AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:44 p.m. EST

Bradshaw’s 3-pointer propels No. 6 Kentucky to an 87-85 win at Florida in their SEC opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Bradshaw hit a 3-pointer with 1:27 to play and No. 6 Kentucky rallied to beat Florida 87-85 on Saturday in the first Southeastern Conference opener between the rivals in 26 years. It was just the third 3-pointer of the season for the 7-foot-1 freshman. Bradshaw finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (11-2), who won their fifth in a row and ninth in 10 games. Florida’s six-game winning streak came to an end. Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton led the Gators (10-4) with 23 points apiece.

Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard breaks his jaw, pausing the No. 1 pick’s stellar start to career

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed rookie center Connor Bedard on injured reserve with a broken jaw. Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. Nick Foligno also went on IR with a fractured left finger, adding another name to Chicago’s long list of injured forwards. In desperate need of reinforcements, the Blackhawks acquired forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old Bedard has a team-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

Frustrated LeBron sounds off on Lakers’ struggles after 10th loss in 13 games, 127-113 to Memphis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn’t sugarcoat his increasingly sour feelings after the Los Angeles Lakers spiraled to their 10th loss in 13 games. “We just suck right now,” a visibly perturbed James said after he scored 32 points in the Lakers’ fourth consecutive loss. Anthony Davis had 31 points in Los Angeles’ latest discouraging defeat since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. James said the Lakers’ tournament play was not an indication that this team can get better. Lakers coach Darvin Ham disagrees, but he also curiously said fans shouldn’t be “living and dying with every single game we play.”

Warriors guard Chris Paul fractures left hand, will require surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand Friday night in the Warriors’ 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons and will have surgery next week. The Warriors made the announcement after the game regarding Paul, who had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. He’s expected to return this season. The 38-year-old Paul, acquired from Washington on draft day for Jordan Poole after earlier going to the Wizards from Phoenix, had started the past four games but has also guided the reserves so far this season. Paul came into the game Friday averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Coco Gauff to face Elina Svitolina in the WTA Auckland Classic final

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Coco Gauff will defend her title at the Auckland Classic against Elina Svitolina after beating fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in a semifinal. Gauff needed only 62 minutes to sweep past fourth-seeded Navarro and now has won 18 straight sets and nine consecutive matches over two years in Auckland. She is yet to drop a set and has lost only 15 games in four matches so far this year. Svitolina beat Wang Xiyu of China 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Haliburton has 18 of Indiana’s team-record 50 assists, Pacers rout Hawks 150-116 for 6th win a row

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 18 of Indiana’s franchise-record 50 assists and the Pacers routed the Atlanta Hawks 150-116 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Haliburton, the NBA assists leader at 12.8 per game, also had 10 points and eight rebounds in just over 25 minutes. Myles Turner led Indiana with 27 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 18 and Bruce Brown 17. The NBA’s highest-scoring team, Indiana reached 150 points against the Hawks for the second time this season after setting a league season high in a 157-152 victory in Atlanta on Nov. 21. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 30 points. Trae Young missed his first seven shots and finished with 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting. He was 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Strength vs. strength for CFP title: Michigan’s stingy pass D faces Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

The College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington is a contrast in styles and a matchup of strength versus strength. Michael Penix Jr. and Washington’s prolific passing game faces a Wolverines defense that thrives on pressuring and stressing quarterbacks. On the other side of the ball, Blake Corum and Michigan should find success against a Huskies defense that has soft spots but has often come through in the clutch.

South Dakota State seeking FCS title repeat, Montana in first championship game since ’09

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — South Dakota State is seeking to repeat as NCAA champions in the Football Championship Subdivision. The top-seeded undefeated Jackrabbits take a 28-game winning streak into Sunday’s title game against No. 2 seed Montana in Frisco, Texas. This is Jimmy Rogers’ first year as the Jackrabbits head coach. He was their defensive coordinator for last year’s championship, and was a linebacker and captain for their first playoff team in 2009. Montana is playing in its first title game since 2009. The Grizzlies are two-time champions in the second-tier of Division I football. They won titles in 1995 and 2001.

Caitlin Clark earns 14th career triple-double to lead No. 4 Iowa women to 103-69 rout of Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 29 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for her 14th career triple-double to lead No. 4 Iowa to a 103-69 win over Rutgers. Kate Martin added 17 points for the Hawkeyes (15-1, 4-0 Big Ten). Like many of Iowa’s road contests this season, Friday’s game was a sellout — the first for Rutgers (6-11, 0-4) since the team hosted UConn in 2006. Fans, many wearing Clark shirts and jerseys, lined up nearly two hours before tip waiting to get in.

Trey Kaufman-Renn’s breakout night helps No. 1 Purdue hold off No. 9 Illinois 83-78

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-high 23 points, Lance Jones added 17 and top-ranked Purdue held off a late comeback bid to beat No. 9 Illinois 83-78. The Boilermakers won their seventh straight game as Zach Edey grabbed 15 rebounds to became the second player in school history with 1,000 in his career. Marcus Domask had 26 points while Quincy Guerrier finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Illini, who had won four in a row. Purdue never trailed but Illinois cut a 21-point deficit to three in the waning seconds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.