AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:47 p.m. EDT

Wembanyama already setting a tone for his rookie NBA season with the Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs is set to begin. He’s already wowed fans in preseason with everything from dribbles to dunks. He’s wowed teammates in practice by what he can do with and without the basketball. He’s even shown off a bit by winning a players-only art contest. The 19-year-old from France who stands nearly 7-foot-4 knows all eyes will be on him and he doesn’t mind that whatsoever.

No. 2 Michigan suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigating into allegations of sign-stealing

No. 2 Michigan has suspended a low-level football program employee a day after disclosing that it is under NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play-calling signals used by its opponents. Athletic director Warde Manuel issued a one-sentence statement saying that Connor Stalions had been suspended with pay pending the conclusion of the NCAA investigation. Stalions had not been previously identified by the school but was named in an ESPN report alleging he is a key figure in the probe.

Bears QB Justin Fields expected to avoid thumb surgery; Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not expected to need surgery for his dislocated right thumb. As expected, Fields was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will start for Chicago. Coach Matt Eberflus says it appears that Fields, at least for now, will avoid injured reserve. Eberflus says Fields’ thumb is improving and the third-year quarterback is “week to week.” In the meantime, Bears coaches say they have confidence in Bagent, who starred at Division II Shepherd University.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected to start at Indy after missing 2 games with right shoulder injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start Sunday at Indianapolis after missing two games with a right shoulder injury. Watson last played on Sept. 24, when he bruised his rotator cuff while being tackled on a running play against Tennessee. Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t commit to Watson starting, saying he wants to see how his shoulder responds in the next 48 hours. The Browns split their games without Watson, who had his best overall game since signing with Cleveland against the Titans. The 28-year-old practiced Thursday for the first time in nearly three weeks, and looked tentative during the portion of the workout open to media. But Friday he threw with more velocity.

IOC hits back at Putin claim of “ethnic discrimination” against Russia’s potential Olympic athletes

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has dismissed claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin of “ethnic discrimination” against athletes who are excluded from international sport. The IOC has advised sports bodies this year to vet Russian athletes for returning to compete as neutral individuals without a national identity ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Neutral status can be approved for athletes who have not actively supported the war and are not contracted to military or state security agencies. The IOC responded to Putin’s speech Thursday saying: “We firmly reject the accusations being made that these measures are an ‘ethnic discrimination.’”

Analysis: NFL wants to make football more popular than futbol globally

NEW YORK (AP) — The king of American sports wants to take over the world. The NFL’s desire to become a global powerhouse is no secret. Growing the brand internationally was a major theme brought up this week at the league meetings. It started with the official announcement that flag football will be part of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. That’s a big victory for the NFL, which worked hard to grow the sport’s popularity and pushed for its inclusion. Playing more games in more countries overseas also is a big part of expanding the NFL’s global reach.

Analysis: MLB stars in the 2028 Olympics would be cool. It would also require logistical gymnastics

PHOENIX (AP) — Bryce Harper believes that letting big leaguers play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics would be cool. He’s absolutely right. The problem is it would require some major logistical gymnastics for Major League Baseball’s schedule that year. It’s unclear if the sport is willing to have a weeks-long disruption in the middle of its regular season to make it happen. MLB didn’t let players on active big league rosters participate in 2000, 2004 and 2008, which is one of many reasons the sport was cut for 2012 and 2016.

Church parking near stadiums scores big in a win-win for faith congregations and sports fans

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Eagles and the NFL might still be the overwhelming sports favorites at Calvary Baptist church just outside Philadelphia. But many in the area are also rooting for a neighboring team which last year reached the championship game of Major League Soccer. The Philadelphia Union plays at Subaru Park, a stadium just a few blocks from Calvary. The church uses its parking lot for game-day fundraisers, with volunteers from the congregation staffing the lots and selling spaces for $15 per vehicle. Across the nation, churches and other houses of worship located near ballparks and football stadiums –from Boston’s Fenway Park to the Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field – have opened their parking lots for legions of fans.

Column: Haudenosaunee deserves a lacrosse team of its own at the 2028 Olympics

They call it the “medicine game,” which is a bit of a misnomer because lacrosse is more than just a game to the Haudenosaunee people. Much more. Simply put, they can’t hold lacrosse at the Olympics without allowing those who created the game and still treat it with a mystical reverence to have a team of their own. Yet that’s the position the International Olympic Committee is taking at the moment, actually having the gall to say Haudenosaunee athletes must compete for either the American or Canadian teams at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. In other words, they must assimilate. What an ugly word.

McVay says Rams CB Derion Kendrick is back at practice, could play Sunday after arrest, gun charges

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick could play on Sunday, coach Sean McVay says. That’s less than a week after Kendrick was arrested and charged with two gun offenses. Kendrick returned to practice Friday, and McVay described the second-year pro as apologetic for the disturbance he caused to the Rams. Kendrick was arrested following a traffic stop in Hollywood several hours after he played nearly every snap in the Rams’ 26-9 victory over Arizona last Sunday. TMZ reported officers found a gun and marijuana in Kendrick’s car. McVay says he believes Kendrick can use his latest arrest as “a learning opportunity.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.