Italy. She injured her left leg. The American skier with a record 95 World Cup wins was helped off the course with her left boot raised off the snow. Shiffrin’s team says “initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact.” Federica Brignone, Corinne Suter and Michelle Gisin also crashed or were injured.

Tight end Mark Andrews expected to play for Ravens in AFC title game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are activating Mark Andrews from injured reserve. Coach John Harbaugh says he expects the star tight end to play in this weekend’s AFC championship game against Kansas City. Andrews injured his ankle in a Nov. 16 win over Cincinnati. He was initially feared lost for the season, but Harbaugh suggested then that he might be able to come back at some point. The Ravens have extended their season long enough to make that realistic. Andrews practiced last week but did not play in the divisional playoff round against Houston. The three-time Pro Bowler had 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games during the regular season.

After 53 years, Baltimore is again a gateway to the Super Bowl as AFC championship game host

BALTIMORE (AP) — When the Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Baltimore will be back in the spotlight in a way that’s a bit more rare these days. It’s the first AFC title game in Baltimore since January 1971. The Colts beat the Oakland Raiders that year. Now a different NFL franchise is representing Baltimore. And Charm City will again serve as a gateway to the Super Bowl. The last time Baltimore hosted this game, the city was enjoying quite a sports renaissance. The Orioles won the World Series in 1970. The Colts followed a few months later with a Super Bowl title. Then the Baltimore Bullets made an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Final 4 teams in NFL playoffs rely heavily on tight ends

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs all have an aspect of their offense in common. The 49ers, Chiefs, Ravens and Lions all rely heavily on their tight ends. Whether it’s a first-team All-Pro like San Francisco’s George Kittle, or the record-setting, celebrity dating Travis Kelce of Kansas City or a prolific rookie like Detroit’s Sam LaPorta or Baltimore’s dynamic duo of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, tight ends will be a focal point of the offenses this weekend.

Chiefs-Ravens matchup features star quarterbacks, stingy defenses and potential Hall of Fame coaches

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took a different route to face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game. They’re going on the road. After hosting this game five straight seasons, the No. 3 seed Chiefs had to beat Josh Allen and the Bills in Buffalo and now travel to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are looking for their third Super Bowl title in five years and are trying to become the first team to repeat since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it in the 2003-04 seasons. They’ve got to get there first. Standing in their way are the No. 1 seed Ravens, who have played their best against tough opponents.

