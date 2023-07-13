AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:44 p.m. EDT

Ons Jabeur is in a second consecutive Wimbledon final. She plays Marketa Vondrousova for the title

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur has defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon final for the second consecutive year. This will be the third title match for Jabeur in the past five Grand Slam tournaments. She is 0-2 so far after losing to Elena Rybakina at the All England Club last July and to Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open last September. Sabalenka came into the match with a 17-1 record at majors in 2023. Jabeur’s opponent for the championship will be Marketa Vondrousova. Vondrousova became the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963 by eliminating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3.

Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman seriously injured in the Jan. 15 car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages. Victoria S. Bowles was riding in the backseat of the rented Ford Expedition driven by fellow UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died in the crash while racing Carter at more than 104 mph following the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff championship celebration. Bowles’ lawsuit filed Wednesday in Gwinnett County State Court accuses the UGA Athletics Association of negligent entrustment of LeCroy despite having two “super speeder” violations among four speeding tickets.

Jets agree to 4-year, $96 million contract extension with All-Pro Quinnen Williams, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million. Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL at $24 million per year behind only the Rams’ Aaron Donald who is making $31.7 million per year. The deal for Williams includes $66 million in guaranteed salary, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the agreement between Williams and the Jets.

Legal headaches could just be starting at Northwestern, WVU with Fitzgerald, Huggins, experts say

The legal headaches could only be starting for ex-Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins. Fitzgerald was fired this week following hazing allegations in the program. He originally was suspended for two weeks before the school changed course. West Virginia considers Huggins to have resigned after a drunken-driving arrest last month. Huggins says he never formally stepped down and wants to keep coaching basketball. Industry experts are puzzled by what happened. Marty Greenberg is an attorney specializing in coaching contracts. He says if Fitzgerald and Huggins fight back, it would be in everyone’s best interests for a quick resolution.

IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Paris Olympics 1 year out

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC says Russia and Belarus won’t get a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 200 national teams receive their traditional invites later this month. It’s an International Olympic Committee tradition exactly one year before a Summer Games opens to invite all national teams worldwide to take part. Despite the protocol move, some Russian and Belarusian athletes could still compete in Paris despite their countries’ war on Ukraine. The IOC says 203 eligible Olympic teams will be sent their invitations to Paris on July 26. Guatemala also currently is excluded because of a local sports politics dispute.

Just 5% of women’s players at Wimbledon have a female coach. The tennis tour wants to change that

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Only six of the 128 women entered in singles at Wimbledon work with a female coach. That is indicative of a wider trend in tennis: 13 of the women ranked in the Top 200 have a female coach. Billie Jean King and others think that lack of gender equity reflects the same sort of entrenched bias that has prevented women from advancing in other fields. The head of the WTA women’s professional tennis tour says he would like to see an equal number of male and female coaches. The WTA started a program to pair women who are in lower levels of coaching and aspire to reach the tour with coaching veterans.

Christian Pulisic signs with US-owned AC Milan to revive his club career before home World Cup

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic will attempt to revive his sagging club career at American-owned AC Milan leading into a home World Cup in the United States in 2026. Pulisic has signed a four-year deal with Milan. The club also has the option for a further season. The 24-year-old Pulisic has struggled with injuries and never fully lived up to expectations at Chelsea. He has left the London club with a year left on his contract. The midfielder-forward is set to become the third American to play for the Rossoneri after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest.

Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games

Gabby Douglas, the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title, is taking aim at the 2024 Games in Paris. Douglas announced on her Instagram page that she is back in training. The announcement comes a dozen years after her triumph in London in 2012 and eight years after her last competition, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. There is no timetable for when the 27-year-old Douglas could return to competition. She is joining a crowded field for a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team, a group that includes 2016 all-around champion Simone Biles and 2020 all-around champion Suni Lee.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton among undrafted players shining in summer league

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. is among several undrafted players making an impact in the Las Vegas summer league. The former Louisiana Tech standout who was not selected in 2022 is averaging 20.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in three games while shooting 58% from the field. He scored 23 points against the Chicago Bulls in the Grizzlies’ opener on July 8 and had 24 points and 10 rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Last season, he was the G-League Rookie of the Year and later got his two-way contract converted into a regular deal.

McIlroy says he’d retire if LIV Golf was the only place to play

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy is laughing off a Saudi-backed idea that he and Tiger Woods own LIV Golf teams. McIlroy says he would retire if LIV Golf was the only place left on earth to play though he’d still compete at the majors. Those are part of his first comments since the Senate hearing on the PGA Tour’s agreement to partner with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. One of the documents Congress obtained contained a series of dreamy proposals for compromise. McIlroy has not hidden his disdain for the rival circuit funded by Saudi Arabia.

