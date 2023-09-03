AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:45 p.m. EDT

Rutgers rolls Northwestern 24-7, as Wildcats play 1st game since hazing scandal shook the program

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Northwestern lost to Rutgers 24-7 in the football team’s first game since a hazing scandal led to a coaching change, investigations and multiple lawsuits. Gavin Wimsatt threw a touchdown and ran for another and Rutgers controlled the ball for almost 38 minutes. The loss in interim coach David Braun’s first game is Northwestern’s 12th straight dating back to last season. Braun replaced longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was first suspended and then fired after allegations of hazing surfaced in the summer and spread to other programs at the university.

US falls to Lithuania at Basketball World Cup but still qualifies for Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner. Vaidas Kariniauskas scored 15 points and Lithuania beat the U.S. 110-104 in a second-round game. The loss was the first for the U.S. in 10 games this summer, counting five exhibition games on the way to the World Cup. It came on the night the Americans officially clinched a berth in the Paris Games when Serbia beat the Dominican Republic.

American Ben Shelton rides big serve into US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Big-serving Ben Shelton has moved into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open with a 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Tommy Paul, the second time this year he has gotten that far in a Grand Slam event. Shelton avenged a four-set win by Paul when the Americans met in this year’s Australian Open quarterfinals. He did that by winning 75% of his first-serve points and blasting two serves in one game recorded at 149 mph (239 km per hour). Shelton next faces the winner of the match later Sunday between 10th-seeded Frances Tiafoe and Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata.

Max Verstappen wins Italian GP for record 10th straight F1 victory

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen has secured a record-breaking 10th straight win with victory at the Italian Grand Prix with a Red Bull one-two on Ferrari’s home track. Another flawless performance from the two-time defending champion saw Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Pérez by 6.064 seconds. Carlos Sainz Jr. was third, 11.193 behind Verstappen and less than two tenths of a second ahead of Charles Leclerc as the two Ferrari drivers battled for the final spot on Monza’s iconic podium. Verstappen had started second but eventually got past Sainz at the start of lap 15 and from then on no one could match the Red Bull pace. The victory also sees Verstappen increase his huge championship lead to 145 points in a crushingly dominant season for the 25-year-old Dutch driver.

Salah scores in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa as speculation swirls about his future

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah has put aside intense speculation about his future by scoring again for Liverpool in its dominant 3-0 win over Aston Villa that made it three straight victories in the Premier League for Jürgen Klopp’s team. Salah was the subject of a reported bid on Friday worth 150 million pounds ($188 million) by Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. He tapped home a finish in the 55th minute to round off the scoring at Anfield as Liverpool built on recent wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle. Dominik Szoboszlai drove in the opening goal in the third minute before Matty Cash scored an own-goal in the 22nd. Liverpool stayed unbeaten and on 10 points from four games heading into the international break.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Believe the hype! Coach Prime delivers a thrilling upset in his Colorado debut

Deion Sanders’ debut as Colorado coach was billed as a big deal in a closely watched offseason. There was plenty of skepticism about just how good the Buffaloes could be after an unprecedented roster makeover in Boulder. Sanders’ Buffaloes delivered beyond even the loftiest expectations, upsetting No. 17 TCU. The team with nearly 90 new players beat the team that played for the national championship last season, and Coach Prime called out the doubters when it was over. Get ready to see a whole lot of CU this September.

Italy, Latvia, Serbia and Canada clinch spots in Basketball World Cup quarterfinals

For the first time in 25 years, Italy is going to the quarterfinals of the Basketball World Cup. And Latvia is going for the first time ever. Serbia is in as well, and so is Canada, which ousted defending champion Spain. Italy reached the World Cup quarterfinals with a 73-57 win over Puerto Rico in Manila, Philippines, on the final day of second-round play at FIBA’s biggest tournament. Italy will play the U.S. in Tuesday’s quarterfinals in Manila. Latvia is in the World Cup for the first time.

Sargent carries USA to Sunday rally and Walker Cup win at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Gordon Sargent has lived up to his billing as golf’s No. 1 amateur. The Vanderbilt junior won all four of his matches and the Americans rallied to capture the Walker Cup at St. Andrews. Great Britain and Ireland had a three-point lead going into the final two sessions. The Americans won three of the four morning foursomes to narrow the gap. Sargent took down John Gough of England on the last hole as the Americans overwhelmed GB&I in singles. The final score was 14 1/2 to 11 1/2. That’s four straight Walker Cup wins for the United States.

All-Pro DT Chris Jones fails to report to Chiefs for start of regular-season game prep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chris Jones did not report to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to begin preparing for their season opener against Detroit. That makes it highly unlikely that the All-Pro defensive tackle will play against the Lions on Thursday night. Jones has been holding out while trying to get a long-term contract. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million pact, and has been racking up millions in fines for missing offseason workouts, training camp and all three preseason games. Jones is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, piling up 15 1/2 sacks and helping Kansas City win its second Super Bowl in the past four seasons.

Slovakian teenage girls’ hockey phenom Nela Lopusanova arrives in North America

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Nela Lopusanova has arrived in North America to open the next chapter of the 15-year-old Slovakian phenom’s desire to develop an already blossoming hockey career. She left her family and friends behind to make the 4,300-mile trek from Zilina, Slovakia to Rochester, New York, to play for Bishop Kearney high school’s Selects Academy. The program is known for developing some of the top young women’s players in the sport. Lopusanova already made a splash by becoming the first female to score the so-called “Michigan” goal in international competition while representing Slovakia at the Under-18 world championships in January.

