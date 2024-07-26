AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:49 a.m. EDT

With big goals and gambles, Paris aims to reset the Olympics with audacious Games and a wow opening

PARIS (AP) — Paris has long been a city of dreamers: Just look at the Eiffel Tower, for decades the world’s loftiest structure. But France’s capital is aiming higher still with its first Olympic Games in a century, which open Friday. The most audacious Olympic opening ceremony ever — a gala spectacular on the River Seine that even French President Emmanuel Macron says initially felt like “a crazy and not very serious idea” — kicks off 16 days of competition that promise to be ground-breaking. Expect a heady blend of Olympic sports, iconic Paris monuments and France’s famous “savoir faire” in its world-renowned capital of fashion, gastronomy and culture could help secure the Games’ longer-term future. But Paris’ challenges are huge, too.

Dylan Cease throws second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, 3-0 win over Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched the second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals that completed a three-game sweep. After falling one out short of a no-hitter two years ago when he gave up a single to current teammate Luis Arráez, Cease accomplished the feat when he retired CJ Abrams on a game-ending flyout to right. Cease struck out nine and walked three in his third complete game in 145 starts. He threw a career-high 114 pitches. Joe Musgrove pitched the Padres’ first no-hitter against Texas on April 9, 2021.

Argentina coach slams chaotic ‘scandal’ at Olympic soccer match vs Morocco

The head of Argentina’s soccer federation says the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match against Morocco “makes no sense,” and Argentina’s coach called the scene “a scandal.” The opening match of the men’s soccer tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Morocco fans invaded the field and threw bottles in protest of a late goal by Argentina. The goal was later overturned by the video assistant referee, and Argentina lost 2-1. Paris organizers said they were trying to “understand the causes and identify appropriate actions” after the match in Saint-Etienne. Argentina’s soccer federation said it issued a formal protest to world governing body FIFA and would do “what is necessary” to guarantee the safety of players.

All Aboard! US women’s basketball team arrives at Olympics via train from London

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — The U.S. women’s basketball team has arrived at the Olympics via train. The U.S. had special accommodations for the 90-minute trip, just like the men’s team did on Wednesday. The team arrived at the London train station an hour before departure, and the team was whisked through passport control. The players and coaches then were escorted to a private lounge area before going down to the train.

How to watch the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics is set for Friday. Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 6,800 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River. This will start the ceremony, not mark the end of it, another break from tradition. The ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympic platforms. It starts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern and is expected to last more than three hours. There will be a prime-time encore at 7:30 p.m.

Oakland All-Star closer Mason Miller breaks left pinky finger pounding training table in frustration

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics All-Star closer Mason Miller broke the pinky finger on his non-pitching hand when he pounded a table in frustration after he was reminded he had to do postgame lifting following Monday night’s game against Houston. The 25-year-old right-hander, the hardest-throwing pitcher in the major leagues and the subject of trade speculation, was put on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday. MLB.com reported Miller was injured putting his hand down awkwardly on the training table while getting ready to do an exercise, based on what it said was information from his representative. MLB.com clarified its report after manager Mark Kotsay said that account was incorrect.

Cowboys open training camp more concerned with playoff success than contractual uncertainty

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys started training camp in Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday with contractual uncertainty around quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons, but owner and general manager Jerry Jones is more worried about getting over the hump in the playoffs than resolving those financials questions. The Cowboys have reached the postseason in three straight seasons, but lost 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild-card game at home in January. They have not reached the NFC title game since winning the Super Bowl after the 1995 season.

Bills’ Von Miller says he believes domestic assault case to be closed, with no charges filed

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — No charges have been filed, and Von Miller says he considers the case of him allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend as being closed based on feedback the Buffalo Bills edge rusher got from his legal representatives. Miller says he can now solely focus on football. A message left with the Dallas district attorney’s office seeking an update on the matter was not immediately returned. The NFL, which was conducting its own investigation, also did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment. Miller turned himself in to police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30 after being accused by police of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman.

Bears safety Jonathan Owens taking break from camp to support wife Simone Biles at the Olympics

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens has arranged to take leave from training camp and is heading to Paris Monday night to watch his wife Simone Biles compete for the U.S. gymnastics team. Owens, who signed with Chicago in free agency after a year in Green Bay, didn’t get the chance to see Biles compete at the last Olympics due to the pandemic. He has the support of Bears coaches, players and management. The Bears had a player’s relative win an Olympic medal in each of the previous two Summer Games. Owens and Biles married last year. She won three gold medals at the Rio Games in 2016.

Kershaw returns from shoulder surgery, Ohtani hits 31st homer, Dodgers beat Giants 6-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw allowed two runs over four innings in his return from shoulder surgery, Nick Ahmed and Shohei Ohtani homered on consecutive pitches in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4. Kershaw made his first big league appearance since last October’s NL Division Series opener against Arizona, Ge had surgery on Nov. 3 to repair ligaments in his shoulder capsule. Against the Giants, the 36-year-old left-hander gave up six hits, struck out six and walked two.

