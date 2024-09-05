AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:41 p.m. EDT

Will Taylor Swift show up for Chiefs’ season opener against the Ravens on Thursday night?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are playing the Ravens on Thursday night in the opening game of the NFL season and among the many subplots is whether pop star Taylor Swift will return to Arrowhead Stadium. She began a high-profile romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce nearly a year ago, when she attended a game against the Bears there. Swift dropped in on several games the rest of the season, and even flew back from Japan to watch the Super Bowl. Kelce attended several of her performances on the Eras Tour over the summer. Swift is on break until the tour resumes with its North American leg next month.

The team hosting the NFL game in Brazil rejects Packers’ and Eagles’ green because of soccer rivalry

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, the team turning over its stadium for the first NFL game ever to be played in South America, dislikes anything green so much that its executives tried to paint the field black about a decade ago. It was an effort to steer Corinthians fans away from any reference to local rival Palmeiras, the team they have been feuding with for more than a century. On Friday, however, NeoQuimica Arena will be awash with green when the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles play the second game of the NFL season in Sao Paulo.

Jannik Sinner plays Jack Draper in the US Open semifinals weeks after a doping exoneration

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner will play in the U.S. Open semifinals six months after he failed two drug tests, and 2 1/2 weeks after he was exonerated because he said trace amounts of an anabolic steroid entered his system unintentionally via a massage. The No. 1-ranked Sinner will play No. 25 Jack Draper on Friday for a spot in the championship match. No. 12 Taylor Fritz faces No. 20 Frances Tiafoe in the other men’s semifinal. That will be the first matchup in the final four at Flushing Meadows between two American men in 19 years.

US Open: The spray that caused Jannik Sinner’s failed drug tests has ‘DOPING’ warning

ROME (AP) — The word “DOPING” is printed in all caps inside a red circle with a slash through it on the box containing the over-the-counter spray sold in Italy that caused No. 1-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner to fail two drug tests in March. He was exonerated in the case and will play in the U.S. Open semifinals Friday. Trofodermin contains the anabolic steroid Clostebol and is available without a prescription in Sinner’s home country. The product is meant for treating cuts and scrapes. It contains an underlined doping warning on the medication guide that comes inside the box. A small spray can of Trofodermin was purchased for $16 at a Rome pharmacy by an Associated Press reporter.

Alex Morgan retires from professional soccer and is expecting her second child

Two-time Women’s World Cup champion Alex Morgan has announced she is pregnant with her second child and is retiring from professional soccer. The 35-year-old Morgan will play her final match with her club team, the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League, on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. In addition to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, Morgan also won a gold medal with the United States at the 2012 London Olympics. She first joined the national team in 2009.

Federal judge asked to give preliminary OK to $2.78 billion settlement of NCAA antitrust claims

A key step has arrived for the proposed $2.78 billion settlement of three antitrust lawsuits against the NCAA and major college sports conferences. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken in California has a hearing Thursday to hear a request for preliminary approval of the plan that would dramatically change college sports. It calls for the NCAA to foot the bill for nearly $3 billion in damages paid to former and current college athletes. It also would clear the way for schools to share millions of dollars in revenue with athletes.

Funeral for John and Matthew Gaudreau scheduled for church in suburban Philadelphia

The funeral for John and Matthew Gaudreau has been scheduled for Monday at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in suburban Philadelphia. The Gaudreau brothers died last week when they were struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bicycles in their home state of New Jersey. A pretrial hearing for the driver was postponed to Sept. 13. Sean Higgins remains in jail after being charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Aaron Rodgers might have ‘a little smirk’ before his 5th snap in the Jets’ opener to mark his return

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is nearly a year removed from the torn Achilles tendon that ended his first season with the New York Jets after just four snaps. The 40-year-old quarterback says he always has something to prove, but as he gets older he focuses on proving things to himself. He’s looking forward to getting back on the field and in the huddle in the season opener Monday night at San Francisco. Rodgers said he’s feeling ready and in a good mind space and expects “greatness.” He adds he might even give “a little smirk” to the “Monday Night Football” cameras when he gets to his fifth snap against the 49ers.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson dealing with calf tightness as Week 1 trip to Atlanta looms

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with calf tightness again, putting his status for the opener at Atlanta in question. Coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson was limited in practice with the Week 1 kickoff less than 72 hours away. The 35-year-old spent a significant portion of training camp dealing with a calf injury. Tomlin said the tweak Wilson felt Thursday was in the same calf. If Wilson can’t play, the Steelers will turn to Justin Fields, who was acquired from Chicago in March.

Uganda Olympic runner’s horrific death is the latest in violence against female athletes in Kenya

Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei’s horrific death after being doused with petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend has again brought to the fore Kenya’s tragic history of domestic violence against female athletes. Cheptegei, who was 33, was from Uganda and competed in the marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month ago. She lived in western Kenya’s famous high-altitude training region that draws the best distance runners from across the world. Her death follows those of at least two other high-profile female runners, killed in cases of domestic violence in the last three years in the region that’s produced dozens of Olympic and world champions.

