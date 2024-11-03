AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:37 p.m. EST

Bass’ 61-yard field goal gives Allen and Bills a thrilling 30-27 win over Tagovailoa and Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a career-best 61-yard field goal with 5 seconds left, Josh Allen threw three second-half touchdown passes in a back-and-forth duel with Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, and the Buffalo Bills continued their domination of the Dolphins with a 30-27 victory. The teams traded leads four times in a thrilling second half that included seven consecutive scoring drives — four by AFC East-leading Buffalo and three by division rival Miami. Buffalo’s final drive stalled at the Miami 43 following a spike and two incompletions, and coach Sean McDermott put his faith in the inconsistent Bass. He came through with the longest field goal in franchise history.

AP Top 25: Oregon a unanimous No. 1 ahead of 1st CFP rankings, followed by Georgia, Ohio State

Oregon is a unanimous choice for No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Ducks hope to also be in the top spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season on Tuesday. The Ducks are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third straight week and unanimous for the first time. Georgia remained No. 2. Ohio State earned a one-spot promotion to No. 3 with its win at Penn State. Miami and Texas round out the top five. Penn State slipped to No. 6.

Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson not in starting lineup against Cardinals following gaffe last week

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is not in the starting lineup against the Arizona Cardinals following his mental lapse last week. Stevenson was in uniform for Sunday’s game, but Terell Smith started at right cornerback. Stevenson apologized after having his back turned and motioning to the crowd with 2 seconds left when the Washington Commanders snapped the ball on a Hail Mary that gave them an 18-15 win last Sunday. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Stevenson’s job on the play was the box out Commanders’ receiver Noah Brown, but he came in late and the ball ended up being tipped to Brown for the winning 52-yard catch. Stevenson addressed the team without prompting Monday

Cousins throws 3 TD passes, 1st-place Falcons hand Cowboys 3rd straight loss, 27-21

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes and the Atlanta Falcons maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South with a 27-21 victory over the struggling Cowboys. It was the third straight loss for Dallas, which also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury. Cousins completed 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards, including 13 in a row at one point for the 6-3 Falcons. He had scoring plays of 9 yards to Drake London, 36 yards to Darnell Mooney and 11 yards to Ray-Ray McCloud. The Cowboys tried to rally behind Cooper Rush after Prescott was ruled out. Rush guided an 86-yard drive in the closing minutes, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert and 2-point conversion. But the Falcons recovered an onside kick to seal the victory, dropping Dallas to 3-5.

Saints WR Chris Olave discharged from hospital after concussion, to return to New Orleans with team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been discharged from Carolinas Medical Center and will return to New Orleans on Sunday with his team. Olave sustained a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers following a hit from safety Xavier Woods and was placed on a backboard and taken to the hospital. The Saints said Olave has use of all of his extremities. Olave was coming across the middle on a pass route when he was sandwiched by Woods and cornerback Dane Jackson. Woods appeared to lead with his shoulder, but collided with Olave’s head as he was attempting to catch the ball on the run. Immediately four flags came flying and Woods was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is knocked out of game at Atlanta with hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has suffered a hamstring injury and has left Sunday’s game at Atlanta. The Cowboys announced Prescott will not return. Prescott also seemed to be favoring an injury to his right hand at the end of the third quarter. The team said it was the hamstring injury which knocked the quarterback out of the game. Prescott completed 18 of 24 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, ending his streak of three consecutive games with two interceptions. Prescott had three carries for 30 yards. Cooper Rush replaced Prescott at quarterback to start the fourth quarter.

Parsons, Bland are held out with injuries as Cowboys are without Elliott in key test against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Running back Ezekiel Elliott is inactive as expected for Dallas at the Atlanta Falcons, leaving Rico Dowdle and Dalvin Cook to lead the struggling ground game as the Cowboys look to end a two-game losing streak. The Cowboys did not disclose the reason when it announced on Saturday that Elliott would not accompany the team to Atlanta. ESPN cited anonymous sources in reporting the absence was for disciplinary reasons. The Cowboys are without defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle) and cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) in an important game as they look to move back to .500 and revive their playoff hopes.

Packers QB Jordan Love available to face Lions while dealing with groin strain

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love is available for the Green Bay Packers game against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions after a strained groin caused the quarterback to leave in the third quarter of a victory at Jacksonville last week. Love wasn’t included among the list of inactive players the Packers unveiled prior to kickoff. The news wasn’t entirely positive for the Packers. Green Bay won’t have two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander or safety Evan Williams available as the Packers attempt to slow down the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.

Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya win the New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands won the men’s race at the New York City Marathon and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya took the women’s event. Both runners pulled away from their closest competitors in the final few hundred meters to come away with their first victories in the race. Nageeye was step-for-step with 2022 champion Evans Chebet before using a burst heading into Central Park to come away with the win in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 39 seconds. Chebet finished 6 seconds behind. Chepkirui was running New York for the first time and pulled away from defending champion Hellen Obiri in the women’s race. She won in 2:24.35.

LA Dodgers spent big in free agency before winning big. The 2025 class might be even deeper

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers spent big last offseason before winning big this postseason, taking home a World Series title after committing more than $1 billion on players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernández. Now it’s time to see which teams are in the mood to open their wallets for free agents in preparation for the 2025 season. Juan Soto, Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Blake Snell, Alex Bregman and Jack Flaherty are among the high-level players who are looking for new deals. After that, there’s another enticing tier of players like the previously mentioned Hernández, Anthony Santander and Pete Alonso who could provide a lift for championship-contending teams.

