AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:46 p.m. EST

Pete Carroll is out as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks after 14 seasons

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll is out after 14 seasons as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, responsible for two NFC championships and the only Super Bowl title in franchise history during his long tenure. The 72-year old coach is moving into an advisory role with the organization, according to a statement from owner Jody Allen on Wednesday. Seattle closed the regular season with a 21-20 win at Arizona on Sunday. The Seahawks entered the final two weeks of the regular season with the chance at reaching the playoffs for the 11th time with Carroll in charge, but a Week 17 loss to Pittsburgh left Seattle in need of help it didn’t get to close out the season.

Kentucky is the all-time No. 1 team through 75 storied years of AP Top 25 college basketball polls

Kentucky has been crowned the all-time No. 1 team after a review of 75 years of AP Top 25 polls for men’s college basketball. The Associated Press began ranking teams in January 1949 with Saint Louis at No. 1, though the Wildcats would soon take over the top spot. Teams were awarded points based on where they landed on each ballot. Kentucky had 17,852 points and North Carolina had 17,268. Duke, Kansas and UCLA rounded out the top five. Louisville was sixth, Arizona seventh and Indiana, Syracuse and Michigan State made up the top 10.

Clippers sign two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers say they’ve signed two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension. The team did not reveal the value or length of the deal. Leonard was in the third year of a four-year deal that calls for him to earn a base salary of $45.6 million this season. He had a player option for next season at $48.7 million. The 32-year-old forward is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season. He’s been in good health while playing in 32 of 36 games so far. Leonard recently returned after missing four games with a hip injury.

Now a mom, Naomi Osaka gets ready to make her Grand Slam return at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka is one of three former No. 1-ranked, former Australian Open champions returning to Melbourne Park for the first time as moms. The trio of Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki got even more emphasis in a tournament of comebacks after Rafael Nadal’s return from a year-long injury layoff lasted three matches and he withdrew a week before the start of the year’s first major. Osaka has won the Australian Open twice and also has a pair of U.S. Open titles. Three-time major winner Kerber won her breakthrough title here in 2016. Wozniacki won the Australian title in 2018. She quit the tour in 2020 and had two children before returning in time for last year’s U.S. Open.

California lawmakers to consider a ban on tackle football for kids under 12

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California bill that aims to reduce the risk of brain injury by banning tackle football for children under 12 has cleared its first hurdle after a legislative committee voted for the measure to be considered by the state Assembly. The bill that moved forward Wednesday is still a long way from becoming law. It must clear the state Assembly by the end of January to have a chance at becoming law this year. Concussion Legacy Foundation CEO Chris Nowinski says children who don’t understand the risk should be protected from harm. Steve Famiano, of the Save Youth Football California coalition, says youth football leagues need more time to implement a 2021 law that put safeguards in place.

Pat McAfee announces Aaron Rodgers’ appearances are over for the rest of this NFL season

Aaron Rodgers’ Tuesday appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” are over for the rest of this NFL season, possibly longer. McAfee announced at the beginning of his Wednesday show on ESPN that his fourth season of doing a weekly segment with the New York Jets quarterback had concluded. As his staff applauded in the background, McAfee said a lot of people would be happy to hear that news, including himself. Rodgers implied during a Jan. 2 appearance on McAfee’s show that comic Jimmy Kimmel’s name might appear on a list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire accused of sex trafficking involving underage victims before he died by suicide.

Houston Texans owner is fighting son’s claims that she’s incapacitated and needs guardian

HOUSTON (AP) — Court records show the owner of the Houston Texans is fighting efforts by one of her sons to have her declared incapacitated and have a guardian appointed for her. Robert Cary McNair Jr. filed his application for appointment of a guardian for Janice McNair in probate court in November. Attorneys for Janice McNair and her son Cal McNair, who is chairman and CEO of the Texans, say the claims she’s incapacitated are “drastic and unwarranted.” An attorney for Cary McNair did not respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday. The news of infighting among the family that runs the NFL franchise comes as the Texans ready for a playoff appearance Saturday, their first since 2019.

Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías won’t face felony charge after September arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías won’t be charged with a felony after his arrest in September on suspicion of domestic violence. A charge evaluation worksheet from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Urías was arguing with his wife when he “pushed (her) against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders.” However, the document says, “Neither the Victim’s injuries nor the Defendant’s criminal history justify a felony filing.” The DA is turning the case over to the city attorney to consider filing a misdemeanor. Urías still faces possible punishment from Major League Baseball, which could suspend the 27-year-old pitcher if it finds he violated the league’s domestic abuse policy.

Bills fan killed near Dolphins’ stadium after last weekend’s game, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say a man fatally shot a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills fan during an altercation near Hard Rock Stadium after the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in the final regular season game. Miami Gardens police say Dylan Brody Isaacs and his friends had an altercation with a driver a few blocks from the stadium as they were returning to their vehicle after Sunday’s game. Police say the driver pulled out a gun and shot Isaacs, who died at the scene. The man then fled in a Honda Accord, which was located in Palm Beach County the next day. Detectives have identified and interviewed a suspect, but police haven’t released the person’s name.

Erik Spoelstra’s path from the Miami Heat video room to a contract like none other

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra was hosting a clinic in the Philippines this past summer while the Miami Heat coach was there as an assistant with USA Basketball for the World Cup. One of the kids asked about his longevity with the Heat. Over the next few minutes, Spoelstra talked about friendships, loyalty and how fortunate he is that the Heat value stability. The latest reminder of all that came Tuesday with Miami signing Spoelstra to a history-making deal spanning eight years and worth roughly $120 million, the biggest contract in terms of total salary ever given to an NBA coach.

