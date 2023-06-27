AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:39 p.m. EDT

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin says the bodies of Jack Janway; his wife, Terry Janway; and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway. Hamlin says investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself. Johnson’s race team has announced it is withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.

NHL, players unveil inclusion coalition they hope will help make hockey more diverse and welcoming

The NHL and NHLPA are launching a new Player Inclusion Coalition aimed at diversifying hockey and making it more welcoming. The 20-member group includes current and former men’s and women’s players with minority and LGBTQ+ representation. It’s the latest step in a process started in the summer of 2020 when the police killing of George Floyd led to a worldwide reckoning on racial matters. It also comes on the heels of several incidents related to Pride nights around the league, when a handful of players refused to wear rainbow-colored jerseys for warmups.

Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100 freestyle at US swimming nationals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caeleb Dressel has finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals to fall far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. Dressel fell farther and farther behind in the last of eight heats, touching the wall behind everyone else. His time of 49.42 seconds was a whopping 1.79 behind top qualifier Ryan Held. It was a sobering reminder of how far Dressel has to go after walking away from swimming last summer during the world championships in Budapest, Hungary. Dressel was nearly 2.5 seconds off his gold medal-winning performance in Tokyo.

The women’s tennis tour plans for its players to earn the same as men at more events

It took more than three decades after the founding of the Women’s Tennis Association for all four Grand Slam tournaments to agree to give the same prize money to female and male players. Now the women’s tour is pledging to make sure its athletes also get identical paychecks at some other top-tier events in the coming years. The St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA has announced that it is setting up what it called a “pathway to equal prize money” by 2027 for certain tournaments and 2033 for others. Changes must be approved by the WTA Board of Directors in August.

Column: US team for golf’s Ryder Cup could be loaded, and some stars could be left out

Zach Johnson knew being Ryder Cup captain was going to mean some tough choices. The last six weeks have reminded him of that. It was only a month ago that Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship and all but assured a LIV Golf player on the U.S. team. Then Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open to secure a spot. Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship and is just outside the automatic six players who qualify. Eight weeks remain before qualifying ends for the U.S. team. Someone will get squeezed out of going to Rome.

Kevin Hayes traded from the Flyers to the Blues for a 6th-round pick in 2024

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have acquired center Kevin Hayes from the Philadelphia Flyers for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Hayes gives the retooling Blues depth down the middle as they try to return to the playoffs next season. The 31-year-old is a veteran of nearly 700 NHL games who had 54 points last season. The Flyers are retaining half of Hayes’ $7.14 million salary cap hit for the next three years. It’s the latest teardown move by new Philadelphia general manager Daniel Briere as the franchise embarks on a long rebuilding process.

NASCAR brings its 75th season to Chicago for the first street race in Cup Series history

CHICAGO (AP) — It’s a big week for NASCAR as it visits downtown Chicago for the Cup Series’ first foray into street course racing. The Xfinity Series runs the The Loop 121 on Saturday, and the Cup Series takes over for the Grant Park 220 on Sunday. It has been quite an adventure to get to this point, especially when it comes to setting up for the event in the heart of a busy city. The races are the centerpiece of a NASCAR festival that also includes music and other entertainment options.

Jay Johnson made all the right moves to quickly build LSU into a national champion again

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU’s Jay Johnson became the first baseball coach to win a national championship before his third year at a school. His Tigers won a three-game College World Series finals against Florida to give the program its seventh title and first since 2009. Johnson was at Arizona when the LSU opportunity presented itself. He said the chance to coach Dylan Crews convinced him it was the right job. Crews was part of a returning core of players. Johnson added two of the top players in the transfer portal in pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White.

History says highly touted rookie tight ends don’t always make a major impact right away

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This rookie class of tight ends already made quite an impact on the draft. They’ll have to buck history if they’re going to leave the same type of impression on the field this year. Tight end is one of the toughest positions for rookies to make huge contributions. Only five rookie tight ends in NFL history have caught as many as 60 passes. This year’s rookie class features nine tight ends who got drafted in the first three rounds. That’s the highest total since the common draft era began in 1967.

Do you know Wimbledon? Try the AP’s quiz about the grass-court Grand Slam tournament

How much do you know about Wimbledon? How much do you know about tennis? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge. Who was the last player other than Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win the men’s singles championship at the All England Club? Which other woman or women began a career by going 4-0 in Grand Slam finals like current No. 1 Iga Swiatek has? How many Wimbledon titles did the Williams sisters win? Who was the youngest woman to win a major championship since 2000?

