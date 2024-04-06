AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:44 a.m. EDT

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for 71-69 win over UConn in women’s Final Four. South Carolina awaits

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark led Iowa back to the national championship game, scoring 21 points as the Hawkeyes rallied past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women’s Final Four. Next up for the Hawkeyes is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina, which lost to Iowa in last year’s Final Four. The Hawkeyes then fell short of winning the school’s first national championship, falling to LSU in the title game last season. Now Clark is one win away from bring her home state its first women’s basketball title in the final game of her college career. She got off to a slow start but scored seven points early in the fourth quarter.

Bad call? Late whistle on UConn’s Edwards helps send Iowa to the title game and the Huskies home

CLEVELAND (AP) — UConn’s bid to reach the national championship game ended with a disputed call. Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards was called for an illegal screen in the final seconds, preventing UConn star Paige Bueckers from getting off a potential game-winning shot. Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall collided with Edwards as Marshall tried to defend Bueckers. The call gave the ball back to Iowa with 3.9 seconds remaining, helping the Hawkeyes seal the win. Edwards says she believes the play was “pretty clean.” Marshall pointed out it was the third time during the game the Huskies were called for a similar play.

Caitlin Clark has a chance to end her college career with the title that’s eluded her

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark will get her wish. The Iowa superstar and the Hawkeyes are returning to the national championship game. Clark shook off a sluggish first half to score 15 of her 21 points after the break as the Hawkeyes held off UConn 71-69 in the women’s Final Four. The two-time national player of the year insisted all season that her goal wasn’t to set records but to help Iowa to the title it narrowly missed a year ago. Clark and the Hawkeyes will get their chance against unbeaten South Carolina on Sunday.

South Carolina women stay perfect, surge past N.C. State 78-59 to reach NCAA title game

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-America center Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points and unbeaten South Carolina emphatically kept its perfect season going, advancing to the championship game of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 78-59 victory over North Carolina State. The talented and tenacious Gamecocks led by one at halftime before putting their full arsenal on display in the third quarter. They outscored the Wolfpack 29-6 to turn what had been a tense matchup into another blowout. South Carolina will face Caitlin Clark and Iowa for the national title on Sunday in a rematch of a Final Four game last year won by the Hawkeyes. Aziaha James scored 20 points for No. 3 seed N.C. State.

Purdue’s Zach Edey is the overwhelming choice for 2nd straight AP Player of the Year award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey of Purdue is The Associated Press Player of the Year in men’s college basketbal. He is the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson at Virginia in the 1980s. Edey is a 7-foot-4 center who led his team to its first Final Four since 1980. He received 57 of 62 votes from journalists who vote in the weekly AP Top 25. Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht received three votes and Houston’s Jamal Shead got two.

At Final Four, they turn back the clock with Purdue, NC State and an old-school matchup of big men

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The opener at the Final Four on Saturday might feel like a trip through a time machine. Yes, those are Purdue and North Carolina State — one program here for the first time since 1980, the other trying to write a 21st-century version of college basketball’s greatest story ever told. And yes, those are 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-9 DJ Burns Jr., some 600 pounds worth of center patrolling the paint and dictating a style that has been out of fashion for a decade or more. The winner of the titanic collision will play the UConn-Alabama winner for the title.

Crimson Tide trying to slow down the UConn juggernaut in the Final Four

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats had to rebuild his roster and replace three assistant coaches. The pieces ended up fitting perfectly. The fast-and-furious Crimson Tide were among one of the nation’s best offenses all season and rolled into the program’s first Final Four. The run has taken Alabama to the desert, where the Tide face the daunting task of trying to stop the juggernaut that is reigning national champion UConn. The Huskies have dominated the NCAA Tournament so far, winning their first four games by an average of 27.8 points. UConn ran off 30 straight points to blow out Illinois in the Elite Eight and is trying to become the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2006-07.

Red Sox SS Trevor Story leaves game after injuring shoulder on diving stop of Mike Trout’s hit

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story exited Boston’s game against the Angels in the fourth inning after injuring his left shoulder on a backhand dive to stop a hit by Mike Trout. Story got his glove on Trout’s hard grounder, but he was left writhing in pain after hitting the grass hard on his arm and shoulder. Story stayed on the grass for about two minutes before heading to the dugout. Pablo Reyes replaced Story at shortstop.

Braves await test results on Strider’s sore elbow following complaints of discomfort in shaky start

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider, Atlanta’s ace and the major league leader in wins and strikeouts last season, will have tests on his right elbow Saturday after complaining about discomfort in Friday night’s game. Strider lasted only four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits. He recorded four strikeouts and struggled with control, walking three batters. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Strider “was complaining about his elbow. … He was uncomfortable with how it was feeling.” When asked when Strider felt the discomfort, Snitker said it “might have been throughout the game.” Snitker said he learned of the issue after Strider left the game. The loss of Strider could be devastating to Atlanta’s rotation. Strider was Snitker’s choice to open the season as the Braves’ No. 1 starter.

Verstappen is back after troubles in Australia and claims pole in Japan

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen has claimed pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix 0.066 ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Verstappen is the three-time defending champion and has won 21 of the last 25 races entering Sunday’s race in Japan. He’s won every pole this season — four — and this was the 36th of his career and he chases his 57th win on Sunday. The Dutchman was forced out of the Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago because of a problem with his brakes. Lando Norris of McLaren and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari — the winner in Australia — will make up the second row.

