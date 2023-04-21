AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:48 a.m. EDT

Curry scores 36, Warriors beat Kings 114-97 without Green

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points, Kevon Looney matched his career high with 20 rebounds to go with nine assists, and the Golden State Warriors got right back in their first-round playoff series by thumping the Sacramento Kings 114-97 to pull to 2-1. As suspended star Draymond Green watched from home, the defending champions dominated without him as they have done so many times before. The fiery forward was suspended without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Game 2 at Golden 1 Center. The Warriors also were without key defensive stopper Gary Payton II after the guard became ill Wednesday.

Embiid gets late block as Maxey, 76ers take 3-0 lead on Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid, limping throughout the game and perhaps lucky not to have been ejected for kicking a Nets player in the groin area, blocked a potential tying basket with 8.8 seconds left and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn 102-97 to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. Tyrese Maxey made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 44 seconds left for the 76ers, who can sweep their way into the second round with a victory Saturday in Brooklyn. Mikal Bridges scored 26 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 for the Nets.

Harden ejected, but not Embiid for groin-area shots to Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden was thrown out for hitting a Brooklyn player in the groin area, after teammate Joel Embiid dodged an ejection for a kick near the same spot of another player Thursday night in Philadelphia’s 102-97 victory in Game 3. Harden was dribbling while defended closely by Royce O’Neale when he swung out his arm and hit O’Neale, who fell to the court in pain. Referees reviewed the play and called Harden for a flagrant foul 2, an automatic ejection. Two quarters earlier, the 76ers were perhaps lucky the same penalty wasn’t given to Embiid. He was given only a flagrant 1 after kicking his leg up toward Nets center Nic Claxton’s groin.

Booker has 45 points, Suns top Leonard-less Clippers 129-124

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker scored 45 points, Kevin Durant added 28 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers 129-124 to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference series. Leonard sat out because of a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined fellow star Paul George since March 21. Leonard was hurt in Game 1, and played through it in Game 2, but afterward his condition didn’t improve. Norman Powell led the Clippers, scoring a career playoff-high 42 points on 15-of-23 shooting. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 11 assists. Game 4 is Saturday in Los Angeles.

Scherzer suspended 10 games for sticky substance ejection

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game. Scherzer initially appealed the suspension but dropped his appeal hours later. In exchange, his fine was reduced from $10,000 to $5,000, according to a person familiar with negotiations between MLB and the players’ union. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. Scherzer was ejected on Wednesday during the fourth inning of a game at Dodger Stadium. He claimed the stickiness was caused by rosin and sweat and not by a foreign substance.

Talor Gooch leads after 1st round of LIV Golf in Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Talor Gooch upstaged the more-fancied names on the LIV Golf tour by shooting a 10-under 62 to take a four-stroke lead after the first round of the inaugural Australian tournament in Adelaide. The 31-year-old American started with a par on his opening hole in the shotgun-start format but then had 10 birdies. That included five in a row. Richard Bland and Dean Burmester shot 66s and are tied for second. Danny Lee is among five players tied for fourth. He won the second LIV event in Arizona last month. British Open champion Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka had 69s. Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson shot 70.

Oakland A’s purchase land for new stadium in Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area. Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night that the team finalized the deal to buy the 49-acre site last week where the A’s will plan to build the stadium that will seat between 30,000 and 35,000 fans close to the Las Vegas Strip. The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground on the stadium by next year and would look to hope to be able move into their new home by 2027.

A’s break fans’ hearts again with Vegas relocation news

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Many Oakland fans already were heartbroken about the state of their struggling team. The crowds have been small and the baseball has been bad. In the offseason, fans watch the team trade away top players or watch them walk in free agency year after year. Now, the greatest disappointment yet. The A’s are leaving for Las Vegas. Longtime fan Ryan Thibodaux says he’s “more saddened than I thought I would be.” Jason Bressler says he was at Game 4 of the 1989 World Series and that the impending move feels like ”a big piece of my childhood is going with them.”

Grisham has 4 RBIs, Padres beat D-backs in Tatis’ return

PHOENIX (AP) — Trent Grisham had two doubles and four RBIs, Xander Bogaerts added a two-run homer and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 in Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return from a PED suspension. Tatis was 0 for 5 with two strikeouts in his first regular-season game since 2021. He batted leadoff and played right field. His highlight came on defense in the eighth, when he sprinted back and to his left before snagging a line drive and robbing Josh Rojas of an extra-base hit. The 24-year-old Tatis missed all of last season first because of a broken left wrist and then an 80-game PED suspension.

Chien leads Chevron after 1st round, Korda tied for 2nd

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Peiyun Chien shot a 5-under 67 on a rainy Thursday in the transplanted Chevron Championship to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s first major of the year. Unable to find a sponsor willing to add to the half-century run at Mission Hills, the tournament bolted the California desert for the woods of suburban Houston. The 32-year-old Chien, who is from Taiwan, had six birdies — including four in a five-hole span on Nos. 4-8 — at The Club at Carlton Woods. Second-ranked Nelly Korda was among six players and three Americans tied for second at 68. Korda is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.